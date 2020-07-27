Elon Musk on taking care of baby X: ‘Right now there’s not much I can do’

We haven’t talked much about Elon Musk and Grimes since the immediate fuss over their baby’s name: X Æ A-12 Musk. That baby-name gossip honestly got us through May. And they did actually name their baby X AE A-12. They call him “X”. We know this because Elon and Grimes did a joint interview with the New York Times and this is so messy and try-hard, I don’t even have the words. They are trying to perform their nerdy-gamer-hipster cred and it drove me up the wall. But of course, Elon is not really helping that much with baby X. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
On the baby name: The couple has a baby with the most unusual name, which they shorten to “X.” Mr. Musk said it’s pronounced “just like the letter X. AE is pronounced ‘ash’, as in Old English. A-12 is also pronounced just like it reads. Refers to the Archangel-12 C.I.A. reconnaissance plane.”
Grimes calls the baby “X” too: “Oh, X,” c said sweetly, when the baby wailed. She said she calls her son “Little X,” and Mr. Musk chimed in, “Lil Nas X.” (“Who is actually the greatest memer,’’ Grimes said of the rapper.)
On all of the sh-t coming out from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial in the UK: “I definitely was not having an affair with Amber while she was married to Johnny, this is totally false,” Mr. Musk said, disputing Mr. Depp’s claim. About the contention that he had a threesome with Ms. Heard and her friend Cara Delevingne, Mr. Musk said, laughing, “We did not have the threesome, you know. So I think people think these things are generally more salacious than they are.” He has some advice for Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard: “For the two of them, I would just recommend that they bury the hatchet and move on.”
Elon on Grimes: “Yeah, she’s pretty special, that’s for sure. She’s one of the most unusual people I’ve ever met. We’ve had this debate of ‘Are you more crazy than me or am I more crazy than you?’”
On fatherhood this time around: “I think babies are supercool and really people need to have more babies because, it sounds obvious, but if people don’t have enough babies, humanity will disappear.”
Whether he actually spends much time with X: “Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there’s not much I can do. Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now. When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me. I think just doing what I’ve done with my other kids. If I have a trip for Tesla to China, for example, I’ll bring the kids with me and we’ll go see the Great Wall or we took the bullet train from Beijing to Xian and saw the Terracotta Warriors.” He created an online school for his older kids, which he said has “actually worked out pretty well.”
There’s so much more in that piece, which was in the Style section of the Times, so… you know. Not the Business section. Elon is a problematic person in business and in real life, and he’s using his relationship and baby X to soften his image and make himself look cooler. But even then, he admits that he’s basically not doing anything with baby X at all. He’s one of those “I’ll pay attention to my kids when they’re older” people. And there’s nothing like a man with SEVEN CHILDREN telling people to procreate more. Like, trust that we have enough people in this world.
This also happened a few days ago – Grimes telling Elon to STFU about how he hated pronouns or something.
elon musk and grimes are a social experiment conducted by harvard pic.twitter.com/GxuvO7slXt
— jihane (@successiontheme) July 25, 2020
Ha ha ha ha!! Nothing to do with a baby right now. Really? Father of the year.
Re-read comments from his 1st wife of him wanting 10 kids, and saying well that’s what staff is for after she said that would be too much.
His last three girlfriends have all been either very young or abuse victims – he gravitates towards women who have significantly less power than him. It’s so gross.
Not surprised that he’s not doing much with the baby. He’s the “alpha” remember? The first wife’s essay laid all his issues bare, so it’s hard to see why anyone emotionally healthy would get involved with him.
Maybe he can’t feed the kid but there’s no reason he can’t handle the poop end.
At some point, decades from now, there’s going to be a nasty inheritance battle between this little army of Musk’s he has brought into this world.
And I’ll be surprised if he is still with Grimes a year from now
1) Provide care and comfort for the person who had the baby
2) Bottle feed
3) Change diapers
4) Hold baby for prolonged periods if awake so Grimes can shower/nap/eat
5) Lay baby on back and play with little toys above it.
I don’t have kids and that is a pretty damn easy list to make of things a man can do to help.
“I think babies are supercool and really people need to have more babies because, it sounds obvious, but if people don’t have enough babies, humanity will disappear.”
Men tell me he’s a genius. This is why I don’t listen to men.
Jup. If a women or other full-time female carer would say something like this they would be dragged to hell and back. but no, he’s a dude so its alllllll fine. toxic masculinity for the win.
He gets more insufferable the more I hear from him. I honestly don’t know too much about Grimes….I know I like some of her music and she’s kind of “out there”.
There’s plenty for fathers to do when the baby is young. Watch the baby so your partner can shower/sleep/leave the house. Hold the baby for the bonding experience and cuddles. Cook dinner. Clean. Oh but I guess they pay people to do that.
I feel sorry for her.
This surprises no one.
Justine was very clear what kind of man/husband/father Elon is.
I really hope grimes didn’t think he changed.
Elon doesn’t follow grimes on twitter anymore, what’s up with that?!
Claire really picked a winner to raise a baby with. Per her mom, didn’t she have a difficult labor? Instead of helping with her recovery and with the baby, Elon was tweeting coronavirus conspiracy theories and violating California shut down orders to force production of Teslas.