Elon Musk on taking care of baby X: ‘Right now there’s not much I can do’

We haven’t talked much about Elon Musk and Grimes since the immediate fuss over their baby’s name: X Æ A-12 Musk. That baby-name gossip honestly got us through May. And they did actually name their baby X AE A-12. They call him “X”. We know this because Elon and Grimes did a joint interview with the New York Times and this is so messy and try-hard, I don’t even have the words. They are trying to perform their nerdy-gamer-hipster cred and it drove me up the wall. But of course, Elon is not really helping that much with baby X. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

On the baby name: The couple has a baby with the most unusual name, which they shorten to “X.” Mr. Musk said it’s pronounced “just like the letter X. AE is pronounced ‘ash’, as in Old English. A-12 is also pronounced just like it reads. Refers to the Archangel-12 C.I.A. reconnaissance plane.”

Grimes calls the baby “X” too: “Oh, X,” c said sweetly, when the baby wailed. She said she calls her son “Little X,” and Mr. Musk chimed in, “Lil Nas X.” (“Who is actually the greatest memer,’’ Grimes said of the rapper.)

On all of the sh-t coming out from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial in the UK: “I definitely was not having an affair with Amber while she was married to Johnny, this is totally false,” Mr. Musk said, disputing Mr. Depp’s claim. About the contention that he had a threesome with Ms. Heard and her friend Cara Delevingne, Mr. Musk said, laughing, “We did not have the threesome, you know. So I think people think these things are generally more salacious than they are.” He has some advice for Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard: “For the two of them, I would just recommend that they bury the hatchet and move on.”

Elon on Grimes: “Yeah, she’s pretty special, that’s for sure. She’s one of the most unusual people I’ve ever met. We’ve had this debate of ‘Are you more crazy than me or am I more crazy than you?’”

On fatherhood this time around: “I think babies are supercool and really people need to have more babies because, it sounds obvious, but if people don’t have enough babies, humanity will disappear.”

Whether he actually spends much time with X: “Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there’s not much I can do. Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now. When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me. I think just doing what I’ve done with my other kids. If I have a trip for Tesla to China, for example, I’ll bring the kids with me and we’ll go see the Great Wall or we took the bullet train from Beijing to Xian and saw the Terracotta Warriors.” He created an online school for his older kids, which he said has “actually worked out pretty well.”