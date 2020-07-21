Halsey on Kanye West: ‘No jokes right now… a manic episode isn’t a joke’

Halsey first opened up about her bipolar diagnosis in 2018. Halsey’s honestly grown up a lot in recent years, and she made some really compassionate and empathetic comments about Kanye’s manic episode (I’m just cutting & pasting from her tweets):
No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I’m so disturbed by what I’m seeing. Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isnt a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence.
A lot of people you know probably have bipolar disorder and you aren’t aware of it. Taking this opportunity to make offensive remarks and villify people with mental illnesses is really not the way to go…this is the exact triggering shit that causes people to keep quiet about it
you can hate someone’s actions or opinions without contributing to stigma that damages an entire community of sometimes vulnerable people all for a couple of laughs.
If you wanna think someone is an asshole, go ahead. Lots of people with mental illnesses are great. Lots of them are assholes. Because they are people. With nuanced personalities. But making jokes specifically targeted towards bipolar hurts more than the 1 person ur angry with.
Sincerely, Human Being with a Decade Long Bipolar Diagnosis.
Yeah. I think she’s right. The “jokes” about his bipolar condition are probably upsetting her and people need to stop treating all of this like a joke or a conspiracy or anything beyond a tragedy. You know what else is upsetting me? The “jokes” about how Kanye is doing this all on purpose to promote his album. I’m also disturbed by how many people are treating his presidential “candidacy” like it’s a real thing that we should discuss or pretend to care about. It’s not a real thing. It’s just Kanye being an a–hole AND being bipolar.
Well said. This is a family in crisis. It isn’t funny. I realize and agree that Kanye is a jerk all of the time, but right now he needs medical help.
Yes. But also, he has a powerful platform and people listen to him. That’s the dangerous thing. To me, he is this strange mirror of Donald Trump, whom I also believe has a mental illness. It’s terribly sad to see him unraveling so publicly, but it’s terrifying that there are so many people (probably on his payroll, natch) encouraging him.
Agreed. We are in such a frightening moment in the US that making even more of a mockery of the election process is truly dangerous. I’m sorry that he’s ill.
I don’t think Trump has a mental illness, I think he has several personality disorders and now he has dementia additionally.
He is definitely in crisis, I’m just not sure that his family realizes it too. Remember Kim retweeted his presidency announcement, also somehow he managed to host a campaign stop. She isn’t responsible for his actions, but endorsing him during whatever crisis he may be going through isn’t helping.
There’s nothing funny about Kanye. I’ve never laughed at how severe his disorder is especially since he seems to be in another manic episode which means he’s not taking his meds. I know personally how devastating bipolar is and I’m sorry for him and his family. I don’t understand however why there’s not been an intervention. He’s clearly delusional and grandiose.
It’s really hard to watch him, isn’t it? I don’t find it funny or cute, and I fully believe that some GOP people have put him up to this in order to try and split off some votes from Biden. I cannot abide people who use those with mental health problems. He’s not really responsible for himself right now in the same way that someone not suffering a manic episode is.
If I didn’t already think the Kardashians were disgusting people, this would change my mind. They have every kind of assistance at their disposal and they aren’t even trying to get him help.
This is very well said, and personal, by Halsey.
He is in desperate need of help, and I hope he gets it, and gets some privacy to recover.
I read a comment on reddit re the whole album promotion thing that made some sense to me though. It’s not a joke, it’s the whole creative process/cycle – like many people say that taking their meds stifles them. So Kanye starts working on his album, decides to go off his meds to unleash the creativity, feels great, goes manic, is enabled by all the hangers-on in his circle that profit off him in times like this, etc.
And when the only people around you rely on your continued antics for their income, they are certainly not motivated to put a stop to it.
Exactly.
On twitter Kanye pleaded for Kim and Kris to call him. He said his calls were being ignored. Does that sound like a family that cares? Pick up the f*cking phone when someone needs you !!!
I used to love Kanye’s old music circa “can’t tell me nothing“ and “gold digger”. Its a very sad situation, I actually can’t stand him on a regular day but she’s right. It isn’t a joke. He needs help. And his kids need a healthy, present father.