Yara Shahidi started a production company and got a deal with ABC

I started following Yara Shahidi’s career several years ago when she was starring in blackish. Yara’s activism at a young age made me fall in love with her. She is a real gem. And I am excited to hear that she is leading the charge to bring diverse stories to television. ABC Studios seems to be the network trailblazing in this area again. Remember ABC brought us the fabulous Shonda Rhimes.

Yara, 20, is currently attending Harvard while also starring in grownish. She has signed a deal with ABC Studios to produce shows with her production company, 7 Sun, that she created with her mother Keri Shahidi.

“grown-ish” star and executive producer Yara Shahidi has signed an overall deal with ABC Studios. As part of the deal, Shahidi is forming a production company with her business partner and mother, Keri Shahidi. The company is called 7th Sun. Under the deal, 7th Sun will develop and produce scripted and alternative television projects for cable, streaming, and broadcast. The Shahidis have brought on NBCUniversal alum Lajoie St. George to lead development for 7th Sun. “I’m thrilled to be partnering with my home family, ABC Studios, in this exciting next chapter, alongside my family,” Yara said. “It’s exciting to add our production company to the roster of my peers and mentors who are also actively committed to sharing meaningful stories.” “We can’t wait to extend and expand our relationship with the incredibly talented Yara Shahidi, who has been a member of the family since ‘black-ish,’” said ABC Studios president Jonnie Davis. “When she’s not studying at Harvard and starring in our series ‘grown-ish,’ she’s mentoring and inspiring other young people, which makes us all feel like underachievers but also very proud that she’s part of our Studio.” In addition to her roles on “black-ish” and “grown-ish,” Yara’s other credits include shows like “The First Family” and “Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia.” She was also a co-executive producer on the Oscar-winning short film “Hair Love.”

Yara is a voice from her generation on television and behind the scenes and it is absolutely inspiring. I cannot wait to see what will come of the deal. The fact that she is not old enough to legally drink alcohol is exciting. Hopefully, that means we’ll have many more years to watch her develop, grow, and possibly activate a generation.

