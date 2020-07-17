Duchess Camilla visited the Chelsea Pensioners & almost no one wore a mask

Here are some photos of Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, yesterday at a visit to the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London. She met the “Chelsea Pensioners” and only a handful of people wore masks, and none of those people were Camilla or the Chelsea Pensioners. I get that the UK is not America and every country has their own rules and regulations when it comes to social distancing and mask-wearing, but damn, are the royals allergic to masks or something? This would have honestly been a good moment for the Windsors to lead by example and just wear masks for their public events. I can count on one hand the number of times any of the British royals have been photographed wearing masks in the past four months though. It sucks.

Anyhoodle, today is Camilla’s birthday. She’s 73 years old, and she’s not getting half of the “birthday PR” that Princess Anne is getting for her 70th b-day in a month. I have a theory about this as well – I think Anne is getting so much PR around her 70th because Charles made such a big deal about his 70th, and people just decided to do the same for Anne (and maybe she actually wanted the attention). I also believe that no one wants to remind the general public that Camilla will be a very old Queen Consort, and that will actually be her title. Charles can promise to not give Camilla a “queen” title, but he wants that for her and that’s how it will be.

Interestingly enough, Princess Beatrice just got married this morning… on Camilla’s birthday. I get that desperate pandemic times call for desperate measures, but usually the Windsors are a bit better about avoiding these kinds of conflicts. I’m pretty sure Charles & Camilla weren’t invited to Bea’s wedding either.

Clarence House released some new portraits (taken by Chris Jackson/Getty) for Camilla’s birthday too. Surprisingly, Camilla does *not* look half in the bag.

A new photograph of The Duchess of Cornwall has been released to mark Her Royal Highness’s 73rd birthday tomorrow. The photo was taken earlier this week in the garden of Clarence House. 📸 @ChrisJack_Getty pic.twitter.com/bTmH0z1aJS — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) July 16, 2020

Thank you for all the birthday wishes for The Duchess of Cornwall 🎉 pic.twitter.com/qjdCQwISbd — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) July 17, 2020