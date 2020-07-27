Demi Lovato shares more photos from beach engagement: ‘Best night of my life’

We heard last week that Demi Lovato, 27, was engaged to actor Max Elrich, 29, whom she met early in quarantine. It was nice to hear that Demi is happy after all she’s been through. She tends to fall hard and fast, she posts loved-up photos earlier in her relationships, and it seems like she should give it a little more time though Hopefully Demi and Max will have a longer engagement. Since announcing their news with some lovely beach photos showing off her giant ring, Demi has shared more pictures from that moment. Those are above and were taken by photographer Angelo Kritikos, whom she credited in her first post announcing their engagement. Demi thanked him for “hiding behind rocks and capturing the entire thing,” and it looks like he was sneakily capturing the proposal too! Here’s what Demi wrote about these photos:

Best night of my life… still soaking it all up.. I love you baby @maxehrich 💍

That’s really sweet actually. Max commented “Love you so much baby ❤️ more and more every moment.” Demi’s last post as of press time is a video of Max’s face with the caption “Magical moments captured by me.” He commented “Words can’t express the amount of love I have in my heart for your infinite soul. ❤️ forever and always baby”

Real question: have these two had a disagreement or minor fight yet? I doubt they have.

Late last week Demi wrote about how much things have changed for her in the two years after her overdose and rehab stay. She’s gone through a lot and easily could have died if the people with her hadn’t acted quickly. I’m so happy to see that she’s doing ok now, and she wrote that she worked hard on that. The slideshow with Demi’s words is below and here’s what she wrote in case you can’t read it.

July 24, 2020 Today is my miracle day. I’m so blessed to have one. It represents how the Dr’s at Cedar’s Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreama. Only 2 years after that terrible day, I’m engaged to the love of my life, and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one. I never thought this feeling was possible. It’s not just because I fell in love (although that didn’t hurt), but because over the past 2 years, I’ve done more work on myself than I have in my entire life. Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security. Long before I had an engagement ring on my ring finger, I had the word “me” to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself. You can’t fully love another without loving yourself first. Thank you God for this peace and understanding but most of all giving me the strength to fight through my darkest times. Thank you to my family, friends and fans for always supporting me and respecting my privacy regarding this journey. I love you all.

[From Instagram]

This makes me want to go to therapy. It’s a big deal that she’s been able to stay sober and work on herself. I think she’s holding this relationship up too much, but she’s been hoping for something lasting and it’s happened for her. I’m happy for her and want her to have a wonderful marriage and life. I do think she should wait until next year to get married though. That way she can figure out how she and Max work out issues together. They might be able to have a big splashy wedding then too. I can’t wait for parties and weddings to come back.