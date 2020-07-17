Princess Beatrice quietly married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this morning in Windsor

Princess Beatrice was supposed to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May at Buckingham Palace, or to be more specific, she was supposed to have her wedding reception in a tent on palace grounds and marry at one of the smaller royal chapels in London. Those wedding plans were cancelled because of the pandemic in April. We also heard that Beatrice wanted a huge wedding next year to “bolster the nation’s morale,” in what was one of the most tone-deaf royal articles I’ve ever read. Anyway, guess what happened? Beatrice and Edoardo got married. They did a very simple, no drama wedding in Windsor this morning. Just days after Ghislaine Maxwell was arraigned. No, this is not the most obvious effort ever to change the story away from Beatrice’s pervert father!
Princess Beatrice has today married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at a secret Royal Wedding in Windsor, The Sun can exclusively reveal. The Queen, 94, and Duke of Edinburgh, 99, joined Prince Andrew, 60, at the scaled-down Covid-secure wedding with around 20 guests this morning. Beatrice, 31, and Edo, 37, said ‘I do’ surrounded by close family and friends in All Saints Chapel, Windsor Great Park after Covid-19 scuppered their original plans.
A select group gathered for a more intimate ceremony today, with strict social distancing measures in place. The Queen was driven with Prince Philip from Windsor Castle, where they had been isolating since March, three miles up the Long Walk and through Windsor Great Park to the private church. She left the ceremony at 11.45am and was driven back to Windsor Castle. It is the first time Andrew has been with the Queen since before lockdown and arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell.
A friend of the couple said the nuptials were arranged today to make sure the Queen could attend before she leaves Windsor for Balmoral at the end of the month. A friend of Beatrice’s said: “A massive wedding was out of the question because of coronavirus. They were obviously very keen for the Queen to come so the wedding had to happen before she goes up to Balmoral so this was a great opportunity. So many guests were disappointed not to make the big day but understood the reason for it. They needed to make the wedding Covid-secure and safe for the Queen so what better way than the All Saints Chapel with reception on site at the Royal Lodge. They are just like a normal family and had to make sacrifices like many others have up and down the country and looking forward to having a wonderful celebration when the time is right.”
It is understood Beatrice spent the night before the wedding at the 30-room Royal Lodge with mum Sarah Ferguson, and dad Andrew, before making the walk to the church in the grounds.
Sources also say that in the end, Beatrice and Edo wanted a smaller wedding, which is what they got, and they also wanted to avoid a massive security bill, which is smart. I’m genuinely surprised they did this and I’m happy they decided to just do it in a very simple, low-drama style. But yeah, I’m sure Prince Andrew was very, very happy to have this story out there this week in particular. I wonder if we’ll get some wedding portraits too – I am very interested in seeing Beatrice’s dress!
Get on with your own life. Your relatives are batshit crazy most of the time, ignore them.
Many of us have learned this the hard way. Life is short, right now is dangerous, take your happiness and move forward.
Maybe they want to start a family and now they can.
” They are just like a normal family and had to make sacrifices like many others have up and down the country and looking forward to having a wonderful celebration when the time is right.”
Nice they keep reminding us even the Windsors make sacrifices and are already opening the door for a later, bigger celebration, probably hoping for more good press for Andrew…
Anyway, Beatrice and Edo made it! I am very surprised, but the timming…is curious to say the least.
The timing is definitely curious. I don’t think it had anything to do with the Queen going to Balmoral.
Is there going to be an 8 pound baby that is ‘premature’ in about 7 months?
It had everything to do with Andrew knowing things will get worse. The Queen would have flown back if needed.
Although I think this is the first confirmation that the Queen is still going to Balmoral. Prior to that weren’t they saying she wouldn’t?
Just a normal family where dad is photographed with multiple sex traffickers and afraid to leave the country because his mommy can’t protect him beyond the borders. :-/.
They need to stop with this. They aren’t normal in any way.
This is their normal, and they are eager to try and push this normal to us.
Unfortunately to them, many are not eating their shit anymore.
Good for them. I still think things are going to end in tears for her but at least she can’t be dragged for how much the wedding cost the taxpayers.
I’m assuming that Bea was told “you are never going to be able to have the big wedding your sister had, or even the original planned wedding, so figure out a plan B.”
The queen is going to Balmoral, huh? You would think it might be better for her to sit tight at Windsor for the rest of the summer.
I have a feeling the Queen might abdicate in which case Charles will immediately be King, or at least stand down for Charles to be Regent. Either way it would be a much needed change.
I don’t think she will abdicate, but I think Charles may take over as regent. I think that’s part of what H&M’s one year review is about. Around that point the Queen will be 95. And I feel there has been some speculation that at 95 she would step aside – nothing concrete obviously – but just enough vague gossip that it makes me think it’s being discussed.
Congratulations to them! I can’t wait to see the dress! If past behavior is best predictor of future behavior, then we can expect it to not fit well and have some weird neckline and ugly design elements. Eugenie looked very pretty on her wedding day, so maybe that bridal glow will distract from any fashion disasters.
Looking forward to all those stories on how poor Harry couldn’t come to the wedding because mean Meghan dragged him to LA and before that she stole Eugenie’s thunder by showing up pregnant at her wedding.
I’m not getting the impression that any other royal were there besides the Yorks and the Queen and PP, which makes sense if they were determined to keep the guest list small and invited some close friends, but it strikes me as a bit odd if not even Charles attended. I wonder if Zara and mike went?
Well,according to The Sun there was only 20 guests. And Edoardo have a family too. If both of their parents/grandparents/siblings (and their spouses) were there,it pretty much means no other royals were invited.
I’m only guessing but I think Charles was quite relieved that he didn’t have to sit next to his pedophile brother or go to the wedding at all. He probably understands that it’s not good for him to be seen with Andrew right now.
I agree and I’m just waiting to see how they are going to drag Meghan. It looks like they decided on no other family which is a good move because no one can complain that way. But they will still find a way to drag Meghan.
I spoke too soon, the fail are comparing how low key the wedding was compared to Meghans and eugenies , but mainly meghans .Also complaining about Meghan and Harry has a huge security bill. It’s funny cos Willie and Karen’s wedding was a hell of a lot bigger and they had to close a lot of roads in central London, but of course Meghans should have been the one who doesn’t deserve a wedding.
we might get the pictures today via the royal social media. but the likelihood is the pictures will be released on saturday night, just in time for the sunday papers. also: isn’t it camilla’s birthday today? lol
It is. I’m surprised there aren’t articles saying how she is overshadowing her birthday. Those are only reserved for Meghan.
I know there will be articles on how Harry is so “sad and disappointed” he couldn’t be there and how Meghan is holding him hostage in LA.
Omid just tweeted that they will release a picture tomorrow because they didn’t want to overshadow Cpt tom moore’s investiture today at Windsor.
Does the british media think that people cant walk and chew gum at the same time? Many of us are capable of looking at a picture of happy newlyweds and pictures of an investiture on the same day.
Well, she was nothing if not determined to make it happen, so good on them! It was probably also a good idea to squeeze it in before Andrew (hopefully) goes to jail.
This is very wonderful news. I’m happy for Bea, and even though she probably always dreamed of having the big to-do for her wedding, I imagine the smaller affair felt very meaningful. Especially having the Queen and the Phillip there. Did Kate attend and wear off-white?
I can’t wait to see the pics either! But I fear it’s a Caroline/Phillipe Junot situation. I sincerely hope I’m wrong
Maybe Daddy is about to be extradited?
Wishing them the best for breaking away from spending the taxpayer’s dough on their functions! A breath of fresh air in the midst of this crazy pandemic
Where was the reception? Pizza Express in Woking?
Whoa I can’t believe they went through with it…well I hope they’ll be happy. But can we please stop with every story having to say “they are just like a normal family” 🙄
I just HAD to pop over to the Daily Fail to read the British comments on this… Anyone else surprised that all the comments turned to hate about MM and H?
What is even wrong with the British people?
Well… I didn’t see this coming. I still get a bad vibe from these two but I genuinely hope they’re happy together.
Maybe I’m not being cynical enough but I think Bea and Edo just wanted to be married. Since this was probably arranged months ago I doubt it has anything to do with the timing of GM.
JMO but this is how all future royal marriages should be (except maybe the heir). Cut all the pomp and stop spending taxpayer money to fuel your ‘dream wedding’ for ‘normal’ royal rich 1% ers.
I wish the couple well. I hope Bea and Edo go to Italy and get out away from her parents.
Good move. Absolutely no way she would get a big wedding like Eugenie in this climate& with Andrew in a high profile role.
Best wishes to the newlyweds. I think photos will be released tonight. Look forward to seeing her dress. Think we will be pleasantly surprised
Well they did it. But I still think Andrew’s mess was a factor in the ceremony. A standard royal wedding would have invited running commentary about Maxwell and bad optics with COVID. Congrats to the two.