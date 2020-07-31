Kim Kardashian went to Wyoming to tell Kanye that ‘their marriage is over’

“Sources close to Kim Kardashian” have been talking to People Magazine quite consistently for the past two weeks, starting right after Kanye West’s “campaign stop” in South Carolina a few weekends ago. Because of those People stories, we know that Kim and Kanye were not in a good place even before his current manic episode, and we know that they were already talking about separation and divorce. I’ve been saying for months now that Kim and Kanye live separate lives and that their marriage only seemed to function when they were truly separated. Page Six confirms that Kanye absolutely sees Wyoming as his home and his base, while Kim has been staying in LA like always. Now People Mag has another story about how Kim is contemplating divorce because she feels trapped:
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s future remains unclear. The couple reunited for the first time in person on Monday after Kardashian flew to Cody, Wyoming, to visit the rapper, whose behavior in recent weeks has been increasingly erratic, including divulging deeply personal details about his family and marriage. In photos, the reality star, 39, was seen crying in the car with West, 43, and a source tells PEOPLE she “feels that she has tried everything.”
“She isn’t getting back what she needs from Kanye,” says the source. “She was to the point that she flew to Cody to basically tell him their marriage is over and to say goodbye.”
According to the source, it seems West still wants to work on the marriage — he recently apologized to his wife on Twitter — but hasn’t yet taken steps to repair the relationship. The two share four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, as well as sons Saint, 4, and 14-month-old Psalm.
“He doesn’t seem to get what she is saying,” the source says. “He hasn’t changed anything that she told him needs to change.”
“Kim is very torn,” the source adds. “The last thing she wants is to be divorced with four kids. She knows that she will be fine financially, but her concerns are the kids and the partnership. She is moving towards a divorce, but who knows if she will actually sign papers.”
“He doesn’t seem to get what she is saying. He hasn’t changed anything that she told him needs to change.” Yeah but he’s literally in a manic state right now. Again, I have no doubt that Kim is frustrated and worn out, but she knows well enough that Kanye is in the throes of a manic episode. She’s seen it many times before. She can tell him what she needs and she can tell him what changes he should make to keep their marriage intact, but… it’s probably like talking to a brick wall at this point.
That’s the larger conclusion she’ll have to come to – that she doesn’t have the strength to support him emotionally and do everything else, like raise their four children and manage her businesses, etc. Kim is spent. And yes, I do think she’ll file for divorce in the next few months. My guess is that she’ll wait because she doesn’t want to serve him with papers while he’s in the middle of a manic episode, and I also think she’s legitimately worried that she could trigger an even worse episode.
I just feel so sad for their kids. Mental health issues playing out on a public scale makes my stomach turn.
Yeah its sad for the kids. My mom is mentally ill and thats ok, the real issue is help thats there but being refused. thats what hurts. I hope Kanye gets help if not for himself, for his kids.
TBH these kids are doomed already. You just can not recover from your mother being Kim K., your father Kanye W. and your grandmother Kris J.
What are they “doomed” to? Growing up rich and having every possible opportunity available to them?
the biggest delusion yet: that growing up rich and having every possible opportunity available equals good parenting.
You can’t force someone to get help who doesn’t want help. He refuses treatment even when he’s not in a manic episode, so at some point Kim has to decide to keep fishing or cut bait.
I agree. When anyone who has been through it before refuses to take meds, it’s putting the entire family through hell.
Ah yes, Source Kardashian. The lost Kardashian sister. 🙄
I get it, she’s laying the groundwork for when she files. The reality is though she’s got 18 years minimum of issues and a connection to Kanye at his best and worst to come; because he is the father of those kids. Even if he has no interest in being a present father, he is certainly not going to suddenly become a private person. This is not going to be the usual Kardashian eye-roll worthy scandal. It’s going to be very sad, mostly for those kids.
I hope she gets out ASAP for herself and the kids. If he says the shit he say about Kim to the media/twitter, he’s probably said some horrific things to her face and maybe even the kids. My mom choose to stay with my dad for a long time and he was very verbally abusive to me and my brothers & her main excuse was she thought he would get better with his depression and addiction to self medicating with opioids but me & my brothers suffered. Idk about Kim & Kanye but I can just imagine he probably told North to her face once about the whole abortion story. I get wanting to help him, but he doesn’t want to help himself or see the harm he’s causing other. It’s just selfish behaviour along with mental health.
If you think you can’t be brilliant without your illness, that’s your illness talking. Has he produced some brilliant art while manic? Maybe. Has every manic episode delivered genius? Nope. I hope Kanye realizes what he’s sacrificed unnecessarily in the name of art. Also, thank you for using the word “throes” correctly.
As a nurse specializing in mental health, having cyclothymia (a step below true bipolar), and also having an unmedicated bipolar SO, I feel for her. It can be extremely difficult, especially emotionally. I’m sure part of her conversation with him was that he needs to get on medication(s) and get his mood stabilized. At the same time, I understand where Kanye is coming from. The medications make you feel numb, and like you’re on autopilot all the time. You don’t truly feel much. Marriage aside, for the sake of their children, he really needs to. A balance can be found so that his manic episodes aren’t so intense, and he’s not so erratic. I have no doubt he loves their children. But in the throws of a manic episode, he’s a danger not just to himself, but them as well. I believe that’s something Kim knows very well, which is why she and Kanye seem to live separate lives. His manic episodes appear to be too frequent, and exceptionally intense. I don’t blame her if she files, and waits until this current episode subsides in order to do so. She needs to do what’s best for their children. At least within a divorce, she can have Kanye’ mentally evaluated, and stipulate he be medicated if he’s going to be around their children, for their safety and well-being. While I’m not a Kardasian shipper, or a fan of hers in the slightest, I do believe she truly loves her children, and puts them above all else.
I hope Kim takes all her Yeezy clothes out into her backyard and has a bonfire.