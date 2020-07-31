Princess Beatrice & Edoardo ‘packed up’ a small car & drove to French honeymoon

I know I’m a broken record on all of this, but damn, everything about Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is so shady. Like how and when they got together, how he left his fiancee and baby-mama, how everything was hushed up around that overlap, the back-and-forth with the wedding drama, Beatrice cosplaying her grandmother, the timing of the wedding soon after Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest, and more. It’s like everything they do is suspicious and inauthentic. Including their honeymoon! This week, we heard that Bea and Edo did go on a “small honeymoon” in France. I used People Magazine’s coverage because I thought they broke the story. They did not – the Mail has this incredibly curious story days before People:
Princess Beatrice and her new husband Edoardo ‘Edo’ Mapelli Mozzi are continuing their low-key start to married life with a modest honeymoon driving around France, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. The couple, who had a secret wedding with just 20 guests, were spotted by an eagle-eyed tourist as they drove ‘a small car absolutely packed to the roof with stuff’ in the south of France.
‘It was such a surprise to see them,’ the tourist said. ‘Edo was behind the wheel and they looked just like any other couple enjoying the beautiful drive.’
A source said Beatrice and Edo, 36, had planned to skip a traditional honeymoon, but decided at the last minute to take a trip across the Channel.
‘The wedding was arranged in a couple of weeks, and with lockdown their choice of honeymoon destinations was severely curtailed. They weren’t going to bother but at the last minute they decided to pack up the car and head out. They’re a very down-to-earth couple.’
It is understood that they are planning a trip to Lamu Island, off Kenya, where Edo’s family own a home and where he took Beatrice in the early days of their romance.
The property developer fell for the Princess after meeting her at the wedding of her sister Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. At the time he was living with his fiancee Dara Huang, 38, the mother of his four-year-old son Wolfie. Ms Huang was said to be distraught when Edo began dating Beatrice, but the three are now firm friends. ‘Dara was devastated at the beginning but she has always maintained good relations for the sake of their son,’ said a friend. ‘She and Beatrice get along well. Beatrice is very kind and sweet to Wolfie.’
It emerged yesterday that Ms Huang, who runs Design Haus Liberty, an architecture firm, has moved her UK base into the same West London building from which Edo runs his property business.
What is this story? It’s crazy how much weirdness they threw into this one story. Let’s break it down.
Re: the “pack up the car and go to France” story – I can hardly think of a worse way to spend one’s honeymoon than by packing up a car and driving to France (via the Chunnel) in the middle of a pandemic. And clearly, that “tourist” was someone from Buckingham Palace, because BP has been micromanaging everything about this romance for a while.
Re: the original plan to honeymoon in Kenya. I actually didn’t know that his family has a place in Kenya? Does everyone in the royal family have some kind of Kenya connection? Does a royal romance even exist unless they can imagine themselves in some kind of colonialist fantasy on the continent of Africa?
Re: Those quotes about Dara and the info about Dara’s business… well, that’s certainly interesting. I really wonder if the Mail and other outlets decided, en masse, to sit on the Dara-Edo narratives for a year or two. But it’s slowly coming out.
My prediction is that he will eventually cheat on her with Dara, or that he and Dara have never really broken up.
This is what I think is going on. He and Dara are business partners who have an on/off relationship and right now he is with Bea for the legitimacy and connections.
This family really never learns …
I think the same.
We all know by now that the BRF are very deliberate in their media messaging. The para below reads as ‘mitts off Dara DM, she’s under our protection now so you can continue your hit pieces re Meghan’.
“It emerged yesterday that Ms Huang, who runs Design Haus Liberty, an architecture firm, has moved her UK base into the same West London building from which Edo runs his property business.”
But it hinges on whether or not Dara plays nice.
Okay, I keep bursting everyone´s b uble about this but lemme tell you: if you split up, you move out, especially when you have money and there is no divorce dispute.
What I imagine happened: Edo met Beatrice at the wedding after not seeing her for years. They are comfortable with each other. She was self concious about her ten years failed relationship and looking for something solid; he did not REALLY want to marry Dara ( for reasons I can only imagine), so he made a pass at Beatrice, probably telling her the sad story of how he too, had just come out of a relationship! (wow)
Then he went home, told Dara he was not sure, that he wanted to take a break and see other people. Dara was distraught, but thought this meant they still had a chance, so she did not tell her parents. When he was sure Beatrice wanted the same things he did- a stable marriage to someone acceptable- he told Dara he met someone and wanted it out.
I repeat: there is no way you truly break up and still live together. This is only common for people who are on/off, on a break.
See? everyt6hing makes sense now- still shady Af, but at least logical.
You’re an idiot. Full stop.
Yikes! So nasty!
So, I’m guessing ‘small car’ = Range Rover Sport?
Sounds about right for them.
Honestly, these two are nothingburgers – I’d rather read about how her dad needs to (and should) be taken down for pedophilia and victimization of young women
I still can’t get past the photo of them peering out of the church. I get that wedding photographers do all sorts of staged short but I really dislike this one!
Must be nice.
The fetishization of norm-cos-play by the Royals is too much. And yeah when I hear of an old wealthy European family having land in Africa, I get very suspicious of how that came about, and they ain’t good.