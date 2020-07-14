Man who tested positive for coronavirus twice urges people to take it seriously



Carter Wright is a 29 year-old photographer and graphic designer who lives in Nashville. He’s getting attention in the media for his open and eye-opening post revealing that he tested positive for coronavirus a second time recently after seemingly recovering from the virus in March. He’s careful to say that we shouldn’t take his case as medical fact, that the virus affects everyone differently, and that he didn’t have an antibodies test so he doesn’t know if he’s supposed to be immune or not. However he definitely tested positive in March after an ill-advised trip to New York City, then he got a sore throat and fever and tested positive again this last weekend. Here’s what he wrote and his Instagram post about it is below:

For those that don’t know I tested positive for coronavirus in March. I naively took a trip to NYC right before everything went to sh-t. I was there the day Broadway shut down. I got home and two days later started showing symptoms. Started as a sore throat then had body aches and a low grade fever. Eventually I had a cough bad enough to finally get approved for a test. The cough lasted a few days after my positive result, but mostly I was doing ok quarantining at home at that point. Overall it was like a mild flu. It still sucked and I felt awful and the mental toll of having a disease that literally everyone in the world is talking about how it can kill you, is hard to describe. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. So I spend the next few months under the assumption that I am better. And even though I presume I am immune, I still take precautions because so much is unknown. I wear a mask, I socially distance. I don’t eat at restaurants, only take out. I was constantly evaluating whether any activity was worth it. If not just for my health, but if doing so contributed to the culture of ignoring science and embracing individualism over all. This Saturday my throat started hurting once again. But this time it was so bad I could barely swallow water. At first the walk in clinic thought it could be an upper respiratory infection. Because I tested negative for Strep and negative for covid on Sunday. Well my sore throat mostly goes away but my temperature gets up to 101.2 so my dad ends up driving me to the ER. After check in they take me to my hospital bed which was in a parking garage. Very dystopian and on brand for 2020. Did several tests and a chest x-ray and I found out last night after getting my results back I once again have covid. So much is unknown about this virus. This is not a joke. This is not the flu. I have friends who still can’t taste or smell after getting it. I have black floaters in my eye every since I had it the first time. Even mild cases I believe can permanently affect people. Take this seriously. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Don’t go to that party.

[From Instagram via People]

In the caption to that post, which is below, he writes “Let me be your ‘friend that has Corona.’ Please use me to convince anyone that isn’t taking this seriously or that wants to reopen the economy regardless of loss of life.” I love his comments about how his hospital bed in the parking garage was dystopian and on brand for 2020. He’s one of us. He’s also telling us something so many people need to hear – we may not be immune even if we had this before, even if we tested positive before, and this can have long-ranging health effects we don’t even know about yet. I’m so disgusted with the people who are refusing to wear masks, who think this is overblown, and who are putting everyone else’s lives at risk with their stupidity and arrogance.

Carter told People Magazine that while he has had trolls on his post “overall I’ve received a ton of very sweet and encouraging messages.” This isn’t the first story we’ve heard about someone catching this twice. WWE announcer Kayla Braxton said she’s had it twice too and I’m sure other similar stories will come out. This is also a story from a very young, healthy guy who found this debilitating.