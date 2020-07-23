Sonni Pacheco wants Jeremy Renner to take a drug test & a Covid test

Whenever we don’t hear from Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco in a couple of months, I always hope that they’re quietly figuring out a way to coparent peacefully. They never are. The last eruption of their still-happening custodial and child support drama was in March and May of this year. In March, Renner asked the court to start decreasing his child support payments because of the economic crash. Sonni was mad about that. In May, Renner again went to the court and accused Sonni of misappropriating funds which were supposed to go to their daughter, or supposed to go to Ava’s trust. So what’s new? Sonni wants Renner to get drug tested and Covid-tested. Apparently, he’s had some maskless ladies around his Lake Tahoe compound.
Jeremy Renner’s ex Sonni Pacheco has requested the actor get drug tested as allegations of substance abuse resurface amid their ongoing custody battle. In new court documents obtained by The Blast, Pacheco, 29, accused Renner, 49, of having a “long history of alcohol and drug abuse which has persisted since before the parties’ marriage, through divorce and post-judgment.” She has asked that he get drug tested for the safety of their 7-year-old daughter Ava, and also said she wants to see results from a February 12 test that Renner claims were negative.
The Blast notes that the “Hawkeye” star also denied any claims of drug abuse in the court documents, stating, “There is absolutely no basis for this Court to grant the requested relief with respect to a drug test.”
However, Pacheco also made a separate accusation regarding Renner’s alleged negligence amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Canadian artist wants the court to order her ex to follow proper social distancing guidelines and to take a COVID-19 test because she claims Renner has “several young women” around their daughter at his Reno home without face masks. According to the documents, Renner’s attorney said in response, “There is no basis for this Court to order Respondent to take a Covid test when there is no evidentiary basis that he has, or has been exposed to Covid.”
Pacheco claims Renner is $500,000 behind on child support payments. A court hearing is scheduled for August 20.
One, pay your damn child support. Two, get a damn Covid test. Three, don’t bring an endless stream of “girlfriends” around your child. Four… I don’t know. I feel like drug tests should be allowed in messy custodial battles? I’m not sure if Sonni has a new reason to worry about Renner’s drug use or if she’s merely talking about how he used to be. But whatever, it’s potentially a viral mess! Child custody disputes in the age of Covid – one parent accusing the other of failing to properly social distance.
This is such a rubbish filing. Two claims are just PR and are only going to annoy the judge. One should have gone to the parent plan coordinator and if it didn’t it will probably annoy the judge, The other is a procedural request and is fine. He is being regularly tested and the results are going to the custody evaluator – she just wanted us to know that, it will get thrown out. His is not 500K behind on child support, that is his end of year payment, most of which will go to the Trust fund and since that was the subject of his filing in March it will only be paid once the judge has ruled on it. The covid stuff – I have seen the photos, we are not talking wild parties, we are talking a family focused 4th of July gathering at his home in the mountains and the kid was with her mother that week. She has a right to ask questions, but I would bet she took it straight to the judge / press. I have also seen pictures of Sonni socialising in LA without masks. Asking for a delay so she can investigate his finaces is perfectly reasonable.
Yes to everything you said.
Ugh…these two again? I actually really love JR as an actor (been following his career for years), but his personal life is messy, messy, messy with major doses of drama, and poor Ava caught in the middle.
During the Endgame promo tour I noticed Renner was drugged up. To the point I couldn’t believe they allowed him to be interviewed. He was in a group, I know Evans and Scarjo were also there, actually I think most of them were. He didn’t talk much but when he did…and when he wasn’t talking he had a drug-glazed unfocused stare. Jumpy. I mean, it was something. So yeah, I totally believe her because I knew he was on major drugs before she said it. Anyone with eyes would have noticed it if they were paying attention during that tour.
I think he probably did need an intervention, but I also think she threw a whole lot of stuff in there that was either not true or was misleading or was not relevant to a child custody case. Her accusations made it seem that losing custody was inevitable and prison possible. None of those things happened and she is butt-hurt and desperately trying to justify her position. She is also trying to provoke him into a public argument. My evidence? On father’s day she posted a picture of Ava snuggling in bed with her boyfriend, with a thinly veiled comment slagging off her father (Renner), The next day her friend (his ex) gave an exclusive to In Touch Weekly saying he was an unfit father and a danger to his ex and kid. The next day she posted photos from Sonni’s home, including a picture of herself in shades posing with Ava’s toys, presumably in her bedroom. This woman is on a mission and I don’t think Ava is her priority.
@Jellybean Oh boy. She sounds like a handful. I don’t follow her, but I’ve never had any positive associations of this woman when I do hear about her.
I do believe their both a-holes. Who is worse, I don’t even care anymore. But does she want him to be employable so she can continue the child support at the level she is used to or does she want to publicly destroy him and have her own career if she’s doing those kinds of things you mentioned? Does she even know what her end goal is?
One thing I wanted in my divorce was that child support was determined based on the previous years income. In my case, it did nothing but go up, but that was also a protection for him in case he got laid off or something else happened. Oh! How that man cried poor every month! But a different story was told by his W-2s. I would think it wouldn’t be that hard (especially for someone with variable income) to budget child support a year ahead.
He isn’t behind on child support. It is a set amount for those very reasons. He pays extra to a trust in good years, a trust her mother takes from on top of support. The dispute is over extra money to the trust that isn’t hers to begin with.
He seems like a nightmare to coparent with. A revolving door of young women, drugs, guns, and constantly making child support a battle. He’s gross.
I literally rolled my eyes when I saw this story yesterday. Sonni keeps making these allegations and nothing comes of it. Why is she worried about what women he has at her home whe she has a boyfriend living in hers? I’m assuming the judge is gonna call for a stop in these frivolous accusations because they will have a negative effect on Ava.