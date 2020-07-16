Tyra Banks is replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as host of DWTS



Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Tyra Bank’s model utopian theme park, ModelLand, has delayed opening in Santa Monica, CA, indefinitely. ModelLand was billed to be a fantasy version of the modeling world brought to the masses in a Walt Disney sort of way. Banks hopes it will make people feel ‘more beautiful and powerful than they ever believed possible.’

Despite the delay, Tyra hasn’t slowed down from breaking other barriers. According to a press release, she will be the new host and executive producer of Dancing with the Stars. Banks is set to replace Tom Bergeron, the original host of the show, and his long-time co-host Erin Andrews. BBC and ABC productions stated that they are moving in a different direction as their official reason for the decision to let Andrews and Bergeron go.

Banks will not only be the new host, but an executive producer, according to a news release from ABC obtained by CNN. “I’ve been a fan of ‘DWTS’ since its beginning … The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances … it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk,” Banks said in the news release. “Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.” Longtime host Tom Bergeron on Monday broke the news that he will not be returning to the dancing competition show after 15 years in his role. Co-host Erin Andrews will also not be returning. The decision comes as ABC and BBC Productions, which produce the series, say they are heading in “a new creative direction.” Bergeron had been host of “Dancing with the Stars” since the show began in 2005. Andrews had hosted since 2014.

As a fan of the show since its inception, I think Banks has some big shoes to fill. However, I believe she is eager to take on the challenge and deliver. I am sure there will be a lot of pressure on her not only because she’ll be one of the executive producers of a very popular show with a loyal fan base, but because she will also be the first Black host of the show.

Perhaps it is just time for fresh ideas or perhaps producers wanted a woman of color at the helm. And that’s not to imply that Banks didn’t earn the job. She created, produced, and hosted the highly successful America’s Next Top Model, which became a worldwide phenomenon. I hope that Banks will breathe new life into the show. With that being said, I am sure the new season of DWTS will be highly entertaining if nothing else.

