Hailey Bieber apologizes to Manhattan hostess who called her out in a TikTok

Manhattan restaurant hostess Julia Carolan went viral for a TikTok she made this week. In the TikTok (which you can see below), she dished on celebrities she’s dealt with in the food-service industry and who’s nice and who’s not. She says Bella and Gigi Hadid are lovely, Kylie Jenner once tipped $20 on a $500 bill (no bueno), Kendall Jenner is “cold” to staff and she has someone speak for her and seemingly refuses to speak to peasants directly. Julia also says Nick Jonas is lovely and normal and that one time, Beyonce and Jay-Z came in and Beyonce smiled at her and it was amazing. The part which got a lot of attention – I guess? – is that Julia says Hailey Baldwin-Bieber is “really not nice” – Julia says she’s dealt with Hailey a few times and wanted to like her, but Hailey is unpleasant or something.
Hailey Bieber apologizes after Manhattan hostess says she ‘was not nice’ in viral TikTok video:
“Just came across this video, and wanted to say sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That’s not ever my intention!” pic.twitter.com/XOVEovTZ0n
Well, funny story – Hailey actually took a moment to respond to Julia’s TikTok. That’s where we are now, people! Hailey wrote – somewhere, in the TikTok comments, maybe? - “Just came across this video, and wanted to say sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That’s not ever my intention!” So there you go.
Personally, I kind of wonder why Julia even put this out there? There’s a general code of silence among food-service workers when it comes to their celebrity customers. The exception is that some of them will complain about a celebrity treating them poorly, but they’ll do so anonymously to a gossip outlet or something. Julia putting her name and face on this… I kind of wonder if she’s already out of work or will be soon.
Shouldn’t this girl be worried about her job? Being discrete is key in that industry. She’s either cavalier about ever working thin that industry again OR she has money to fall back on?
Either way, thanks for tea girl !
I am genuinely wondering why people think being discrete is key in food service? It’s not a hospital…. it wouldn’t be any different than a clothing store, walmart, or gas station. I’ve never felt the need to protect badly behaved individuals because they were in a restaurant as opposed to…. a department store?
You’re missing the point. But I don’t care enough to elaborate. Have a great day
I’m not sure, but I think it may be because the restaurants WANT celebrities coming in, and so they don’t want their staff badmouthing their “customers”? I mean, even if a customer is a complete jerk, it isn’t a good look for a business to call them out. I personally don’t think they should suffer fools quietly, but I just think badmouthing clients “isn’t done.” And waitstaff represents the restaurant.
yeah, why is being discreet a key in service industry?
I mean, they are not doctors, there is no HIPAA laws or anything….people are in a public place, ordering food or eating it in a restaurant-everyone has a right to comment on their behaviour, why a waitress shouldn’t?
and, considering the pay in the service industry (and working conditions) in USA (from what I’ve gathered), it’s not very likely her life goal is to stay at this job until she dies.
Do they want celebrities to keep patronizing their restaurant and providing lots of free publicity by inevitably being photographed there? Yes? Then don’t talk about the celebrities who come in. She has the right to comment, but whether its appreciated by her employer is another issue.
What jobs? Restaurants are getting decimated by the COVID recession.
The jenners are well known as bad tippers and kinda being bitchy with service people. So, no surprise on that.
Hailey was brought up in privilege but I don’t actually know anything else other than she was called a pig by her father and now she’s Bieber’s wife. So, no idea what she’s really like.
You’re thinking of Ireland Baldwin, Alec Baldwin’s daughter. Hailey Baldwin is his brother’s daughter.
Wrong Baldwin. That was Alecs daughter. This is the other ones daughter.
I think Ireland was called a pig by her dad Alec.
Different Baldwin daughter! Alec called his daughter, Ireland, a pig. Hailey is Stephen’s kid. Not trying to be annoying, I promise! Surprised that I even know this TBH!
despite myself, I am starting to like…well, that’s too strong…I am starting to NOT dislike her.
to apologize like she did shows character and ability to admit you did wrong (so many celebs would NOT have) and she seems to have a stabilizing/positive influence on her husband. granted, that could be maturity and medication that’s helping him, but they do seem happy together.
and SHEEEEE-IT if Beyonce smiled at me, I’d probably be floating for days….lol.
@whatWHAT? Everything you said, especially Beyoncé. I’d swoon.
There’s no general code of silence among food workers. There wasn’t in my 12 years in the industry. Drake and his party once came into my restaurant, ordered one of everything, didn’t touch it and insisted it all be thrown out, not taken to go or anything sensible.
Bad behaviour does not deserve any code of silence and in the restaurant industry, we are not paid well enough to protect rude celebrities. We say the same things about everyday poorly behaved guests that we would about celebs. I have had many celeb encounters (Elisha Cuthbert keeps her head down and behaves normally), but minimum wage workers do not have a code of silence
this! I agree and you go, girl!
Weird but kinda not surprised by Hailey’s poor treatment of service industry….forget videos she gives major “Lea Michele energy” in her pics as well!!!!
I read somewhere that this hostess is no longer in the industry and has a modeling contract now so that’s why she’s spilling the tea. She’s out of the industry and needs publicity lol.
That makes sense. No fancy restaurant is going to want their hostess trashing their famous customers online.
I think it’s kind of nice Hailey apologized? But hopefully keeps that in mind and is nicer next time.
Oh good for her! I have a lot of friends in the service industry of varying tiers and typically upscale dining wait staff are really attractive. Women like Beiber and the Jenners being rude to staff that look like the girl in the TikTok is common. Don’t let their husband/bf be with them. Their rudeness increases exponentially.
That story about rich guests asking to have the restaurant open early, open after close, or stay open for hours after close is common.
Yes, I hope it gets her somewhere in her career. There was no guarantee her views would go that far.
Hailey handled this very well. She didn’t defend herself, just offered an apology. That being said, celebrities are human too. They don’t always have to be “on”, and the hostess probably only had a minute or two of contact with her. Really, what are you expecting in that minute?
I agree. It was kind of nice and surprising for her to respond like that.
I don’t know, maybe they expect to be treated respectfully? Having someone else talk to the staff so you don’t have to is really rude, tipping $20 on a $500 bill when you are an alleged billionaire is also wrong.
Wait, what? Being human does not mean you’re allowed to be rude to the service Industry. This was not a one time thing, the girl said she met her several times, and she was always rude.
She’s apologizing because it got 14 million views and it’ll hurt her reputation, let’s be real.
I dunno? That was Kylie and Kendall that you’re talking about with the crap tip and not directly speaking with the hostess? My entire comment was about Hailey…
And most celebrities give an excuse, or say things like “I’m sorry you perceived me this way”. Hailey actually thanked her for calling her out and bringing it to her attention so she could do better. Read her entire response. Full accountability. I can respect that. She’s also the only one who responded at all.
Ireland was called a pig by her father Alec Baldwin. That is Hailey’s cousin. I like that Hailey apologized. Shows humility which is refreshing.
Being rude one time might be a bad day, a “few times” is a personality flaw and shows ones true colors.
There are lots of these types of tiktoks going around, from food industry workers to amusement park workers. I have been enjoying them.
I thought the tik tok server came across as snooty and dismissive herself.
But I also don’t doubt these celebrities are rude to servers so.
Are restaurants even still open?
Don’t like her, can her and Justin stay in isolation forever??
There is no reason to be discrete in the service industry lol wtf?? Who has said that? I’ve spoken to my friends about the celebs I’ve serviced, most sucked. But when I was working at a burrito joint in Kensington, Toronto Jared Leto (not a huge fan) came in multiple times and since we only have a tip jar that was distributed evenly among coworkers he would tip 150/200$ for his vegan burrito
Many other stories on other celebs cause tiff and filming is constant in Toronto but yeah there is absolutely no discretion
I go down tik tok rabbit holes. And I am seeing more and more people come forward and talk about celebrity interactions. And I am here for it! They are out of work and need some outlet or cash revenue stream. Not that I remotely understand how you make money with Tik Tok. Tom Cruise yells at background actors. But a lot of them say how lovely other actors are. So it’s not all bad. Some of them remember their own meager beginnings and pay it forward. They all weren’t born rich and famous.
So we are to believe she’s all the sudden had a revelation, and become pleasant and less bitchy after some random called her out ? Probably not, but maybe her husband told her to play the nice card for the public’s amusement and gullible followers
I’ve worked at an upscale steak house. The nicest celebrity I’ve met was Dwane Johnson. He was always completely focused on you when he talked to you, smiling. Honestly, the best famous guy I’ve met.
Kirsten Bell was super short and super quiet. Like, she would just look at you and not say a thing, while the rest of her group would be all chatting.
Vivica Fox has a great vibe too. She’s very sassy, very energetic. She seems like she would be a great girlfriend to go out and gossip with.
I also remember Nick Lachey coming with this brother, way back when he was still married to Jessica. Both guys are very down to earth and act normal.
Also, Jessica Simpson’s father used to come in with a very handsome and young blond man. Way back before he was supposedly out and I think the guy was one of his clients. He, Simpson, was always nice and tipped well.
I also met Dan Stevens, though not at but at a small boutique store in LA. He is surprisingly tall (I’m 5’9” and he was must taller than me) and very thin. Nice accent:)