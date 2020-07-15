Velma from Scooby-Doo is confirmed gay and has a girlfriend

Scooby-Doo! producer confirms Velma is lesbian. pic.twitter.com/jDUUYkJrsC — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 13, 2020

If you are unfamiliar with Scooby-Doo, I am going to send you to Wiki for a crash course, or find it on streaming and watch (You won’t be sorry). For those of us who have been around since the cartoon’s inception in 1969, questions have lingered about the show, like how the **** old are these “pesky kids” because they are drawn like they’re in their late 20s. Why does Fred dress like a silent-film director? What is Daphne getting out of her relationship with Fred (because we know what she’s not getting)? Who the hell keeps doing Velma dirty with that awful bowl cut? But two questions that have persisted were so obvious, nobody really put their answers to paper. The first is: Are Shaggy and Scooby stoners? Answer: yes, and they succumb to the munchies when they are supposed to be solving crimes. The second: Is brainy Velma, the cornerstone for the entire operation, gay? This has finally been answered once and for all. Last week, Tony Cervone, who produced the Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated series, posted this comment about Velma’s sexual orientation:

I’ve said this before, but Velma in Mystery Incorporated is not bi, she’s gay. We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character while she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficultly with the why. There are hints about the why in that episode with the mermaid, and if you follow the entire Marcie arc, it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago. I don’t think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline, but post reset, they are a couple. You can not like it, but that was our intention

There’s no wiggle room there, she’s gay. But if, for some weird reason, the cartoon doesn’t convince you, James Gunn, who wrote the 2002 live action Scooby-Doo and its sequel, was asked on Twitter to write a third movie, and in it, to finally give us the lesbian Velma we deserve. According to James, he tried but the studio played it down:

I tried! In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script. But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel). 😐 https://t.co/Pxho6Ju1oQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 13, 2020

So there you have it, Velma has always been a gay woman and was forced into arranged relationships by Hollywood’s studio system. But our nerdy-chic queen will no longer live in denial, she’s proudly out and in love with Marcie, who, IMO, is hotter than Daphne. I’m being cheeky but representation does matter so the more characters can be portrayed truthfully and not just “implied,” the better.

I’d never really questioned Velma’s orientation as I was perfectly satisfied with her being a lesbian. The thing I always wanted to see on screen was Velma’s library. Any fantasy I had about Velma always took place in what must have been her cavernous expanse of books.

*Thanks to Jezebel for the story.

the way scooby doo expected us to believe velma and daphne are straight when they're literally the walking lesbian flag. pic.twitter.com/5pSWn3emxf — acab ミ☆ (@letsbians) July 12, 2020