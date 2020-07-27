Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas reunited on Friday, walked dogs & went to lunch



Afflarmas is not over! Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were spotted together after a three week pap stroll break that just happened to coincide with a mildly ribbing article in the Washington Post about their thirstiness. In the interim Ben was in Portugal (maybe with Ana we don’t know), Ana adopted a puppy and her brother visited. Ana’s moves made me think she was soothing a broken heart but she and Ben were spotted out walking their dogs together on Friday and then they went to lunch in Malibu on Sunday.

A great Instagram account I follow, Deuxmoi, posts user-submitted sightings and stories from people who have met (and f’ed) celebrities. They got two user sightings over the weekend of Ben and Ana, but none in the last three weeks (which I heard about, I don’t read all their stories every day). Along with the lack of pap photos, that makes me think that Ben pulled back from Ana. Plus she got a dog and her brother visited! As my friend Zakia said, if she cut and colored her hair that would have been the breakup trifecta. I do think Ben took a break because he can’t stand negative publicity, but that he’s really into Ana and this isn’t over. Just my take!

Also, for those of you who thought Ana is pregnant based on the tunic dress she wore while out with her brother, she wore a very formfitting dress on Saturday. She has very weird fashion so it will take more than one loose dress or giant pair of jeans to tip us off about that.

Oh and on Saturday Elvis, Ana’s older dog, tried to run away! Ben ran after him and scooped him up. You know that Elvis thought that if Ben is coming back he may as well make a run for it. That poor pup has been looking aggrieved for weeks.

Elvis made a friend, but why isn’t that other dog on a leash?

