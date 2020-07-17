Duchess Camilla visited the Chelsea Pensioners & almost no one wore a mask

Here are some photos of Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, yesterday at a visit to the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London. She met the “Chelsea Pensioners” and only a handful of people wore masks, and none of those people were Camilla or the Chelsea Pensioners. I get that the UK is not America and every country has their own rules and regulations when it comes to social distancing and mask-wearing, but damn, are the royals allergic to masks or something? This would have honestly been a good moment for the Windsors to lead by example and just wear masks for their public events. I can count on one hand the number of times any of the British royals have been photographed wearing masks in the past four months though. It sucks.
Anyhoodle, today is Camilla’s birthday. She’s 73 years old, and she’s not getting half of the “birthday PR” that Princess Anne is getting for her 70th b-day in a month. I have a theory about this as well – I think Anne is getting so much PR around her 70th because Charles made such a big deal about his 70th, and people just decided to do the same for Anne (and maybe she actually wanted the attention). I also believe that no one wants to remind the general public that Camilla will be a very old Queen Consort, and that will actually be her title. Charles can promise to not give Camilla a “queen” title, but he wants that for her and that’s how it will be.
Interestingly enough, Princess Beatrice just got married this morning… on Camilla’s birthday. I get that desperate pandemic times call for desperate measures, but usually the Windsors are a bit better about avoiding these kinds of conflicts. I’m pretty sure Charles & Camilla weren’t invited to Bea’s wedding either.
Clarence House released some new portraits (taken by Chris Jackson/Getty) for Camilla’s birthday too. Surprisingly, Camilla does *not* look half in the bag.
A new photograph of The Duchess of Cornwall has been released to mark Her Royal Highness’s 73rd birthday tomorrow.
The photo was taken earlier this week in the garden of Clarence House.
📸 @ChrisJack_Getty pic.twitter.com/bTmH0z1aJS
— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) July 16, 2020
Thank you for all the birthday wishes for The Duchess of Cornwall 🎉 pic.twitter.com/qjdCQwISbd
— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) July 17, 2020
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Chris Jackson/Clarence House.
So a member of the royal family can get married today and not overshadow the FQC birthday? who knew!!!!
This fills me with rage. The Chelsea Pensioners live at RCH which is a hospital and therefore you are required to wear a mask.
I’m presuming they got round it because it’s outside, same as Kate’s hospice visit, but I just don’t understand the resistance to wearing a mask. Why not trying role modelling some good behaviour for once??
I think Camilla looks good for her age. She looks her age, maybe older given how much time she has obviously spent out of doors, but I think she looks good. and I like her clothes for the most part, they are very appropriate for her.
Kate almost has that identical dress/coat though, lol.
And yes, they should be wearing masks.
She is aging well, I have to admit.
Will anybody mention the ” overshadow” nonsense this time? or it just happens because the Cambridges are cry babies?
I think so. I think Charles definetely sees it as a slap on his face from Andrew´s side, which let´s not be shy about it, is exactly what it is. This wedding has Andrew´s pawns all over, from the fact that even his 99 year father came , and the flowery reason they made it this way because the Queen, mommy dearest, is the most important guest and must always come first.
But Charles is not William, so I doubt he will have his aides coming to RR and speaking about how terrible Andrew is for overshadowing Camilla, how the royal households must work in tandem and coordinate, how important it is not to take focus away from important milestones bla bla bla.