Donald Trump will order his Gestapo goons to invade even more American cities

I’ve been trying not to get too nerdy and nostalgic for the West Wing, but the Posse Comitatus Act is a real thing which is still relevant today. It’s a 19th century act which says that the federal government cannot use the national military branches to enforce domestic policies within the US. Basically, a president can’t send in the Marines to Minnesota to break up a protest. There are exceptions, of course, like in moments of natural disasters or terrorist attacks, but even then, a governor has to specifically authorize the federal government to send in federal agents or military. All of this to say, Donald Trump cannot simply “send” federal authorities to American cities to break up overwhelmingly peaceful protests. But that’s exactly what he thinks he can do:
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will “surge” federal law enforcement officers to Chicago and other American cities, despite resistance from local leaders, as he adopts a hardline “law and order” mantle ahead of November’s election. In making the move, Trump is wading further into an effort to portray Democrats as weak on crime and unable to protect the citizens of places where they are in charge. He has ordered federal agents to tamp down on protests in Portland, Oregon, leading to chaotic tableaux and reports of unmarked vehicles snatching people off the streets. And he has warned he may order federal officers into other states and cities he deems insufficiently policed, even if governors and mayors in those places don’t ask for help.
His attention in recent days has focused on Chicago, whose Democratic mayor said Tuesday she would not allow “Donald Trump’s troops” into her city. Before he became president, Trump once railed against his predecessor for high crime rates in Chicago, but he now blames local officials for the scourge.
Using ominous rhetoric and dark language to describe cities run by Democrats as rife with crime and violence, Trump suggested Wednesday he had little option but to take steps those leaders haven’t to save innocent lives.
Trump was announcing the expansion of the Operation Legend initiative, a Justice Department program first established in Kansas City earlier this month that utilizes federal law enforcement officers from the FBI, US Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to combat violent crime. Trump said he was dispatching additional federal law enforcement into other American cities, including Chicago, to tamp down on “heinous crimes of violence.”
“We’ll work every single day to restore public safety, protect our nation’s children and bring violent perpetrators to justice,” he said. “We’ve been doing it and you’ve been seeing what’s happening all around the country. We’ve just started this process and frankly we have no choice but to get involved.”
This has apparently already been happening in Kansas City and, as we’ve been seeing for weeks, Portland, Oregon. The situation in Portland is so dire – the “Wall of Moms” has been tear-gassed and attacked, unarmed, peaceful protesters have been snatched by federal agents – of some sort – and shoved in unmarked cars and vans, then unlawfully detained without being charged with any crimes. These federal agents are being called Trump’s Gestapo. It’s not a joke name and all of this is actually happening and it’s horrifying.
(It is a little bit funny to see people try to blame Joe Biden for Trump’s Gestapo though?)
I’m terrified this is all about keeping people from voting in NOV. By intimidation. They are occupying the blue cities. This is really bad. Of course republican “follow the CONSTITUTION!!!!!” voters and elected officials love it. They were never about the constitution and they are not patriots. They want to hurt and punish and imprison and even kill, black people, other POC, feminists, and liberals. They hate us and they want to eliminate us.
I agree it is about the elections but by tipping his hand it can all go to court now and stop this illegal kidnapping of unarmed Americans.
The military flat out said they will not do this as it is unconstitutional.
Quick clarification in KC – The KCMO murder rate has been off the charts this year, and the KCPD are not overseen by the city, but rather the state of Missouri. Mayor Lucas (D) of KCMO went to Governor Parsons (R) asking for assistance; and Trump’s administration stepped in with Operation Legend, making available more FBI, CIA, ATF-type agents to help with violent crime.
Then, just this week, Trump announced he was sending more agents to six cities (KCMO included) to crack down on protesters and rioting. This is NOT Operation Legend, and Mayor Lucas is not supporting this surge! I’ve watched the MoGov misstep with the Trump virus, and now this. And he’s all about the constitution… hm. I feel for the folks in Missouri, considering they they got Parsons by default instead of by vote. Mayor Lucas is an awesome guy, and I hope he is given the support he needs to handle this unconstitutional barrage.
And all the morons whining about the government fascism of masks mandates and calling politicians Nazis for wanting to keep people from dying of a novel virus are like…. cool beans. And the rest of us are like… isn’t this what y’all been stockpiling your guns for?
This mofo is violating the Geneva convention nightly now. It’s disgusting and he needs to be tried as soon as Joe Biden is sworn in.
Remember Ammon Bundy? Fun fact, he lives in Oregon. Where is his militia now?
I CANNOT WITH THIS ANYMORE.
I’ve heard from commenters here and many other places that “both sides” are equally bad. That “both sides” are equally as extreme. That “both sides” are the same. And I’m going to hope that people finally, finally realize that that is not only not true, but is an outright lie intended to provide the right wing extremists – who at this point are basically just the party – cover. There is no both sides here. There is one side, one political party that is undermining America in a thousand ways, crapping on the right guaranteed to us in the Constitution. America has never lived up to her promises – slavery is baked right into the cake, and women still aren’t given the protections that men are, to name a pair of issues – but she HAS promise. She HAS an idea. And only one party is ignoring that department heads need to be confirmed, that we can’t just send federal troops in wherever, that we can’t just use the same forces to attack our opponents, that we can’t use this kind of force….
No, both sides are not equally bad. I’ve seen unarmed people being beaten and thrown into unmarked vehicles by, let’s face it, secret police.
FYI, Portland protesters should start wearing camo to confuse the secret police.
The Mayor of Boston has said Trump’s Secret Police are not welcome here.
Our mail-in ballot applications arrived yesterday; we filled them out and sent them in this morning.
If you can, read Gary Hart’s op-ed in today’s NY Times. Trump is about to use super-secret extra-constitutional laws to install a fascist dictatorship.
Democratic Governor of Michigan Whitmer has also said no to Gestapo swarming in Detroit.
So how do we get the UN to supervise our elections?
Like, joking but actually not joking, I would feel a lot more comfortable with neutral supervision. Not that it would happen 😞
Marjorie, “extra-Constitutional” is un-Constitutional. There is no “superseding” (Trump’s word) the Constitution. This trump plague is a secondary infection of the Corona Virus (or the opposite). No question he’s killed thousands for refusing to step up to his presidential duties to fight the virus nationally. Instead, he’s done everything he can to make the numbers go up in sickness and death. This bastard. Fuck him. Get out of our country, already!