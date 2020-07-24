The records of Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell were unsealed

Virginia Roberts Giuffre deserves so much credit for fighting like hell to get justice for herself and for other victims of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew. I’ve always thought of Virginia as the tip of the iceberg, but perhaps she’s actually the tip of the spear. In 2015, Virginia sued Ghislaine Maxwell because, at the time, the criminal case into Maxwell and Epstein was nowhere (especially given Epstein’s sweetheart deal in 2008). Virginia sued Maxwell for defamation, the case was settled in 2017, and the records were sealed. Virginia has fought for years to get the information from the lawsuit unsealed, and on Thursday, she was victorious!
A federal judge ruled on Thursday to publicly release documents that have been kept under seal in a case involving Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s one-time girlfriend and alleged accomplice. US District Judge Loretta Preska verbally unsealed the documents in a ruling held via teleconference. She is giving Maxwell’s legal team a week to pursue an appeal to her decision but ordered the court to have the documents ready to be posted “within a week.”
The documents are connected to a 2015 defamation case brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed Epstein sexually abused her while she was a minor and that Maxwell aided in the abuse. The case was settled in 2017. Included in the now unsealed documents are Maxwell’s 2016 deposition related to the lawsuit in which she denies knowing if Epstein had a scheme to recruit underage girls for sex. Other documents include emails and depositions by others, including Giuffre and anonymous women who also claim to have been abused by Epstein.
Preska ruled that several medical records included in the court filings will remain sealed. In addition, she noted that the multiple anonymous women — “Jane Does” who accused Epstein of abuse but have not publicly spoken out — will continue to have their identities redacted in the documents. In her ruling, she said that the public’s right to have access to the information carried heavier weight than the “annoyance or embarrassment” to Maxwell.
“In the context of this case, especially its allegations of sex trafficking of young girls, the court finds any minor embarrassment or annoyance resulting from Ms. Maxwell’s mostly non-testimony … is far outweighed by the presumption of public access,” she said. Parts of the deposition were unsealed last August, a day before Epstein killed himself in his jail cell while awaiting trial for allegedly running a sex-trafficking enterprise.
While Virginia is best known for discussing the crimes where she was trafficked to Prince Andrew, she’s also spoken about how Epstein and Maxwell trafficked her to Alan Dershowitz multiple times. It’s also believed that when Virginia and Ghislaine Maxwell settled the defamation case, Ghislaine ended up paying Virginia “millions” for what amounted to a gag order. Virginia took the money and then immediately began to fight to unseal the documents. Like a boss. Anyway, hopefully the documents will be out next week!
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Congratulations to Virginia on another small victory in her big fight. She is very brave to continue to go against these extremely powerful criminals in her pursuit for justice. Let’s hope things continue to go in her favour.
No wonder the palace were eager to hijack Princess Beatrice’s wedding. They knew that after the continued appeals from the FBI and the arrest and arraignment of Ghislaine, things were uncertain for Prince No Sweat. Now even more details are set to emerge about his abuse of Virginia as these documents are unsealed. If they were hoping that the PR wedding would serve as a distraction and signal to the world that the Queen supports the Yorks, they’re out of luck.
Ha, I just watched the Netflix documentary so I know what Prince No Sweat Means! She is incredibly brave, as are the other women who have spoken out on the atrocities committed by these monsters. Every day I expect to see news that Maxwell is dead. So many people have been fighting for so long against a breathtakingly corrupt officials. I hope justice is eventually served.
She is a total hero. Keep going Virginia.
I believe her.
This is such an important step for the victims – Virginia and the others who have been fighting for justice.
And again, if you haven’t seen it yet, watch Filthy Rich on Netflix. It’s a hard watch, but it really explains so much about how these girls were groomed and manipulated.
I just mentioned above that I just finished it. It is just unreal how much they were able to get away with for so long. I was humbled by all these ordinary people — from the victims to the law enforcement and legal people — who wouldn’t give up in the face of so much power, money and corruption. And enraged by the monsters who walk among us.
She is a warrior. What an incredible woman, to fight so hard and so publicly after so much trauma — and to be going up against unimaginably wealthy, connected opponents too.
Is it wrong that I am delighted that Buckingham Palace and the House of York must be in panic mode right now?! (Also: does this mean we should expect some major deflection — aka major Meaghan smearing — in the next week?)
I’m very interested in seeing the Dershowitz stuff. His transformation into a full-throated Fox Trump attack dog has been interesting. I don’t care about Andrew. I hope he gets what’s coming to him but I wish all this emphasis wasn’t on him. This is about America, and those in power here right now. It really is. Beyond our imaginings IMO.
I have been thinking the same thing. Andrew is one guy, albeit a very prominent one. But here in the U.S. so many, too many, of these people are actually running things right now. It’s frightening and sickening and I’m still unable to envision how this all ends. Justice does not seem within reach.
She’s an incredible women and I hope she and all other victims get justice.
So now we know why Bea had her surprise wedding last week – the palace knew this was coming.
I know this is a victory for victims of sex trafficking and exploitation in general but I was very disappointed to see Virginia complaining on Twitter about the amount of media attention that George Floyd’s death and the ensuing BLM protests received. She and her followers deemed sex trafficking more important and less covered. It made me look at her differently and stop rooting for her cause against Prince Andrew on my own Twitter account. I hadn’t considered her fight for justice as being in competition with BLM’s fight for justice.
I saw that, and while I thought her remarks were unfortunate and off the mark, I also think that she has tunnel vision when it comes to this issue, which I think is understandable. She is dealing with a past trauma and I think that has sort of closed her off to other traumas (like what black people experience at the hands of police.) I wish, like you said, that she didn’t view her fight for justice as being in competition with BLM, but I think that’s a result of her trauma.
I’m sorry, but that courtroom drawing looks more like Hector “Tio” Salamanca than Jizzlane Maxwell…
I was thinking she sure doesn’t look like herself in that drawing, too.
As I was reading this I was actually thinking, well Ghislaine is already dead on her feet, so she probably won’t fight this. I guess I’m putting the cart before the horse.
And again, my main hope is that she has several dead man switches and just NAMES NAMES. They’re going to leave you out to dry, Ghissy! May as well take down as many as you can.
More to come. I’m pleased the judge favored the release and Virginia remains at the forefront.