Chuck Woolery tweeted covid wasn’t real, his son tested positive, he left Twitter

As a child of the 80s who watched Love Connection and The Dating Game with my mother every week, it was disheartening to see host Chuck Woolery tweeting conspiracy theories. It is like all the “cool white people” from the 80s and 90s are turning out to be closet racists and tin hat enthusiasts.
What’s tragic about Woolery specifically was his belief that the Coronavirus was a hoax, until his son contracted it. It is becoming increasingly dangerous that people with a large audience are regurgitating this falsehood and refusing to look at scientific information that contradicts their beliefs.
Chuck became Twitter famous when the Cheeto in Chief retweeted his post that “everyone is lying about the coronavirus,” but deactivated his twitter account a day later after he confirmed his son’s positive coronavirus status.
Woolery, 79, first gained online attention on Sunday when President Donald Trump retweeted his tweet about “outrageous lies” surrounding coronavirus.
In a tweet that lives on digital archive websites, the former Wheel of Fortune host wrote: “The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it.”
Days after the claim, Woolery revealed that his son had been diagnosed with coronavirus, tweeting on Wednesday, “To further clarify and add perspective, Covid-19 is real and it is here.”
“My son tested positive for the virus, and I feel for of those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones,” he said in a tweet, which was cached on an archival site.
A spokesperson for Woolery tells PEOPLE on Friday that the musician “temporarily suspended” his account because he “just wanted a break from it.”
The representative adds that Woolery’s son is “fine” and has “zero symptoms.”
Woolery briefly touched on his son’s diagnosis during Thursday’s episode of his podcast Blunt Force Truth, saying that he “never said Covid was a hoax” in his controversial tweet.
“There’s nowhere I used ‘hoax’ or ‘it’s not real’ or anything like that. I just said we’ve been lied to,” Woolery said. “My son has it, so hopefully he’s fine.”
It’s unclear when the episode was recorded.
I don’t know why people still believe this virus is a hoax. Do they honestly think that numbers are make-believe? Is everyone in on the conspiracy? Perhaps since the virus is impacting certain communities they just don’t know anyone who has had it or died from it.
It’s great that Chuck retracted his statement but his tweet had already been shared with all of Trump’s followers. He, in one tweet, legitimized the conspiracy theories. I hope going forward that celebrities will think twice about what they say because their shared views can have real consequences.
I do wish that Woolery’s son has a speedy recovery and I hope that Chuck has learned a massive lesson in the process. As far as those who still believe that coronavirus is a hoax, well, there’s not much I can do about that.
Life comes at you fast #ChuckWoolery People say his account is suspended for falsifying information about the virus. Wrong! He erased his account because he’s been blaming Democrats for the virus and downplaying it’s seriousness. Until… his own son got it. Karma is a bitch pic.twitter.com/jQ9S69MjOD
— Richie Mercado Rivera (@LouisRi77606493) July 16, 2020
The hard truth is that it didn’t have to be this bad, but Donald Trump ignored the experts and refused to take action. He has failed our nation. pic.twitter.com/WAhigUtsxz
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 19, 2020
Photos credit: Avalon.red and Getty
When someone asked if i thought my mom *really* died from the corona virus i replied
No, i think she’s on a tropical island drinking a margarita laughing at all of us suckers who believe on the disease.
Other option: doctors and nurses all over the world are engaging in cruelty for fun- by not allowing people to see their loved ones before they die and allowing the dying people to die completely alone. No loved ones, no friends. They can’t even see the faces of their nurses b/c of course nurses wear masks to protect from the hoax virus.
How can people actually believe that?
And i know it is unchristian and unkind- but i do enjoy the karma when a dumbass who believes it is a hoax gets slapped in the face with reality.
I just wish the hoax believers who test positive didn’t have the chance to murder other people who are just working at their damn jobs so they don’t get evicted and can feed their kids.
I don’t think it’s tragic at all. I think all these conspiracy thinkers only digest in the abstract. And what do they tell their listeners when clear and present danger rings their doorbell? “I never said that…… It was taken out of context. I didn’t mean……” Or maybe they just go with it and blame someone for a targeted hit. They’re dangerous. They’re stupid. And I can only hope they get what’s coming sooner than later. It would be different if they apologized and proclaimed how terribly wrong they were. Do we EVER hear anything remotely close to real humility? That would be…no.
I work in public health and I am so tired. If this is fake, someone please pull the plug on this joke because we’re all exhausted down here at the bottom.
“musician”? since when?