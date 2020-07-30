Ghislaine Maxwell lost her appeal to delay or stop the unsealing of documents

Has anyone visited Tatler recently? Their highlighted special section on their main page – just for this week, maybe? – is for all of their coverage on Ghislaine Maxwell. Which is incredibly interesting, right? Tatler, the bible of the aristocrats and toffs, is not amplifying the Finding Freedom excerpts from other outlets. No, they’re amplifying the saga of Maxwell, a half-British “socialite” human trafficker who is most closely associated with a dead pedophile and a rapist in the British royal family. They’ve been doing a lot of coverage on the back-and-forth legal issues with the “unsealing” of Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s lawsuit, including the deposition given by Ghislaine. Those records were unsealed last week but the judge also ordered a delay in the unsealing so that Maxwell’s lawyers would have time to appeal. The appeal was denied, but Maxwell’s lawyers are being given another chance to appeal. Anyway, it’s confusing and after all of that, I’m going to use CNN’s coverage, because they explained it better:

A federal judge delayed the unsealing of a deposition of Jeffery Epstein’s former girlfriend and alleged accomplice to allow her time to appeal its release. US District Judge Loretta Preska denied Ghislaine Maxwell’s request to block the release of depositions from a 2016 civil lawsuit Wednesday but delayed the unsealing until Monday so Maxwell could ask an appeals court to review the matter, according to court documents.

Maxwell, 58, was charged by federal prosecutors in early July for allegedly helping recruit, groom and ultimately sexually abuse minors as young as 14 as part of a years-long criminal enterprise with Epstein. She pleaded not guilty and was ordered jailed pending trial. She is also charged with two counts of perjury.

The deposition Maxwell’s legal team is fighting to keep sealed is connected to a 2015 defamation case brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed Epstein sexually abused her while she was a minor and that Maxwell aided in the abuse. The case was settled in 2017.

Unless an appeals court rules against it, the deposition and documents relating to it will be unsealed on Monday. Additional documents Judge Preska ruled on last week will be unsealed Thursday as scheduled. Those documents include emails and depositions by others, including Giuffre and anonymous women who also claim to have been abused by Epstein.

So basically, the bulk of the documents are still temporarily under seal and Maxwell still has time (tomorrow??) to appeal. But it sounds like we’re probably going to be getting a big document dump on Monday. Which will be interesting for many reasons. As Forbes pointed out, Prince Andrew should be VERY concerned about the contents of both Ghislaine Maxwell’s deposition AND Virginia’s deposition. Virginia apparently detailed the three instances where Maxwell and Esptein trafficked her to Andrew. Once the documents are unsealed, this will be an even bigger story, basically.

6 Responses to “Ghislaine Maxwell lost her appeal to delay or stop the unsealing of documents”

  1. detritus says:
    July 30, 2020 at 11:44 am

    Does anyone else get anxious when a ‘good’ thing is about to happen?

    Like I don’t trust the world to give us justice sometimes and when it looks like it might happen I get worried.

    Reply
  2. Ariel says:
    July 30, 2020 at 11:48 am

    Don’t underestimate the rich, powerful perverts of the world. I’ll believe those documents are being release when they actually get released and published as news.

    Reply
  3. Jules says:
    July 30, 2020 at 11:48 am

    She’s just trying to buy time at this point. I know the main focus is on Andrew, and it should be… but we gotta realize she has dirt on a lot more people, government officials and the rich and famous. Her and Epstein lived and thrived on blackmail. Per survivor reports, they had hidden cameras everywhere, connections to Mossad. If you know you are about to get outed, what do you do?
    All we can do is sit back and watch for anyone to make any interesting plays.

    Reply
  4. Tiffany says:
    July 30, 2020 at 11:59 am

    Oh well….so, what are you guys having for dinner? I am thinking gyro’s.

    Reply

