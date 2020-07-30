Tiffany Haddish explains that racism is behind her decision to be child free

Tiffany Haddish sent social media into a frenzy last month when she spent 26 minutes shaving off her hair on an Instagram Live. She wasn’t having a Britney Spears moment, she was shaving it off for a role in an upcoming project. Tiffany, 40, talked with basketball player Carmelo Antony for his “What’s in your glass” series. Tiffany has been very vocal about BLM and women’s rights. Last month she gave a speech at a protest saying that she couldn’t even drive to Beverly Hills without getting pulled over. In her talk with Carmelo, she discussed racism and how it affected her decision to have children. She’s afraid to give birth to someone who looks like her because they could be hunted down and murdered. Below are some excerpts of the conversation and here’s a link to the full interview.

On her rise to fame

It’s a slow long road. Most people think it happened overnight. I’ve been doing this since 1997. I feel like once I started not pretending to be something that I’m not, when I started being just myself, the world opened up for me. On speaking at a protest and her decision not to have kids

I was crying every single day until I went to that protest. I got to get on the stage and speak. I’m not a fearful person but I have watched more than two of my friends growing up be killed by police officers. It makes you feel like, as a black person, we’re being hunted. We’re slaughtered and they get this license to kill us and that’s not ok. [Now that I'm getting older] people are like ‘when are you going to have some babies?’ There’s a part of me that would like to do that, and I always make up these excuses like, ‘Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before I do that, I need this, I need that.’ But really, it’s like, I would hate to give birth to someone that looks like me knowing that they’re gonna be hunted or killed. [gets choked up]. Like, why would I put someone through that? White people don’t have to think about that. So I talk about that and how we have to come together as a community. We need to find some common ground and move forward as human beings. On shaving her head

I noticed more men are hitting on me too. All these years, I’m like ‘don’t touch my hair.’ Now I want everybody to touch it. It feels so good. It’s so soothing and relaxing. When it rains and the raindrops hits your head it’s like God giving you a thousand little kisses. I got goosebumps on my head for the first time. I was like ‘what is this?’ She lost an old boyfriend to covid

I was dating this dude back in 2000. He was fine as hell. His name was Hennessy. He came over my house and we would hook up. He left my house and he never called me. I thought he just didn’t want to be bothered with me. Years went by and he talked to one of my cousins. He’d been in prison for like 17 years. I felt like he abandoned me, I thought it was a good relationship. We talked on the phone. He was getting himself together. Right when this COVID thing happened, that killed him. He was really pulling things together. RIP Hennessy.

Despite being so joyful and making others laugh, Tiffany has been through a lot. She had a rough childhood growing up with a mother who abused her and she had an abusive ex husband who once caused her to miscarry. She has found a way to flip the script through comedy and being her own person.

She teared up when she said that she was scared to lose children to a system that was built to crush them. She isn’t alone. That was one of the main reasons that I decided not to have children when I was 21 (besides wanting a life that allows me to move freely). It is traumatic to have to consider the life expectancy and quality of an unborn child’s life because of racism and white supremacy. I hope that the outcry, the protests, the recorded spectacle of trauma for BIPOC, will lead to a more equitable future for us all.

