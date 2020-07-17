Kayleigh McEnany on school reopening: ‘The science should not stand in the way of this’

Like so much of the coronavirus crisis in America, school reopenings will likely be a lopsided and state-by-state issue. The White House decided that “schools need to reopen,” like if they just say it enough times, maybe it will happen and maybe it won’t be an enormous public health crisis on top of another public health crisis. Parents are scared to send their kids back to school, kids are scared to go to school and teachers are prepared to quit their jobs en masse if they’re forced to go back. And then yesterday, in the White House press briefing, this happened when a reporter asked press secretary Kayleigh McEnany about school reopenings.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on school reopenings:
"The science should not stand in the way of this.” pic.twitter.com/w6H9DM0uTV
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 16, 2020
“The science should not stand in the way of this.” That’s the quote making everyone scream. This is where we are: the Trump White House arguing that science is standing in the way of ordering children back to school in the middle of a deadly pandemic. Children are going to die because Donald Trump and his people think “science” is the enemy. I also find the second half of her answer curious: “Everyone else in the Western world, our peer nations, are doing it.” Yeah but our peer nations actually took the pandemic seriously and now those countries are reporting dozens of new cases a day, not tens of thousands.
Vanity Fair had a good piece about how crazy it is that how we’re four months into the American response to the pandemic we still don’t have a f–king national response. Here’s an excerpt:
“We need a g-ddamn federal response,” Jeremy Konyndyk, a senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development who ran USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance in the Obama administration, told me on Wednesday. As countries around the world that have managed COVID-19 have cautiously begun to shift back toward normalcy, the United States continues to break records of new reported cases. Among public health officials and pandemic experts that I spoke to, the blame rests squarely with the White House. “We need them to f–king do something. It really remains the biggest weakness and it is why we’re seeing this kind of a second spike when no other comparable peer country is,” Konyndyk added.
With Donald Trump unwilling to take responsibility early in the pandemic, the response was left to governors and local officials, creating incoherency and inconsistency across the country. Konyndyk likened the novel coronavirus to burning embers left out after a fire. When states moved too quickly to reopen, it was “giving the fire a ton more oxygen.” The surge in cases in states like Florida, Georgia, Texas, Arizona, and California was sadly predictable. A spike in one state leaves every other susceptible. “We’re seeing right now the effect of having a 50-state approach to this pandemic and not a United States approach to this pandemic,” said Beth Cameron, a former civil servant who ran the White House’s National Security Council Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense under Obama. “We tried a patchwork approach. It failed. Now we need a unified approach.”
“This is horrifying, the situation we’re in right now, and is a direct result of a White House failing to take ownership of [its] role as the lead in a national disaster, a 50-state disaster, and to provide strong, clear policies that would guide an entire nation,” Juliette Kayyem, a former Department of Homeland Security official in the Obama administration who played a critical role in the H1N1 crisis, told me. “Instead you had a president who was fighting the science, questioning the scientists, undermining what we knew would stop the virus, pushing for early openings and seeming untouched by the impact that this was having on the American public. Just seems impervious.” In recent days, Trump has appeared more focused on beans than the coronavirus crisis.
VF’s sources point out that the White House has spent much of the past week trying to discredit and malign Dr. Anthony Fauci, which we discussed. It’s true, and it’s part of the larger problem with the “federal response” – from the start, they treated the pandemic like a PR war they could win by mocking Democrats and doctors. And that’s it. That was their only plan. It’s so asinine.
Ignorant twunt.
Her level of confidence and self assuredness in all these pressers is staggering.
A fellow CNN commenter of hers said that she’s very smart and very prepared, which is why she’s gotten so far at such a young age.
And that’s precisely why she’s so dangerous.
I also read. Washington Post article recently about the role of the press secretary. Apparently she’s paid for by taxpayers and works for us — I’d never have guessed that because she acts as if her job is as the President’s personal propagandist.
I’m in South Florida and I won’t even end my quarantine-style lockdown until the experts I work with tell me they think it’s safe to do so. Some of those experts work in Dr. Fauci’s lab. I’ll stick with the science on this one, blondie.
Trump and his cohorts decided that coronavirus was the enemy and they were going to fight it, but not in a “lets beat the virus” kind of way, but rather, a “lets fight the BAD PRESS about the virus.” They literally did not care about the science. This could actually have been a huge PR win for Trump. If he had let others make science-based decisions, if people in his administration had looked at other countries where the virus was contained, and acted accordingly – we could be in a very different place right now, and Trump’s poll numbers would reflect that. Instead he has spent the past months fighting the science and losing touch with reality and people are dying as a result.
Did you all see that one reporter got a picture of Kayleigh’s press briefing binder? Some of the tabs on that…..”wins” was actually a tab. My guess is there was nothing in that section. And there was a tab for “Hogan,” who is my governor, and is Republican, and has been taking this whole thing very seriously (minus the stupid move to open indoor dining at 50% in the height of tourist season, and now is surprised that numbers are up among young people….) – and has aimed a few well-timed barbs directly at Trump (without saying his name.) If you’re ticking Trump off, you must be doing something right.
Right.
Do these unqualified people, led by a failed reality TV host, know how to deal with a deadly pandemic yet? They still have no clue.
Unlike people like me, who actually work in bio-medical research, and who couldn’t stop screaming when my country’s health minister didn’t want to listen to us initially and dithered about social distancing, lockdown light, wearing masks… and finally decided on all of the above about 2-3 weeks too late.
Our schools will be re-opening in the fall, but probably still not full-time, and with all the necessary precautions like soap dispensers etc in all classrooms.
You know I’m starting to make a list of a few people who should jump from the top of a very tall building and try to fly. It’s would be so exhilarating and an amazing view!
I mean sure, gravity, but the science shouldn’t stand in the way! Uhhh…freedom and stuff!
I think you’re right. We have no way of knowing if the “science” is “correct” about “gravity.” Flying sounds cool and I think some of these people should try it. Prove science all the way wrong!
Here in Mobile, in the deep red South, our school superintendent announced yesterday that, rather than starting 8/12 as planned, school will start 9/1, remote only, and not even thinking about going in the buildings until at least nine weeks later.
BTW, our super is a graduate of MY high school, one of my former library student assistants, and the first Black superintendent of the largest school system in Alabama. He was always a top student.
Her voice kind of reminds me of Nasim Pedrad doing Kim Kardashian’s voice for SNL.
In all of this, something that bothers me greatly is the fact that people largely attribute this failing of the government and society to the traitorous loser rapist Donald Trump. And it’s not his fault, not by a long shot. This entire cck up is the fault of the GOP entire – the elected officials, the un-elected officials, and every rank and file goon voter who selected “personal wealth,” or the giddy and ridiculous hope of, every single election. We aren’t in this mess because of one moron, we’re in the mess because of millions of morons.
Morons who actively work to end legal abortion (no matter how many times they’re told this will result in an larger amount of abortions and more maternal injuries and deaths) but say that the government can’t tell them to cover their face for the the express purpose of preventing death. Morons who think black people are inherently less good. Morons who think women truly shouldn’t work outside the home in any meaningful capacity. Morons who claim to like law and order, but have no problem with any of the corruption or crime committed by the GOP. And I’m done with letting these people have a pass. GOP voters are killing America.
Comparing schools in Europe to here is apples to bananas. Not just because their lockdowns were different (and restarting), but also because they had a solid plan for schools reopening. And they have a safety net for parents that don’t want to send their kids back so you don’t have this panic of send your kids back or lose your job.
Also from what I’ve read most schools in Europe aren’t even back full time yet.
What the actual #$@%?
How do you just decide science…isn’t real? What next? Gravity doesn’t exist? 2+2=5? Who starts a war against *science*?!
I know two people that needlessly died horrid deaths because of our Psychopath Of The United States negligence. My brain hurts from this MAGA hell that has become America’s current reality. I don’t know how much longer I can handle this.
All I can say is vote in nov. This is insanity . BIDEN 2020.
I just hope every teacher, every health care worker, social worker, librarian, researcher remembers the fear we’re forced to live with as we make decisions about work and child care and elder care.
Remember in November, of course and vote the motherforkers out. But remember the importance of good government. We have to fight to rebuild a functioning government that can respond wisely to threats, we need to fight for a safety net that was deliberately unraveled starting under Reagan. The greed of many in the Me Generation (the other name for Boomers) made them open to the idea that their taxes shouldn’t be used to care for the vulnerable in society and now we see very clearly where that leaves us.
Don’t ever forget this.
I mean she IS the living example of why we DO need to put people to SCHOOL. She obviously missed out on too much of it herself.
Cos any moron doesn’t just say something as stupid as that.
But, lady, putting other peopel’s kids to school isn’t gonna make up for your lack of it, ok?
We currently but this may change) have the option of online only or combo online/in class instruction and I’m picking full online for my kids.
I’m the only one in my parent friend group that’s choosing all online including families I’d consider educated and science believing. And none of the families NEED to send their kids, it’s just more convenient.
Local governments have to step in. Too many people just won’t make choices against their own interests.
If science doesn’t matter, then why bother with school at all?