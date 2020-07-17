Miranda Kerr pursued Evan Spiegel after he got her number & never called her

One of my favorite posts that I ever wrote was this piece on Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel. It was 2015, and they had only just started dating, and they got pap’d at an airport and Miranda was so thirsty for attention. She tried to make it look like they were some hot-and-heavy new couple and Evan looked scared to touch her. As I said back then, they have the raw sexuality of uncooked hamburger. Still true. But five years later, they’re married and they have two young children together (Hart, 2, and Myles, 9 months old), plus Miranda’s son Flynn from her first marriage. And bless her heart, Miranda is still trying to make it seem like they’re this sexy couple and Evan just… cannot make it work. They posed together for WSJ. Magazine and the cover line of “a marriage of mindfulness” makes me want to vom. Still, it’s curious to see what is really being sold here. I still have questions. Some highlights from the piece:
When they met: Six years ago, the pair were seated next to each other at a Louis Vuitton event at the Museum of Modern Art, when Kerr struck up a conversation with the tech tycoon. They had a great time chatting, and Kerr told Spiegel her favorite song was “Spiegel im Spiegel,” by Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, a tune he had never heard. They then exchanged numbers and Spiegel abruptly left. “All of a sudden he gets up,” Kerr told the magazine and explained that he never followed up. A month later, Kerr got up the courage to text Spiegel a message that said, “Just wondering—did you ever listen to that song, ‘Spiegel im Spiegel’?”
He hadn’t called her because he didn’t think he had a chance: “I thought I had no chance [with Miranda], so I wasn’t going to waste my time.”
Evan respected Miranda’s relationship with her ex, Orlando Bloom: “What I saw from Miranda and Orlando was very different from what I experienced. I am in no way a replacement for Flynn’s dad. I feel like [I’m part of] Team Flynn.”
Evan on Miranda’s open door policy for friends, family & her ex-husband: “This is one of the things I love about Miranda. Everyone is welcome. It’s the Aussie way.”
A sweet gesture: Spiegel says he realized early on into the couple’s relationship that Flynn was the center of Kerr’s life. In fact, he reveals that on their first date he made Kerr, 37, a gingerbread house with icing that said her and Flynn’s names.
Parenting during a pandemic. “[Flynn's] screen-time restrictions are out the window,” Spiegel admits, but Kerr disagrees, retorting: “We do limit screen time around here.” And though the couple admits that they “see the world very differently,” Spiegel says that’s a “huge strength. There’s nothing more helpful than having someone who loves you, and knows you really well, point out a different perspective.”
Um, so Miranda knew she was going to be seated next to Evan, right? Which is why she prepared that pick-up line about her favorite song? And then she pursued him, because hey, girl’s gotta marry a billionaire, huh. I mean, I admire Miranda’s game. I think she knew what she wanted and she went after it and she got it. She’s married to a guy worth billions (on paper at least). And it worked out because Evan actually enjoys her lifestyle and he’s interested in being a good stepfather and father to their two little kids.
Cover & IGs courtesy of WSJ. Magazine.
She finally had what She always wanted .A very very rich husband .
And not a usual one, at that. Spiegel must have been every golddigger’s Holy Grail. He’s super rich but he’s also young and not that ugly looking. Most of those ultra rich guys look like old raisins or worse – Harvey Weinstein, so having money and not needing to barf while touching your husband, needs to be some kind of trophy wife’s super achievement . He probably had a long line of supermodels lining up and she won
Of cour$e $he pur$ued him.
Kind of odd he/they only talked about her child with Orlando, and not their 2? Also, anytime I see her, I just remember how she was badly photoshopping her photos to look skinnier and people caught it right away.
I gotta say, Evan looks better in motion than in photographs. Also, I liked what he said about being a step-parent to Flynn and also Orlando. Those comments could have gone sideways but they were alright.
Agreed. I had low expectations but he seems to be an involved step parent.
I agree. I always want to stand up and cheer when step parenting goes right. “Team Flynn” is a GREAT attitude.
B/c when those things go wrong, its so awful for the child.
This was so cringe worthy to read.
He might not have had a chance with her, but his money sure did!
Pretty much this! “Oh I pursued him, isn’t that surprising and cute?”
…..Biting tongue…..leaving thread….
Why would someones favorite song be Spiegel im Spiegel!!!??? LMFAO.
Right?!?!? It’s beautiful but it’s not a “song” and it’s used in Auschwitz documentaries for a reason- it’s a reflective, ponderous and sad instrumental. Weird.
I’ll just say he’s a breath of fresh air next to Zuckerberg and I appreciate that he never sold Snapchat, though it’s glory days are over.
I have to say I did not expect an Arvo Pärt reference LOLOL. I performed his Magnificat in college and I promptly texted this story to my college roomie/choir friend.
So I was curious about Spiegel im Spiegel and it is a very pretty song! Going on my I’m in my feelings strings playlist.
Can someone enlighten me on what a ‘marriage of mindfulness’ is?
Every day you stare deep into your spouse’s eyes for ten minutes. You telepathically sort out all the possible rifts in the marriage. No need to talk about things! Afterwards you share a kale smoothie.
LOL!
I have nothing against this as long there is no abuse. Demand and supply. She’s not going to have a long career anyway (in modelling). I am not sure what her education was in.
Arvo Part is a famous composer (if you’re into art classical music.) But Spiegel im Spiegel is not necessarily considered his best work. It’s more conventional than many of his other pieces, so Miranda’s words surprise me.
Miranda’s publicist and manager deserve a bonus for helping her land a billionaire with a pickup line that made her look worldly and educated. Let’s not forget the upgrade from that shady, jewelry giving fraud Jho Low.
That cover is like from those holistic magazines you get free from the library! It could say something like “Singles’ Retreat Dating Etiquette.”
Absolutely bang on! ha ha ha Can’t unsee it!
It sounds like he was looking for his manic pixie dream girl while she wanted a rich husband who wasn’t a jerk and they both got what they wanted. They seem to be happy together and she’s not trying to push Orlando out of their son’s life (some women who marry rich the second or third time seem to try and pretend their husband fathered all their children) so good for them.