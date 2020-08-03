Kanye West is still tweeting about abortion & Margaret Sanger, of course

While I have sympathy for Kanye West because he’s clearly struggling with a profound mental health issue, I still prefer to keep him in the “cancelled” column. Me cancelling celebrities is probably not the same as the “cancel culture” arguments made by the likes of JK Rowling and such – I just prefer to not even speak or write about Kanye’s MAGA politics or the fact that his new-found “religious” persona seems to be so heavily anti-woman and anti-choice. The only difference between Kanye and the Bible-thumpers who blame “wanton women” for the sins of the world is that the Bible-thumpers have more coherent “arguments.” To be clear, they’re all misogynists. And that’s what we’ve learned about Kanye: as his bipolar condition goes untreated, he dives deeper and deeper into misogyny. It informs his ignorant worldview. So, guess what? He was tweeting about abortion on Friday.

After a wild week for Kanye West, the rapper and presidential hopeful is now saying that the public shouldn’t be “concerned” about him. The 43-year-old took to Twitter to address what his wife, Kim Kardashian, deemed a bipolar episode after he made claims about her family and broke down in tears at a rally in South Carolina while saying the couple considered terminating Kardashian’s pregnancy with now 7-year-old daughter North. “I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me,” West tweeted Friday morning. “I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject.” West went on to add that he believes there may be a bigger agent at work to keep him from securing the presidency. “There is a tactic of 4 D’s: Distract, Discredit, Dismiss, Destroy,” he continued. “I am quite alright. Take a second and think about what is being projected here.”

[From Page Six]

After he tweeted that, he posted a link to a New York Post article about how birth-control pioneer Margaret Sanger’s name was being taken off a Planned Parenthood building, because Sanger believed in eugenics. Anti-choice activists always bring up Sanger’s complicated history as some kind of “proof” that… abortion should be illegal, because eugenics or something. Their arguments never made any sense. Kanye followed that up with this tweet: “Over 22,500,000 black babies have been aborted over the past 50 years.” Congrats, anti-choice activists. This is your new spokesperson.