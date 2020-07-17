“Tamar Braxton was rushed to the hospital this week” links
  • July 17, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

WE tv Celebrates The Premiere Of "Braxton Family Values"

Tamar Braxton was rushed to the hospital after a possible suicide attempt. [Just Jared]
Scottish MP John Nicolson had his video conference interrupted by his ginger cat Rojo. Rojo has some thoughts! [Dlisted]
Kayleigh McEnany is Binder Tab Barbie. [Towleroad]
Kevin Connolly allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in 2007. [LaineyGossip]
Marilyn Monroe was a sheers pioneer. [Go Fug Yourself]
Angelina Jolie has 24 hours to respond. [OMG Blog]
This first-person rock climbing footage made me cry. [Pajiba]
A now-deceased cat was offered voter registration. [Jezebel]
Alexandre Vauthier’s fall collection, for the Spanish-language soap star in your life. [RCFA]
This 90 Day Fiance wedding looked fun? [Starcasm]

5 Responses to ““Tamar Braxton was rushed to the hospital this week” links”

  1. Laalaa says:
    July 17, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    I lost it completely watching the Scottish cat, omg :-D

  2. goofpuff says:
    July 17, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    The cat video is just hilarious. :) I severely hate McEnany but I am impressed at how freaking prepared she is. She should just label the entire notebook “Lies I need to tell”.

  3. lucy2 says:
    July 17, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    LOL at the cat video! I have 2, who have interrupted many zoom office meetings.

    I hope Tamar is ok and gets all the love and support she needs.

  4. Lightpurple says:
    July 17, 2020 at 12:52 pm

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg is under going chemotherapy for liver cancer.

  5. Athyrmose says:
    July 17, 2020 at 1:34 pm

    I hope she gets all the love and support she needs. 💔

