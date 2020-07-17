Chris Evans sending Captain America shield to boy who protected his sister in dog attack

This story took over social media Wednesday night, both for how incredible it is and because of the reaction to it. One of the nice parts of this story is that there really aren’t any bad guys, despite the fact that there are some very tragic elements. The story involves the Walker family who make up dad Robert, mom Teila, son Bridger, six, his little sister (name withheld), four, and Aunt Nicole. The family has posted the full story of what transpired July 9th here but to briefly summarize, Bridger and his sister were visiting friends and as the children were in the backyard, the friend’s family’s one-year-old German Shepard mix charged at Bridger’s sister.Bridger jumped in the dog’s path to shield her. Bridger kept changing course so the dog could not get to his sister. Unfortunately, the dog lunged at Bridger, biting his face and causing extensive damage that required 90 stitches. Bridger, who’d shouted at his sister to run to safety while the dog was biting him, ran to his sister afterwards to make sure she was okay. When Bridger was asked why he jumped in the way, his response was, “if someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

Bridger’s aunt, Nicole Walker, posted the Instagram above with Bridger’s story over the weekend. In the hope of cheering him up, Nicole tagged some famous ‘superheroes’ to read his story. Among those who have reached out so far, either publicly or privately, are Anne Catwoman Hathaway, Hugh Wolverine Jackman, Zachary Shazam Levi, Tom Spider Man Holland, Brie Captain Marvel Larson, The Russo Avenging Directors Brothers, Robbie The Flash Amell, Mark The Hulk Ruffalo, Winston M’Baku Duke and Chris Thor Hemsworth (who invited him to join the Avengers. Bridger has a dog named Thor). And those are just the “superheroes.” Beats by Dre reached out for an address to send some Get Well gifts. Octavia Spencer commented along with Justin Baldoni and Mike The Situation Sorrentino. Chris Captain America Evans sent Bridger a video message, calling him a selfless hero. Chris was so overwhelmed by Bridger’s bravery, he’s sending him an “authentic Captain America shield because pal, you deserve it.”

The video, as you can see, is a split screen that shows Bridger and his sister’s reaction both during and after the message. Can I just say that I fell even more in love with Chris for never identifying himself beyond Captain America. I love how these guys get what they mean to their fans.

The Walker Family is not in need or requesting any financial assistance for themselves and does not endorse anyone who is raising funds in their family’s name. If someone wishes to make a donation in Bridger’s name, they request donations be made to Mission 22, Operation Underground Railroad or The Wounded Warrior Project. The Walkers have also publicly acknowledged their gratitude for the dog’s family for the care and love they gave Bridger during the very scary moments following the attack.

Like I said, a scary but inspiring story all around.