Princess Beatrice quietly married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this morning in Windsor

Princess Beatrice was supposed to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May at Buckingham Palace, or to be more specific, she was supposed to have her wedding reception in a tent on palace grounds and marry at one of the smaller royal chapels in London. Those wedding plans were cancelled because of the pandemic in April. We also heard that Beatrice wanted a huge wedding next year to “bolster the nation’s morale,” in what was one of the most tone-deaf royal articles I’ve ever read. Anyway, guess what happened? Beatrice and Edoardo got married. They did a very simple, no drama wedding in Windsor this morning. Just days after Ghislaine Maxwell was arraigned. No, this is not the most obvious effort ever to change the story away from Beatrice’s pervert father!

Princess Beatrice has today married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at a secret Royal Wedding in Windsor, The Sun can exclusively reveal. The Queen, 94, and Duke of Edinburgh, 99, joined Prince Andrew, 60, at the scaled-down Covid-secure wedding with around 20 guests this morning. Beatrice, 31, and Edo, 37, said ‘I do’ surrounded by close family and friends in All Saints Chapel, Windsor Great Park after Covid-19 scuppered their original plans.

A select group gathered for a more intimate ceremony today, with strict social distancing measures in place. The Queen was driven with Prince Philip from Windsor Castle, where they had been isolating since March, three miles up the Long Walk and through Windsor Great Park to the private church. She left the ceremony at 11.45am and was driven back to Windsor Castle. It is the first time Andrew has been with the Queen since before lockdown and arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell.

A friend of the couple said the nuptials were arranged today to make sure the Queen could attend before she leaves Windsor for Balmoral at the end of the month. A friend of Beatrice’s said: “A massive wedding was out of the question because of coronavirus. They were obviously very keen for the Queen to come so the wedding had to happen before she goes up to Balmoral so this was a great opportunity. So many guests were disappointed not to make the big day but understood the reason for it. They needed to make the wedding Covid-secure and safe for the Queen so what better way than the All Saints Chapel with reception on site at the Royal Lodge. They are just like a normal family and had to make sacrifices like many others have up and down the country and looking forward to having a wonderful celebration when the time is right.”

It is understood Beatrice spent the night before the wedding at the 30-room Royal Lodge with mum Sarah Ferguson, and dad Andrew, before making the walk to the church in the grounds.