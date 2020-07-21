Gia Giudice got a nose job at 19, but more importantly why was she at a party?

108173348_744324662969450_3998559703214964871_n
We haven’t paid much attention to Teresa Giudice from Real Housewives of New Jersey lately. She’s been doing stuff I just made a conscious decision to ignore her and her estranged husband, Joe. Teresa and Joe have three daughters, Audriana, 11, Milania, 15, Gabriella, 15, and Gia, 19. Notice a pattern in those names? At least they’re decent names. The older girls have been getting more attention on social media and Gia recently Instagrammed that she got a nose job. She posted the photo above with this caption:

yes I got a nose job. yes I’m swollen. thank you so much @drtobiasnyc I’m absolutely in love with it😍 I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!

[From Instagram]

So did Gia get her nose job comped in exchange for that mention? Dr. Tobias is a specialist in rhinoplasty in New York and his Instagram has lots of photos of young people. That’s a kind of plastic surgery I think is ok to have young, unlike other procedures teen women get like breast or lip augmentation. A lot of people are dissatisfied with their noses and that’s a procedure that they should be able to get at a younger age if they want. I’m not going to shade her for that, and she explained it well.

If that’s the after picture, though, what the hell are they doing at a party where people aren’t socially distanced?! I do think it’s the after picture because her nose looks slightly different in early photos on her timeline. It’s just like these idiots to go to a party where people aren’t distancing and aren’t wearing masks.

Here’s a photo from June and the one below is from May, 2019. She looked cuter with dark hair. I hope she doesn’t go the Brielle Biermann route and I’ll leave it at that.
104426437_269951294086927_4493885967040101638_n

60175547_212623946365473_1347682224513015941_n

4 Responses to “Gia Giudice got a nose job at 19, but more importantly why was she at a party?”

  1. FHMom says:
    July 21, 2020 at 10:45 am

    She’s a pretty girl and there was nothing wrong with her nose before. When I was in school back in the 70′s, a lot of Jersey girls got nose jobs at 15 or 16. It was a thing.

    Reply
  2. shanaynay says:
    July 21, 2020 at 10:45 am

    Meh!

    Reply
  3. Laalaa says:
    July 21, 2020 at 10:54 am

    In Croatia, we have a saying: “Moj nos, moj ponos” which means – My nose, my pride.
    I have a prominent nose, but it’s my nose! Oh, well, to each his/her own.

    Reply
  4. JaneDoesWerk says:
    July 21, 2020 at 10:57 am

    If she wasn’t happy with it and wanted to change it, I don’t see why she shouldn’t. Reminds me a bit of Naomie from Southern Charm. She got a nose job for the same reason, they look a bit similar actually. If a person is not happy with a physical attribute and they want to change it, then live and let live.

    The mask less partying though? That’s a big old nope from me. The real housewives of NJ are filming again and Melissa (Teresa’s SIL) hosted a party at her jersey shore home. No social distancing or masks.

    Reply

