Kim Kardashian went to Wyoming to tell Kanye that ‘their marriage is over’

“Sources close to Kim Kardashian” have been talking to People Magazine quite consistently for the past two weeks, starting right after Kanye West’s “campaign stop” in South Carolina a few weekends ago. Because of those People stories, we know that Kim and Kanye were not in a good place even before his current manic episode, and we know that they were already talking about separation and divorce. I’ve been saying for months now that Kim and Kanye live separate lives and that their marriage only seemed to function when they were truly separated. Page Six confirms that Kanye absolutely sees Wyoming as his home and his base, while Kim has been staying in LA like always. Now People Mag has another story about how Kim is contemplating divorce because she feels trapped:

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s future remains unclear. The couple reunited for the first time in person on Monday after Kardashian flew to Cody, Wyoming, to visit the rapper, whose behavior in recent weeks has been increasingly erratic, including divulging deeply personal details about his family and marriage. In photos, the reality star, 39, was seen crying in the car with West, 43, and a source tells PEOPLE she “feels that she has tried everything.” “She isn’t getting back what she needs from Kanye,” says the source. “She was to the point that she flew to Cody to basically tell him their marriage is over and to say goodbye.” According to the source, it seems West still wants to work on the marriage — he recently apologized to his wife on Twitter — but hasn’t yet taken steps to repair the relationship. The two share four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, as well as sons Saint, 4, and 14-month-old Psalm. “He doesn’t seem to get what she is saying,” the source says. “He hasn’t changed anything that she told him needs to change.” “Kim is very torn,” the source adds. “The last thing she wants is to be divorced with four kids. She knows that she will be fine financially, but her concerns are the kids and the partnership. She is moving towards a divorce, but who knows if she will actually sign papers.”

[From People]

“He doesn’t seem to get what she is saying. He hasn’t changed anything that she told him needs to change.” Yeah but he’s literally in a manic state right now. Again, I have no doubt that Kim is frustrated and worn out, but she knows well enough that Kanye is in the throes of a manic episode. She’s seen it many times before. She can tell him what she needs and she can tell him what changes he should make to keep their marriage intact, but… it’s probably like talking to a brick wall at this point.

That’s the larger conclusion she’ll have to come to – that she doesn’t have the strength to support him emotionally and do everything else, like raise their four children and manage her businesses, etc. Kim is spent. And yes, I do think she’ll file for divorce in the next few months. My guess is that she’ll wait because she doesn’t want to serve him with papers while he’s in the middle of a manic episode, and I also think she’s legitimately worried that she could trigger an even worse episode.