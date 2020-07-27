Prince William is talking about mental health in football again this week

I really do wonder what the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will actually *do* this week with their events, especially given the fact that the Sussexes and Finding Freedom are dominating royal conversations. I don’t think Will & Kate have anything scheduled, but their events have been prepackaged, palace-orchestrated sh-t for the past month now. My guess is that we’ll see Kate at some event, but it will have taken place last week or something. Maybe a new family photo, or would that be too obvious? While we’re waiting for Kate, William magically appeared on Sunday evening for his “mental health in football” campaign.
Prince William is using soccer to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In a video promoting the landmark Mentally Healthy Football Declaration signed by leaders of the entire U.K. soccer family, the Duke of Cambridge openly references the positive role he believes the sport can play.
“This has been a football season unlike any other,” William says in the video. “The coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone, and it is clear it will have a big impact on many people’s mental health. Football’s role in breaking the stigma around mental health has never been more important.”
The Mentally Healthy declaration has been signed by the English Premier League, English Football League, and the soccer associations of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. It’s also drawn the support of famous names in the soccer world including England manager Gareth Southgate, England captain Harry Kane and Scotland captain Andy Roberston. A direct spin-off of the Heads Up mental health campaign launched by the royal in September 2019 to encourage openness about mental health within the sport, it publicly states that mental health is of equal importance to physical health.
“Now, more than ever, is the time for us to support each other and for all parts of society to prioritize mental health,” says the declaration. “We will do everything we can to play our part in this and help make football a ‘mentally healthy’ environment, now and in the future.”
It’s not that I don’t care about mental health. It’s that I don’t care about mental health when William talks about it, because I know he honestly and truly does not give a sh-t. There’s no there there. He just wants to look manly and bro-y and chat with football players and say stuff like “mental health, amirite?” And clearly, William’s concerns about mental health as an issue are quite limited – he DGAF about his wife’s mental health, his brother’s mental health or his sister-in-law’s mental health.
So the declaration simply says the leaders in football think mental health is important and that’s it?!? The f*cks that going to do?!
And make football a mentally healthy place- why doesn’t he do engagements with smaller local team too so. All the ones he does about this always deal with the big teams and leagues. Smaller teams deal with this too and women’s leagues too and yet no sign of him doing anything with them.
Do you think he knows that racism has an impact on players mental health? How many footballers have revealed the racist messages they receive on social media in the passed couple of weeks and the impact that has on them. And yet crickets.
I’ve posted this on Twitter, and it’s one of those humorous comments circulating in the psych community, “Here take my advice, I’m not using it.” I rely on knowledge and experience. I have both. Willie Wonky qualifies for nothing.
Now, more than ever, is the time for us to support each other – HYPOCRITE.
Public conversations about these topics matter but he is the WORST advocate for this.
Now every time I see an article about Bill and Cathy Middleton and mental health, I automatically think of Trump and Infrastructure Week. Thanks, Kaiser! 😉
I’m fed up to my eyeballs with his mental health talk. Clearly, he wasn’t at all bothered about his brother’s mental health to support him 100% and ensure that what happened didn’t happen. Empty vessels…