Starbucks Karen wants half of the money raised for the barista who refused service

We didn’t even cover half of all of the Karen Eruptions over the past three months. Karens have really been feeling themselves this year, and honestly, I believe some of these cases are just sad, pathetic morons desperate for attention. So it is with this woman, Amber Lynn Gilles, aka one of the first Starbucks Karens. Different Karens were caught at Starbucks instigating sh-t, but Amber Lynn was a special case. She went to a San Diego Starbucks without a mask and a barista named Lenin Gutierrez refused to serve her. So she took his photo and put on Facebook to whine about him. What happened next is one of the reasons why the internet can stay: people felt bad for Lenin and someone started a GoFundMe as a “virtual tip jar” to raise $20,000 for Lenin. The page has now raised over $100K. And Amber Lynn wants half of it.
The San Diego woman who berated a Starbucks barista online last month after she refused to wear a mask inside is now saying she deserves over half the $100,000 raised for the employee, according to local news outlet KGTV. Lenin Gutierrez, a Starbucks barista, refused to serve Amber Lynn Gilles last month because Gilles did not have a face covering on, despite California law requiring people wear masks in public.
Gilles went on to shame Gutierrez on social media, posting a photo of him on Facebook and writing, “Meet lenen [sic] from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I’m not wearing a mask. Next time I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption.”
In response, Gutierrez received an outpour of support, and a GoFundMe campaign acting as a virtual tip jar for the barista has gone on to raise over $100,000.
However, Gilles is now demanding that half that money belongs to her for “discrimination.”
“It was discrimination and everybody is OK with it and enabling and rewarding that behavior,” she told KGTV on Tuesday. “I get shortness of breath, dizziness and it messes with the heartbeat,” she told the local news station. “And I do have asthma as well, and I do get mask-acne. So there’s several things going on and not only that but it doesn’t even work.”
KGTV reported that Gilles provided two documents to the outlet to prove her exemption. The first was a pelvic exam from 2015, with results that say “probable exophytic fibroid arising from the anterior wall of the uterus measuring 2.9 cm size,” and “simple 2.5 cm left ovarian cys.” The second document was a handwritten note on letterhead from a local chiropractor, who claimed that Gilles “has underlying breath conditions that prevent her from wearing a mask or any type of facial covering whatsoever.” The identity of Gilles’ chiropractor was not shared. Gilles defended using a note from a chiropractor for a breathing-related medical exemption, telling KGTV, “They are dedicated to providing non-invasive personalized care and treatment. They are real doctors.”
Gilles, who is reportedly looking to start her own GoFundMe to raise money for legal fees should she decide to sue, said that she has no remorse for the Starbucks incident. “No absolutely not. I feel like I need the apology,” she said. “I’ve been discriminated against, I’m the one who’s sick.”
THE DOCTORS’ NOTES!!!! LMAO. I mean, I was thinking this bitch was a crisis actor looking for attention, but then I watched the little clips of her in the video below, and now I think she’s A) a complete idiot and B) looking for attention. She’s not being used by MAGA operatives, she’s just really this f–king stupid. She took something really nice – people celebrating a barista for enforcing mask laws – and turned it into her narcissistic a–hole drama. I keep wondering… how do these Karens even *function* in life? They’re dangerously stupid.
Screencaps from video, Facebook.
eye roll….the Costco guy came out with a similar sob story yesterday.
Chiropractors diagnose “breath” issues? Gmafb
Right?! What’s next, some moron Karen getting a doctor’s note from a vet because THey’Re DocToRs??
Wow is that crazy! She doesn’t deserve any of the money!
This isn’t going to cost him any money fighting against her, is it?
And if she doesn’t want to wear a mask she can go through the drive through. Or get whatever she needs delivered. Problem solved.
The stubborn ego on this omg.
The government says you have to wear a mask, the stores say you have to wear a mask, science says it does not impact ability to breathe except on very rare and severe cases, an individual says you have to wear a mask, the public loudly and financially supports the individual Gilles tried to shame and yet she. Still. Thinks. She’s. Right.
Girl, the world has spoken and at every level you are wrong.
Also lolling at mask acne and ovarian cysts as a reason not to wear her mask. Thanks Gilles, I’d like to be at risk of dying because you’re so vain.
It really is unreal. Not just stubbornness and stupidity and selfishness but sheer greed.
Her fibroids can’t breathe?
I’ve heard of pelvic breathing but I don’t think that’s what it meant.
Lol
LMFAO. That was the laugh I needed today.
I’m don’t have any civil words for this person.
Please don’t think all chiropractors are as unprofessional as this one. I’m a chiro and I’d never give a note like this to anyone. That’s not our realm of practice and COVID is too dangerous to dismiss. This chick is crazy. Her sister in law posted about her and said she’s a grifter. She doesn’t deserve the money because Amber outed herself. She filmed Lenen and posted it on social media to make his life difficult.
Not sure her reasoning behind asking her chiropractor for a note about breathing. I certainly would not ask a chiropractor for that. I know many chiros and they are great people. Wonder if this one doesn’t believe in mask wearing and therefore was okay in giving her the note?
Probably because no one else would. There is a loud contingent of anti-mask chiros, who are willing to buck local ordinances because of their beliefs. We’ve been fighting for months in my FB group with anti-maskers.
I wondered if she swiped letterhead on a visit and forged it.
I wonder the same. Or if she’d received a letter from the chiropractor regarding something else (say for example non-payment on her account), it’s easy enough to scan it and cut & paste the letterhead into a new document.
There are lots of shady chiropractors, so I doubt it.
I feel that this woman is truly mentally ill.
Well, let’s get real here. Nobody donated any of this money to you. It was donated specifically to someone who stood up to you against what you were you doing. Entitled people need to go away.
All these “Karen’s” are clearly delusional. They need some serious help.
Mask acne? The f*ck? Wash your face and implement a 12-step skincare routine like the rest of us, boo.
“12-step skincare routine”
Oh, SNAP!!!
Soooo good!!!!!! LOLOLOLOLing
I burst out loud at that one. I just want to say I shouldn’t have to wear pants. It makes my big Ole butt sweat and I get bum zits where my underwear hits. So it’s official. I am fanny out in public. Honestly I laughed at this pathetic woman but also my gosh our country has fully gone down the sitter of stupidity.
Fanny in the UK means something else but I am dying and fully support fannies out for less buttne and general airing out purposes
Well I’m just glad it was my ovarian cyst making me short of breath and not the fact that I was using the pandemic as an excuse to sit on my ass all day. Thanks for affirming my bad habits, Amber! Can you get your fake doctor to write me a note, too?
I have seen enough chiropractor’s on Facebook lately feeding into Q-anon theories and conspiracies that makes me thing her Chiropractor did write that note… they should not be able to call themselves doctors. Sorry if that offends some chiropractors but I have only met one that didn’t try to sell me supplements or argue that essential oils are better than vaccines. Honestly. Done with them.
mask-acne huh? ffs
I too have asthma and acne…I’m just exfoliating more often now. I’m so exhausted by people claiming that asthma prevents them from wearing a mask.
yeah, we know Pink has asthma…yet she posted herself wearing 3 (!!) layers of masks, saying “if I can, you can” kind of thing.
So ….right on, SusieQ
Discrimination? Puh-leze. If you are so delicate you can’t wear a mask, you shouldn’t be leaving the house right now in the middle of a pandemic. End of story.
Asian cultures have been using masks for ages. Doctors use them for hours while performing delicate operations. Stop with the pseudoscience.
Bitch please. I have cancer and will be wearing my mask for 9 hours of chemo on Friday
You’re a savage. Keep it up and hope all goes well on Friday.
I have asthma and other medical issues. Yes, masks are uncomfortable, but they don’t hinder my breathing whatsoever.
A key thing she’s missing here (other than the ENTIRE POINT of why this young man received money to begin with) is that Starbucks and pretty much all major chains and stores make reasonable accommodations for people who genuinely cannot wear a mask indoors (which, mind you, is a TINY percentage). She could’ve gone to a drive-thru Starbucks, or ordered ahead and just ran in quickly to pick it up wearing a mask.
All of these people complaining it is their right to not wear a mask indoors — no, it’s not if it’s private property. Almost all stores offer curbside pickup right now for those who are vulnerable, as well as those unable or unwilling to wear a mask. Shut up.
@case. Agree. Have medical issues and at times a mask might be an issue….so I don’t go out unless it’s an emergency during that time. Didn’t realize coffee was an emergency. This woman is ridiculous. Thanks for the laughs everyone from the great comments. And virtual hugs to anyone struggling who might need one.
Exactly! At this point I think all these people are doing it for attention, hoping for that “viral” fame.
Chiropractors are not medical physicians. I said it and I have no regrets. They don’t go to school as long as medical doctors do and they don’t perform similar clinical work as physicians. Her symptoms (“I get shortness of breath, dizziness and it messes with the heartbeat,”) are more similar to having a panic attack than actual symptoms of something else. Finally I’m beginning to think ALL Karens have a personality disorder and freaking out about masks makes diagnoses so much easier.
The Karens and Kevins are the short sighted idiots that prolong this entire ordeal. 4-6 weeks of 100% mask wearing and we could get to where Germany is. As someone in covid-recovery, sometimes I check the NextDoor App for a heads up what/where to avoid mask-less businesses as well as where traffic is backed up by construction. When someone reported that a local Dunkin Donuts was going mask-free, we had people go TIP Dunkin Donuts for NOT using masks.
She has a FB page but she stopped commenting/posting and deleted her shaming of the barista but if you scroll down – the girl is a conspiracy nut. There is a post about how you can be tracked via your phone in the Health app -in those comments someone said she uses a different FB page now because of all the hate. She linked to it and I spent some time scrolling. The woman believes a lot of crazy stuff. She is convinced the government is trying to track people to the point she bought a special bag for her phone.
She also lost custody of her two children. She posted a video of her son to prove he had tics and said it was because her ex-husband had the kids vaccinated against her wishes. The son is asking her to not post the video and stop recording him and she says “I have to show the doctor this because something is wrong “ all while this child begs her to stop.
I know you can’t use foul language in total so let’s just say:
pathetic
stupid
moron
attention seeking
whiney
deplorable
irritating
etc.
Love you Kaiser!
Mentally ill people are being weaponized by propaganda on Facebook and other platforms. Some reports say that over 60% of all people who joined extreme groups on FB did it because FB steered them there. Antivax mommy sites are the gateway drugs for this. Their outbursts are creating the kind of division Trump needs to steal the election.
“Facebook knew algorithms divided users but execs killed fixes”
https://www.businessinsider.com/facebook-knew-algorithms-divided-users-execs-killed-fixes-report-2020-5
I have fibroids and last time I checked they were located in the uterus- not the lungs.
Obviously this woman is Insane.
The story is even weirder. She came in, Lenin said he couldn’t serve her without a mask, she left. She then returned to the store a couple minutes later ranting and raving and took his picture. That’s why he looks kind of confused.
Also, Lenin didn’t start the GoFundMe page so I don’t understand the legal standing (which there isn’t) and wonder if any lawyer would go near this case. Personally, I’d like to see Lenin share some of the tips with whoever was on shift with him that day because it seems like any one of them could have been the target of this nonsense.