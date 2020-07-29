“The Lincoln Project is going after ‘Trump stooge’ Susan Collins” links

The Lincoln Project is attacking Sen. Susan Collins now. Good. [Towleroad]
Can I marry the Lincoln Project?
My husband walked in on me in my office binging their videos. So satisfying. I love how they use such succinct almost Trump-like words to convey their points. Trump is a liar. Susan Collins is a stooge. I am here for it.
Oh no. How dare they. This will make her very concerned I tell you, very concerned!
Good. I hope the Lincoln Project goes after Moscow Mitch, too! Is Jim Jordan up for re-election, too? I’d love to see Ohio can him.
They have a Moscow Mitch ad out already. He was one of their first senatorial target. Also Lindsay Graham.
Oh dear I hope she isn’t going to write them a vague half hearted concern letter.
Clearly my reading comprehension isn’t the best today because I read Umbrella Man as Umbrella Academy and was very confused.
Also I kind of feel like having to be told not to plant mysterious seeds is up there with being told not to eat sand (as a fully functional adult). You kind of should have figured out as much on your own.
Insidious actions, sending seeds. Those seeds have arrived in Canada now. I’m boggled that anyone has to be told not to plant them. Has anyone identified them yet? I also am curious as to why they didn’t mass ship them to elementary schools during the spring when they stood a better chance of being planted? Someone sure missed the mayhem boat.
Well given the shipping delays because of the pandemic, maybe it just got hold up the mail?
But yeah. Whether for product reviews, mayhem or otherwise, sending organic material around willy nilly is just not it.
I’d say send glitter but given the environmental impact of that, don’t do that either. Just. Don’t send stuff people aren’t asking to get.
And that goes for the store ads delivered to my mailbox too.
I spent one night a few nights ago listening to all their ads. Awesome.
The only good thing Collins has done in the past few years was her vote against the GOP healthcare bill. Which I’m grateful for. However, she has since been “very concerned“ and then done absolutely nothing to stop or stand up against this administration, which she KNOWS is corrupt and incompetent beyond belief. She voted for Kavanaugh, and continues to defend that vote to this day. Time to go.
Best Instagram I follow is thelincolnproject.