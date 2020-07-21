Gia Giudice got a nose job at 19, but more importantly why was she at a party?



We haven’t paid much attention to Teresa Giudice from Real Housewives of New Jersey lately. She’s been doing stuff I just made a conscious decision to ignore her and her estranged husband, Joe. Teresa and Joe have three daughters, Audriana, 11, Milania, 15, Gabriella, 15, and Gia, 19. Notice a pattern in those names? At least they’re decent names. The older girls have been getting more attention on social media and Gia recently Instagrammed that she got a nose job. She posted the photo above with this caption:

yes I got a nose job. yes I’m swollen. thank you so much @drtobiasnyc I’m absolutely in love with it😍 I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!

[From Instagram]

So did Gia get her nose job comped in exchange for that mention? Dr. Tobias is a specialist in rhinoplasty in New York and his Instagram has lots of photos of young people. That’s a kind of plastic surgery I think is ok to have young, unlike other procedures teen women get like breast or lip augmentation. A lot of people are dissatisfied with their noses and that’s a procedure that they should be able to get at a younger age if they want. I’m not going to shade her for that, and she explained it well.

If that’s the after picture, though, what the hell are they doing at a party where people aren’t socially distanced?! I do think it’s the after picture because her nose looks slightly different in early photos on her timeline. It’s just like these idiots to go to a party where people aren’t distancing and aren’t wearing masks.

Here’s a photo from June and the one below is from May, 2019. She looked cuter with dark hair. I hope she doesn’t go the Brielle Biermann route and I’ll leave it at that.

