Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s four-year divorce hampered by the pandemic

Last week, People Magazine had a curious story about how Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have softened towards each other to the point where he can visit her house for hours and it doesn’t devolve into a murderous rampage. “Sources” credited the fact that Angelina, Brad and the kids have all been in family therapy since late 2016, after the plane incident. We’re coming up on the four-year anniversary of the incident and Angelina’s divorce filing. Their divorce still isn’t completed, and the last I heard, the financial part of the divorce was the biggest sticking point, not the custodial issue of the younger kids. Again, it’s been four years – so why are we hearing that the pandemic is the reason why Brad and Angelina haven’t finalized their divorce?

Pumping the brakes. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s “legal matters” are being put on pause as courts grapple with the coronavirus pandemic. “Brad is seeing the kids but everything involved in their process of resolving legal matters between Angelina and Brad, including the courts, is slowed down because of COVID,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “With the pandemic, it has been hard for everyone, including them. The legal process is slowed because of that. They are continuing regular visits but there has not been a lot of progress in terms of resolving anything.” The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 56, has been spotted visiting his children at Jolie’s house twice in the past few weeks. Pitt stopped by her mansion in June and was seen leaving her home again on July 2. A source told Us on Wednesday, July 8, that the former couple have been working on their coparenting relationship for the sake of their children. Pitt and Jolie, 45, are the parents of Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. “Brad and Angelina have continued to navigate a path forward for their children,” the insider explained. “There has been progress.”

I shared my thoughts about why it feels like Angelina has been slow-walking the divorce process – it’s because the longer this takes, the older the kids are and the more likely the court will say that they can make their own decisions about whether to see Brad. I could be wrong! I definitely think there are lots of financial shenanigans happening too, in that Brad has been putting up a fight about a full financial disclosure to Angelina. Still, the larger point remains… it’s been almost four years. The pandemic can’t be blamed on all of this.

Here are some photos of Brad arriving to Angelina Jolie’s gated community. I mean, the photo agency claims that’s him and that must be the BMW bike we’ve heard so much about (the same one he was riding around the BLM protest a few weeks ago). The jeans… wow. The wash and a rolled-up cuff? I’m sure he rolled up the cuffs because of something to do with driving a motorcycle, but the effect is not very cool.