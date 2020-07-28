A diagnostic tool to save money on car repairs, color depositing conditioner and more



I got the Tree of Life niacinamide serum I mentioned a couple of weeks ago and it’s creamier than the kind I was using before and makes my skin feel great. Also I’ve ordered some household items on Amazon that are just as good as name brand but much cheaper. I got 50 30-gallon trash bags from Amazon brand Solimo for just $10. You can’t beat that! They’re unscented and strong and have held up well. Here are more things I already own or am thinking of buying.

Blue tansy face oil helps hydrate and heal skin



This Blue Tansy face oil from trusted brand Eve Hanson is for normal to oily skin. It has over 1,000 ratings, 4.3 stars and an A on Fakespot. It’s $24.99 for 1.7 ounces, which is a bit pricey but not bad for a serum. It’s said to help provide irritation relief and to help heal and prevent acne. Women rave about how well it works, writing that “this reduces redness immediately, helps tone down my oily spots and moisturizes my dry spots,” “It’s hydrating without leaving my skin feeling oily,” and “it leaves my skin soft and dewey.” This also comes in golden rosehip and rose camellia varieties for different skin types.

A microfiber hair towel can save hair drying time



We first featured this Duracomfort Essentials hair towel last October. I’ve been using it for months and really like it, I got the big one. It really seems to help my hair dry faster. This microfiber hair towel has 4.3 stars, over 5,300 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers write “It cut my dry time down greatly,” “definitely cuts back on frizziness,” “it absolutely does absorb more water than a regular towel,” and “this towel seriously works.”

A natural pink clay soap for face and body



This gentle soap by Herbivore is made of French pink clay and all natural ingredients including geranium and blood orange essential oil. This has 262 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say “it smells really good not too strong like a lot of body wash and soaps,” and “I like the fact that I can use it on my face and it doesn’t dry out my skin.” Others write “I use it every day and it has cut down on my breakouts a lot,” “I have combination skin and it manages it well” and “My face is INCREDIBLY soft from the soap.”

A diagnostic tool for your car that could save you thousands on repairs



I was looking at a similar product that worked with your cell phone and an app, but that was more expensive and had a lot of negative reviews. This Autel Automotive Engine Fault Code Reader easily plugs into your car to give you the error code causing a check engine light. You can then look it up to see if you need to take your car in. It also lets you clear the check engine light. (Note: I just had my check engine light read for free at an automotive store, they will do this for you, but they can’t clear the light.) Once you take your car to the shop, this can help you figure out if your mechanic is honest. The has almost 5,000 ratings, 4.6 stars and a C on Fakespot, making the adjusted rating still quite good. People call it a “great scanner” that’s worth the money and love the fact that it also checks to see if your car will pass emissions inspection. Reviewers have so many stories about saving money at the shop by using this first.

A pulse oximeter for peace of mind



I’ve been reading tweets about the fact that an oximeter, or home oxygen reader, can help you know if you or a loved one’s oxygen levels fall low enough that you need to go to the emergency room. I looked through so many of these and this was the only model I could find that had an A on Fakespot. The Innovo Deluxe Fingertip Pulse Oximeter has over 2,100 ratings, 4.8 stars and an A on Fakespot. It runs on two triple A batters. People like that it has a waveform to let you know if a reading is accurate or not. A registered nurse writes “I tested its accuracy with those at the hospital and was spot-on.” People say this “worked like a charm and helped keep me stay sane,” and “the nurse [at the hospital] was amazed how perfect and accurate this little device was.”

Semi-permanent hair color glaze that conditions too



I found this semi-permanent hair glaze conditioner when looking through the bestselling beauty products on Amazon. Clenditioner (not a typo) hair dye by Keracolor is vegan and is sulfate and paraben free. It has 3.9 stars, over 9,400 reviews and a B on Fakespot. It comes in over 18 different depositing colors including light pink, hot pink, blue, green and platinum. You get 12 ounces of product for just $22. Reviewers write “This stuff blows my mind. It deposits a considerable amount of color and really refreshes my long copper hair,” “I am so happy how platinum this got my hair.” One woman says this left her hair “super soft and clean but the most important part is how it brought my hair color back to life!” Some mention the purple hue that similar products leave.

A scalp massager that feels amazing and helps get hair clean



This soft silicone scalp massager and shampoo brush by Heeta is just $7. It has 390 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. It can be used wet or dry and is said to feel great, to help detangle while shampooing and to help stimulate hair growth. Reviewers write “It’s practically cured my scalp issues,” “It feels fabulous on the scalp,” “I feel like it cleansed my scalp and got the itchy, dead skin off. It’s soft and not painful at all.”

