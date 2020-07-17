Hailey Bieber apologizes to Manhattan hostess who called her out in a TikTok

Manhattan restaurant hostess Julia Carolan went viral for a TikTok she made this week. In the TikTok (which you can see below), she dished on celebrities she’s dealt with in the food-service industry and who’s nice and who’s not. She says Bella and Gigi Hadid are lovely, Kylie Jenner once tipped $20 on a $500 bill (no bueno), Kendall Jenner is “cold” to staff and she has someone speak for her and seemingly refuses to speak to peasants directly. Julia also says Nick Jonas is lovely and normal and that one time, Beyonce and Jay-Z came in and Beyonce smiled at her and it was amazing. The part which got a lot of attention – I guess? – is that Julia says Hailey Baldwin-Bieber is “really not nice” – Julia says she’s dealt with Hailey a few times and wanted to like her, but Hailey is unpleasant or something.

Hailey Bieber apologizes after Manhattan hostess says she ‘was not nice’ in viral TikTok video: “Just came across this video, and wanted to say sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That’s not ever my intention!” pic.twitter.com/XOVEovTZ0n — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) July 16, 2020

Well, funny story – Hailey actually took a moment to respond to Julia’s TikTok. That’s where we are now, people! Hailey wrote – somewhere, in the TikTok comments, maybe? - “Just came across this video, and wanted to say sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That’s not ever my intention!” So there you go.

Personally, I kind of wonder why Julia even put this out there? There’s a general code of silence among food-service workers when it comes to their celebrity customers. The exception is that some of them will complain about a celebrity treating them poorly, but they’ll do so anonymously to a gossip outlet or something. Julia putting her name and face on this… I kind of wonder if she’s already out of work or will be soon.