Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas welcomed daughter Willa Jonas

Joe Jonas steps out with pregnant Sophie Turner to walk the dogs

Someone recently said that it feels like Katy Perry has been pregnant for two years, and I agree, but didn’t it seem like Sophie Turner was only pregnant for a few months? I think the difference is that other than a handful of interviews several months ago (part of a virtual promotional tour), Sophie has largely stayed quiet. She also never really confirmed that she was expecting, and she just let her growing baby bump do all the talking. She and Joe Jonas stayed in lockdown in LA and by all accounts, Sophie was quite comfortable in lockdown, walking their dogs and taking it easy. And now she’s given birth to one chill baby: a little girl named Willa!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are parents! The Game of Thrones actress, 24, and “Sucker” singer, 30, have welcomed their first child, reps for the couple confirm to PEOPLE.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” a statement to PEOPLE reads.

According to TMZ, who was the first to report the birth, the couple welcomed a girl named Willa on Wednesday, July 22, at a Los Angeles-area hospital.

“The couple is already obsessed and can’t stop gloating about their new addition,” a source tells Entertainment Tonight. “The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends.”

[From People]

“Gloating”? Is that the right word for this situation? How about “they can’t stop talking about their new addition”? Which… is perfectly normal! They just welcomed a child into their lives. They’re first time parents. Of course they’re obsessed with their baby. I bet they’ll be great parents too. While I didn’t like Sophie and Joe as a couple at the start of their relationship, they’ve really grown on me. I think they’re very happy together and I bet they’re beyond pleased with WILLA JONAS!

As for the name… I associate “Willa” with the American South, like a character in a William Faulkner novel. But Willa is a name that works in both the UK and America – it’s common enough that people won’t remark “that’s so unusual” whenever they hear it, but there won’t be ten other Willas in Willa Jonas’ kindergarten class.

Sophie was such a cute pregnant girl! Tall girls carry so well.

Sophie Turner is pretty in PINK as she and Joe Jonas go on a picnic with friends and family!

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

8 Responses to “Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas welcomed daughter Willa Jonas”

  1. lana86 says:
    July 28, 2020 at 7:13 am

    Congrats to them!
    Also, what’s the point of wearing a mask walking on empty road when there are no people in a 10 meter radius around you…

    • sarah says:
      July 28, 2020 at 7:16 am

      I imagine for celebrities it’s part modelling good behaviour (by being photographed in masks) and part not wanting to deal with being called out and having to explain that they weren’t anywhere near other people at the time…

    • Saartjie says:
      July 28, 2020 at 7:20 am

      It means that when you pass by someone 2 minutes later, you don’t have to remember to put your mask back on, and you don’t have to touch your face with hands that may be contaminated. This is not rocket science.

      • Lightpurple says:
        July 28, 2020 at 7:25 am

        Exactly. When I am outside my own yard, my mask is on. And if I see someone approaching who is not masked, I give that person a very, very wide berth

    • Marigold says:
      July 28, 2020 at 7:27 am

      The pack of cameramen/women walking in front of them…being on public walkways where people might come up and pass you at any time less than 6′ from you.

      Also, taking your mask on and off when you’re in a place where you will regularly run into people is inconvenient. When I go out in public, I put it on and only remove it if I’m stopped (as she was in the picture above) in a place where I’m going to sit next to only people from my household or by myself long enough to justify removing it.

      I also take it off of my face when I’m inside my car.

      It’s also — for public/famous people — if they’re photographed out of doors without one, they get hammered, even if they’re in a place that doesn’t require masking b/c nobody was around.

  2. Emma33 says:
    July 28, 2020 at 7:13 am

    I doubt they are ‘gloating’ – I that source has a loose grasp of the English language!

    Congrats to the new parents…they seem like good people and I love the name Willa.

  3. Winnie Cooper’s Mom says:
    July 28, 2020 at 7:17 am

    She is gorgeous and I love them as a couple! I selfishly wish we could have seen more of her pregnancy bc she really did carry so well. So happy for them!

  4. Lightpurple says:
    July 28, 2020 at 7:26 am

    Congratulations to the Queen in the North!

