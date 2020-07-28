Baseball player Michael Kopech filed for divorce from his pregnant actress wife

I have no idea who these people are but I know a SCANDAL when I hear about it. The players: Michael Kopech, the pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, and Vanessa Morgan, an actress currently appearing on Riverdale. They got married in January of this year, pre-pandemic, in a smallish ceremony in Florida. On Friday, Vanessa announced that she is pregnant. On Monday, we learned that Michael Kopech filed for divorce in June. WHOA!
Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan, who is currently pregnant with their first child, are parting ways after six months of marriage. Kopech, 24, filed for divorce in his home state of Texas on June 19, The Chicago Tribune reported, citing court records. The documents were filed in Morris County and a hearing date was not listed, according to the outlet.
A representative for Morgan confirmed to PEOPLE that Kopech is the father of Morgan’s baby on the way, but declined to comment on the divorce filing. A spokesperson for Kopech did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
News of the divorce comes just days after Morgan, 28, announced her pregnancy. On Friday, the actress shared photos and videos from a party of close friends and family where it was revealed that she’s having a baby boy. Kopech did not appear in any of the pictures or videos.
HOLY CRAP!!! It is truly crazy that her representative had to go to People Magazine and “confirm that Kopech is the father of Morgan’s baby on the way.” Because that was where our minds went, that’s what we were all thinking, that a dude would only file for divorce from his pregnant wife of six months if she was cheating and the baby wasn’t his. But something else is going on, clearly. What is it? Is he a douche who suddenly realized that he wanted no part of a wife and child? Is this another Black Lives Matter split??
(Update: I got confused about whose rep said what, so I corrected that. And clearly, he filed for divorce before she announced her pregnancy, but she’s far enough along where he clearly filed after he knew she was preg.)
View this post on Instagram
Exciting news… I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January 💙. This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!! On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise 🙂. Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ☺️ I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be ♥️ “I’ll love you forever I’ll like you for always as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be 🎶 “- if you know you know #preggers 🤰🏽 #quarantine🎁 👶🏼
Photos courtesy of Vanessa’s Instagram.
Geez, he couldn’t have waited? It is such an asshole move to do that after your wife announces “we’re having a baby”! Or if it was a mistake to file so soon after an announcement, he could have made a statement about it and been generous. But I’m thinking he’s not that great a person.
Pretty sure he filed before she announced the pregnancy. She keeps referring to the child as her baby..not our baby. Obviously still a d!ck move but who knows what goes on in other peoples lives. Maybe he has a very valid reason to not continue the marriage despite the pregnancy. Or maybe he’s just an ass
My thoughts, too – no way of knowing what is going on. It’s nice that she’s happy and celebrating her pregnancy but that doesn’t necessarily make him a villian. He may well be, but it also might be that they agreed not to have kids and she made a different decision without his input. Or they may be truly unhappy together and they decided that bringing a baby into that mix was not ideal. Or he’s a total jerk. Or she is.
Yeah, the People article clearly states that he filed for divorce back on June 19 and NEWS of the divorce broke the Monday after she announced her pregnancy on Instagram. He did not file for divorce days after her announcement.
The People article also clearly states that HER rep confirmed he is the father of the baby but the post states HIS rep confirmed it so there’s a lot of confusion here between what the People article says and what the post says.
I mean usually you realize its a bad look even if it was planned ahead of time. And you go and smooth it over. Where is his PR person making sure he’s doing the right thing? A simple congrats and wishing happiness for the child that hard to do? I don’t think there’s a question of the child’s paternity right? So that’s his child? It just makes it look like he doesn’t want the child…which is kind of sad.
She grew up in the public eye…..who is she??
He’s a pitcher for the White Sox.
oh sorry, LOL, I thought you were asking who was “he” haha. I had to google the actress, never heard of her, but I’m pretty out of touch.
hahahaha! though I’m a baseball fan, I’m a NL fan so I don’t know who either of these folks are.
I’m just here for the random photo-bombing duck in the wedding picture. so cute.
canadian actress, most recently on Riverdale
she’s been on various tv series (for multiple seasons each) since she was a teenager. not a household name, for sure, but steady work for a decade.
Well, her IG post says zero about the husband, and all about how excited *she* is-so clearly whatever happened went down before last Friday.
Ya i got that feeling to. Like I am happy to welcome MY baby boy. Scandalous.
My guess is that there is major drama here. But its just sad really, for the baby and them, they looked really happy together. Is it mean to guess? I mean, I know what I’d bet my money on…
He used to date Brielle Biermann, Kim’s daughter from RHOA and Don’t be Tardy.
https://www.chicagotribune.com/entertainment/tv/ct-ent-brielle-biermann-michael-kopech-white-sox-20190217-story.html
Oh no, Vanessa baby what was you doing???
Infidelity and abuse spike during pregnancy. Fairweather Husband Syndrome.
Yup, because the focus is no longer on them.
I wonder if men used to be in the spotlight feel this more acutely and are even less equipped to deal.
Interestingly he decided not to play this (Covid) season despite having the opportunity to do so. I had wondered what that was about and I wonder if it’s related.
@josephine, The White Sox manager said it was due to “personal issues.” Which doesn’t explain much. Could be because he realized he married the wrong person, or maybe he’s depressed. Covid has been bad for people who have never had any type of mental illness before and all of a sudden, it shows it’s face. Could be tons of things.
I will say, last year, Ben Zobrist of the Chicago Cubs didn’t play from May on through the end of the season due to his wife cheating on him. He filed for divorce and hasn’t posted on Instagram since May 2019. He took it really hard.
Some people take things that hard. It’s difficult to say, all we can do is speculate.
Vanessa was apparently liking posts on Twitter about men cheating or whatever so seems like he’s the one who cheated. And he clearly filed *last month*, before she publicly announced her pregnancy.
She also didn’t tag him in her Instagram post announcing the pregnancy.
Maybe they got pregnant by accident and had opposite opinions on what to do about it 🤷🏻♀️ I just got married last Saturday, so divorce news makes me more sad than usual.
Congratulations!
Honestly. My feelings are if you’re a man and you really don’t want to have children, its your responsibility to make sure it doesn’t happen. If he really didn’t want children, then he should have had a vasectomy and be responsible understanding the risks that he might actually have a child despite birth control (because not 100% effective) and its her body/her choice after she gets pregnant.
It does make it sound like he possibly cheated after finding out she was pregnant. Or if he didn’t want children and she wanted to keep the baby. It does sound like some drama in there.
I completely agree it’s the woman’s choice to keep the baby or not (whether through abortion or adoption), but shouldn’t the man also have a choice to not be a father if he was always upfront about never wanting to be and his partner got pregnant on accident?
Honestly, I really don’t care about these two and he does seem like a scumbag from what others have posted, but I’m just playing devil’s advocate because I think this is an interesting conversation in general.
Oh and congrats!!!!
Congratulations! I hope you have a long, loving, and joyous life together!
The tone of her post suggests they were done, or at least separated. Lots of “I” and “me”, no “we.” It seems pretty harsh. Maybe there was still cheating? Or he’s a giant asshole.
Famous her whole life? Who is she?
Anyways there are blinds from 2018 saying he had multiple side chicks he would sleep with during the week while she worked. I think HE cheated and has dumped her and ran away from his responsibilities. Scum bag
Either he cheated or is just an awful person. Such drama. I feel for her and her baby, but if he’s that much of a jerk they’re better off without him.
My mind didn’t go there at all that she cheated but I definitely have seen some people immediately jump to blame her & say the baby wasn’t his. We have seen seen stuff like this before… ::waves to Claire Danes and Billy Crudup:: After reading other gossip pages about them this morning, seems MK has a history of cheating and VM has been liking social media comments about him being a serial cheater. It is definitely messy and I wonder if he just thought having a baby now isn’t what he wanted so he bailed?
Never heard of either of them although my husband is a lifelong Sox fan. Messy that he mentions that he’s the father.
I imagine she confirmed he’s the father so people don’t think she cheated on him. Which makes sense — that was honestly my first thought. It’s rather strange to divorce your pregnant new wife for any other reason!
Right, originally it said HE was the one who said he was the father. Makes more sense that she said it.
I’m really hoping the divorce is just a result of quarantine nothing more sinister cause there’s a lot of question marks around this….
It says HER rep confirmed he is the father of her baby, not his rep. Her last name is Morgan, and the article says “Morgan’s rep confirmed.” It says later that his rep did not respond for comment.
I was hoping you would cover this
Hasn’t she been doing Disney stuff for quite a few years before RD?
He sounds like a scum bag, an unemployed scum bag
Girl needs to look at how well Mary Louise Parker did after her scumbag left her
Bro, not a good look. Ugh.
I’m glad this girl has money and a loving family, because she must be scared/anxious out of her mind (even with the positive IG post).
I know neither of these folks…but I had to laugh when she quoted the words from Robert Munch’s “love you forever” book. I sang that to my kid regularly, but changed the words to “like you most always” because tho I love my son unconditionally, there were times (still are) when I didn’t like him (or more accurately his behaviour). He’s 36 now, and we were laughing about this just the other day, because he was reading the book to a friend’s kid and realized for the first time I had changed the words…which he said would “reality check” him when he knew he was being a jerk but chose not to stop … I read it/sang it all during his childhood and during his teen years. It saved both our sanity to know we could love each other but not like each other (or what one was saying/doing) sometimes. … and that neither of us were perfect, and thus we were both perfectly human…
When you get upstaged in your wedding photo by… a bird in the background.
I cannot believe men like this still exist in 2020. He is one the worst. Imagine adding stress to someone who is carrying your child.
Odd couple, she seems so upbeat and he seems kind of reserved, well whatever the case, I hope they manage well.