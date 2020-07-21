Halsey on Kanye West: ‘No jokes right now… a manic episode isn’t a joke’

Halsey first opened up about her bipolar diagnosis in 2018. Halsey’s honestly grown up a lot in recent years, and she made some really compassionate and empathetic comments about Kanye’s manic episode (I’m just cutting & pasting from her tweets):

No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I’m so disturbed by what I’m seeing. Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isnt a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence.

A lot of people you know probably have bipolar disorder and you aren’t aware of it. Taking this opportunity to make offensive remarks and villify people with mental illnesses is really not the way to go…this is the exact triggering shit that causes people to keep quiet about it

you can hate someone’s actions or opinions without contributing to stigma that damages an entire community of sometimes vulnerable people all for a couple of laughs.

If you wanna think someone is an asshole, go ahead. Lots of people with mental illnesses are great. Lots of them are assholes. Because they are people. With nuanced personalities. But making jokes specifically targeted towards bipolar hurts more than the 1 person ur angry with.

Sincerely, Human Being with a Decade Long Bipolar Diagnosis.