Queen Letizia in a printed Pedro del Hierro shirtdress: gorgeous or meh?

Lord, Queen Letizia of Spain is just impossibly chic. I don’t think her style or vibe could ever be described as “twee” or “childish” or “cutesy.” So it is with these photos! They were in the church of San Martin Pinairo, in Santiago de Compostela, on Saturday. Queen Letizia and King Felipe have been touring their country for the past few weeks, checking in the nation’s pulse now that Spain seems to have gotten through the worst of the pandemic. While Spain had a big drop-off in cases for a few months, they’ve had a spike in cases the past few weeks. Nothing like the moron maskless MAGA spike here in America, obviously, but there are enough new cases in Spain that many European pandemic specialists are raising the alarm of a second wave.
All of which makes Letizia and Felipe’s national tour kind of moot, in my opinion. The whole reason they’re traveling through their country is to let everyone know that it’s fine and they can go outside and spend money and support Spanish businesses. But… if there’s a second wave coming, another round of shutdowns could happen too. And plus, the spike in cases is probably *because* the country has taken steps to reopen.
Still, all of that is above my paygrade. I’m just here to talk about how much I love Letizia’s printed dress. This is by Pedro del Hierro and it’s GORGEOUS. I love the simplicity of a shirtdress which isn’t drowning in gaudy buttons. I love the chic print. I love her Carolina Herrera pumps. I love that she wore a mask the whole time even though it sort of clashed with the dress.
A few days before this stop, Letizia and Felipe went to the Merida Theater Festival with their daughters. Letizia wore a Poète ensemble with Macarena Shoes espadrille wedges and Adolfo Domínguez bucket bag. The wedges are not ideal, but she makes them work (because everything is so lovely and Spanish). I like this dress although the neck is too high, but the printed shirtdress is still my fave.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
oh, I love that shirtdress!! That’s gorgeous. The black dress is fine – I like it – but I love the shirtdress.
I want that dress! She is by far the best dressed queen.
I don’t love the print but she can make anything work.
My favorite royal, style wise.
+1
The black dress, is she wearing something under it? It looks like there are to necklines happening, the printed black one, which is low enough that cleavage would be showing and then a solid, higher black with no print?
Letizia has great taste and much of what she wears is appropriate for a work environment. I would wear that shirtdress to work in a second. The black one, I would have to put a jacket or cardigan over it and it would just be for “in the office with no clients” but it is workable.
I love this dress. It’s right up my alley. I probably would have added a gold cuff or orange leather bracelet, and maybe a rattan clutch.
Nice! Will you please style me? I’m just a bit above basic. 😄
Both the shape and pattern of the dress read too 80′s for my taste, but she looks lovely anyway. But most importantly this family seems to rock the face mask a lot, and I really applaud that. The more it seems normal to wear the mask, the better, and it’s great that they use their stage to show that wearing a mask is the right thing to do for now.
Josephine: the 80s are back! I’ve been getting matching scrunchies with every face mask order:)
Love both outfits! The shirt dress is so effortlessly chic and for once I don’t mind the beige shoes, they make it look polished. I am a big fan of people still dressing nicely during the pandemic. I’ve been teased a little by friends and family for wearing sundresses and earrings and block heels to the pharmacy. But I’m also wearing a mask, so who cares! It makes me feel good to look good. And I don’t get on their case and say they look “sloppy” or whatever.
The shirt dress is lovely! It would also work in Kate’s wardrobe for some of her more garden-themed outings, but it may have too few buttons to for acceptance. The black dress has some kind of black lace added to the neckline? Which makes for an even weirder neckline imo. But the dress print is nice!
I have no problem with the wedges, but it seems like it’s a problem here whenever anyone them. Personally they are very comfortable especially if on more uneven ground or standing around for a long time so they seem sensible to me.
I absolutely LOVE espadrilles and do not get the hate for them at all. To each their own!
I hate espadrilles lol – these are okay-ish, they work with the outfit and the season, but in general I hate them. Its just a personal fashion quirk of mine, ha.
Beautiful as always! I love that she looks gorgeous and sexy and mature but not matronly. She’s my style inspiration!
I like the print but not the sleeves- they look …sloppy? They are too much with the collar.
She is so chic and beautiful. And he’s a silver fox!
I never liked print clothing, my Mother loved a good print. However, I am beginning to see the light when it comes to prints.
The printed dress is lovely, something is off about the sleeves though.
The black dress is lovely as well.
She is a woman who owns her style and not trying to be something she is not.
I love the dress but I’m a sucker for anything with a leaf/tropical print.