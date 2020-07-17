Henry Cavill filmed himself as he built a gaming PC: nerdy-hot or nope?

Whenever I’ve had to set up a new laptop over the past decade, I inevitably have to call CB to talk me through something or other. I’m not completely helpless, but I’m not the most tech-savvy person and I’m okay with that. I could never build a gaming PC, or put one together. I would cry. Then again, I’m not a gamer so it’s not like I would ever need to put one together! Henry Cavill, on the other hand, is a major gamer. He’s been a serious gamer for many, many years. The ladies may come and go but the gamer life stays. So obviously, Cavill spent a day in lockdown putting together his own gaming PC, and he made a little video of his journey. This seemed to take the better part of two days.

It’s so nerdy! There was a lot of talk about those dreadful curtains – I don’t understand if Cavill is in England (where his family lives, and where I think he has a home) or in LA, where I know he has a home? If he’s in England, the curtains make sense, because that’s the vibe of the decor – English country home, with muddy rose paint and chintz and floral curtains. If this is LA, the decor makes no sense (unless Cavill let his grandma decorate his LA pad). As for the tank top, the sweat and the meaty man… it’s nice. I could definitely see curling up with a mocha frappe and calling out inane suggestions at Henry as he grew more and more annoyed with me for breaking his concentration. Something I do appreciate: he really studied the f–k out of those directions. Most men don’t.

19 Responses to “Henry Cavill filmed himself as he built a gaming PC: nerdy-hot or nope?”

  1. TheHufflepuffLizLemon says:
    July 17, 2020 at 7:17 am

    This is nice and doesn’t involve Trump. I’m into it.

    My husband and I used the quarantine to change eating habits and have lost 81 lbs together. On top of it, he’s been lifting a ton and running around shirtless or in tank tops and I’ll be honest, I’m encouraging it so I can shamelessly ogle 😂😂😂

  2. Snazzy says:
    July 17, 2020 at 7:21 am

    I love how shamelessly nerdy he is. Super hot in my books

    • L84Tea says:
      July 17, 2020 at 8:05 am

      I know he catches a lot of flack around these parts, but I cannot help it. He makes me weak in the knees with his hotness. There is a boyish charm to him that just gets me. That and he is so nicely built and looking a little thick these days–which I am into.

      • Valiantly Varnished says:
        July 17, 2020 at 8:27 am

        I agree. I love how nerdy he is and low key goofy. There is something so appealing about hot nerdy guys. He loves gaming, computers, building mini things, cooking and working out.

    • MsDiMeanOur says:
      July 17, 2020 at 8:38 am

      Night hunter on Netflix

      Suoer nerd + brit accent

      Count. Me. In!

  3. Feebee says:
    July 17, 2020 at 7:23 am

    Yes to him reading the directions, and the tank top
    No to his crappy curtains and brown walls, even in England. It’s not an excuse any more.
    His fingers taper weirdly but not his fault obviously.

  4. Peanutbuttr says:
    July 17, 2020 at 7:39 am

    I’ve been loving his quarantine posts particularly his attempts at cooking that seem actually normal (like whatever he makes hardly looks food network ready but still appetizing )

    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      July 17, 2020 at 8:24 am

      It always looks like delicious home cooking to me. I love the fact that he was cooking and baking all during lockdown.

  5. SJR says:
    July 17, 2020 at 7:46 am

    Good looking Fella!
    Seen him in The Tudors? Yes, please.
    I don’t care about Superman, can’t watch anything with Tom Cruise anymore, so I know him from The Tudors.
    Man, he is putting in some time lifting, no? Look at those arms. :)

    People who can build or fix things have my admiration..I can barely put up a picture.
    I have added Henry Cavill to my list of distractions….What’s Keanu up to? Henry? Evans?
    OK, back to chores.

  6. Lolo86lf says:
    July 17, 2020 at 7:54 am

    Big muscles and big butt. He can win the ‘Damn boy he thick’ challenge on Tik Tok. I can’t believe his significant other hasn’t given him some advice on how to decorate.

  7. MargaritasForBreakfast says:
    July 17, 2020 at 7:56 am

    My Gawd what a beautiful White Dude! His face is perfectly chiseled. That is all

  8. elisabeth says:
    July 17, 2020 at 8:04 am

    I’ve watched this video 100 times and I have yet to notice the curtains

  9. Scarlett says:
    July 17, 2020 at 8:07 am

    I love my husband I love my husband, but build me like one of your computers you beautiful man!! Sorry/not sorry.

    • L84Tea says:
      July 17, 2020 at 8:29 am

      I remember going to see ‘Man of Steel’ in the theater with my husband, and I was so shamelessly giddy at watching him on screen to the point that I was giggling and hiding my face in my shirt. My husband turned to me more than once and was like, “Oh my God, look at you…” In our house, Henry is now always referred to as “my boyfriend”. :-)

  10. Valiantly Varnished says:
    July 17, 2020 at 8:23 am

    I watched the video twice. It was hot. And nerdy.
    And because I follow Henry on IG I know that he is currently in the English countryside and even posted a story about how one of his horses got out if the barn in the middle of the night. He also is apparently a fantastic cook and all during lockdown posted pics of his Quarantine culinary efforts.

  11. RoyalBlue says:
    July 17, 2020 at 8:45 am

    he probably went to his mother and asked her for some curtains for his sun room and she sent him those. looks exactly like the kinds my mother would have.

