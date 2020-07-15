Kiki Layne on The Old Guard: ‘The weapons training was dope. The gym, not so much’



A few days ago I wrote about my new Netflix obsession, The Old Guard. I have already put the graphic novels in my Amazon cart. I was equally obsessed with Kiki Layne who played Nile, a badass Marine who ultimately becomes the new immortal and part of the team of mercenaries led by Charlize Theron.

Of course, in Oya style, I cyber stalked/researched Kiki to see if I can find some other movies she has starred in. She made her major debut in If Beale Street Could Talk. Don’t judge me, but I haven’t seen the movie yet even though it has been on my list for over a year. Now, I have even more reason to watch it besides Regina King.

Kiki was interviewed in the Guardian where she talked about why she chose the role of Nile, what she found exciting about training and what motivates her choices of roles and projects.

The Old Guard is a very different film from If Beale Street Could Talk. Was that part of the appeal?

Oh, absolutely. I’ve always wanted to do a big, kick-ass action film, and I was excited for the opportunity to do something obviously so different from Beale Street. A sense of: “Whoa, I didn’t know Tish could do all that!” And I definitely never trained like this before. We seriously would spend hours a day training, learning all types of new stuff. Getting my ass whupped! But I’m like: “I’ll come back for more!” Did you enjoy the training or was it a slog?

OK, so the weapons training and stunts and choreography, that all was dope. The gym training, not so much. I’m like: “Uhhhh, my goodness…” On social media, you’ve used the hashtag strongblacklead to describe your character, Nile. She’s been developed from the original comics, built up for the film version – was that important for you?

Definitely. For me, when trying to pick projects, my biggest goal is to be a part of stories and roles where historically Hollywood has left actresses that look like me out of the conversation, whether it’s just black actresses, period, or dark-skinned black actresses. Finding roles that satisfy the little black girl in me, things that I just didn’t see myself being represented as, growing up. So my aim is just to break that wide open. The Old Guard has a female director, two female stars and a lot of female department heads, behind the scenes. Do you think this has an impact on the finished product?

If you’re good at your job, you’re good at your job regardless of being male, female, whatever. Either you’re a good director or you’re not, and there are plenty of bad male directors. But it was really beautiful that on both sides of the film, we’re showing we can do things. It’s marketable when we do it. It’s successful when we do it. So what is your excuse for not giving us the job? You’ve talked about holding the door open for others to follow you. How can you do that?

I definitely want to get into producing. I want to be on the side of the table where I can give people jobs. Because the thing with being an actor [laughs] is there’s really not that much power. You’re just waiting around, staring at your phone, like, “Er, will somebody think I’m good at my job today?” And I can’t live the rest of my life like that.

I can definitely tell that Kiki worked hard getting in shape for Nile. It’s hilarious that she hated the gym, but loved the weapons and martial arts training. And she’s not alone. It would take an army of hunks just to get me into the parking lot. I am very excited that she wants to produce in the future. Having more women, especially women of color, in the room where the decisions are made gives me hope that Hollywood will change enough to reflect the actual world we live in.

I am impatiently waiting for the Netflix announcement that there will be a sequel to the Old Guard. In the meantime, I’ll go watch Beale Street and wait for the release of the Coming to America sequel.