“Tamar Braxton was rushed to the hospital this week” links

Tamar Braxton was rushed to the hospital after a possible suicide attempt. [Just Jared]
Scottish MP John Nicolson had his video conference interrupted by his ginger cat Rojo. Rojo has some thoughts! [Dlisted]
Kayleigh McEnany is Binder Tab Barbie. [Towleroad]
Kevin Connolly allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in 2007. [LaineyGossip]
Marilyn Monroe was a sheers pioneer. [Go Fug Yourself]
Angelina Jolie has 24 hours to respond. [OMG Blog]
This first-person rock climbing footage made me cry. [Pajiba]
A now-deceased cat was offered voter registration. [Jezebel]
Alexandre Vauthier’s fall collection, for the Spanish-language soap star in your life. [RCFA]
This 90 Day Fiance wedding looked fun? [Starcasm]
I lost it completely watching the Scottish cat, omg
The cat video is just hilarious. I severely hate McEnany but I am impressed at how freaking prepared she is. She should just label the entire notebook “Lies I need to tell”.
LOL at the cat video! I have 2, who have interrupted many zoom office meetings.
I hope Tamar is ok and gets all the love and support she needs.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is under going chemotherapy for liver cancer.
I hope she gets all the love and support she needs. 💔