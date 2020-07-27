Queen Letizia in a printed Pedro del Hierro shirtdress: gorgeous or meh?

Lord, Queen Letizia of Spain is just impossibly chic. I don’t think her style or vibe could ever be described as “twee” or “childish” or “cutesy.” So it is with these photos! They were in the church of San Martin Pinairo, in Santiago de Compostela, on Saturday. Queen Letizia and King Felipe have been touring their country for the past few weeks, checking in the nation’s pulse now that Spain seems to have gotten through the worst of the pandemic. While Spain had a big drop-off in cases for a few months, they’ve had a spike in cases the past few weeks. Nothing like the moron maskless MAGA spike here in America, obviously, but there are enough new cases in Spain that many European pandemic specialists are raising the alarm of a second wave.

All of which makes Letizia and Felipe’s national tour kind of moot, in my opinion. The whole reason they’re traveling through their country is to let everyone know that it’s fine and they can go outside and spend money and support Spanish businesses. But… if there’s a second wave coming, another round of shutdowns could happen too. And plus, the spike in cases is probably *because* the country has taken steps to reopen.

Still, all of that is above my paygrade. I’m just here to talk about how much I love Letizia’s printed dress. This is by Pedro del Hierro and it’s GORGEOUS. I love the simplicity of a shirtdress which isn’t drowning in gaudy buttons. I love the chic print. I love her Carolina Herrera pumps. I love that she wore a mask the whole time even though it sort of clashed with the dress.

A few days before this stop, Letizia and Felipe went to the Merida Theater Festival with their daughters. Letizia wore a Poète ensemble with Macarena Shoes espadrille wedges and Adolfo Domínguez bucket bag. The wedges are not ideal, but she makes them work (because everything is so lovely and Spanish). I like this dress although the neck is too high, but the printed shirtdress is still my fave.