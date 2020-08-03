Kanye West is still tweeting about abortion & Margaret Sanger, of course

While I have sympathy for Kanye West because he’s clearly struggling with a profound mental health issue, I still prefer to keep him in the “cancelled” column. Me cancelling celebrities is probably not the same as the “cancel culture” arguments made by the likes of JK Rowling and such – I just prefer to not even speak or write about Kanye’s MAGA politics or the fact that his new-found “religious” persona seems to be so heavily anti-woman and anti-choice. The only difference between Kanye and the Bible-thumpers who blame “wanton women” for the sins of the world is that the Bible-thumpers have more coherent “arguments.” To be clear, they’re all misogynists. And that’s what we’ve learned about Kanye: as his bipolar condition goes untreated, he dives deeper and deeper into misogyny. It informs his ignorant worldview. So, guess what? He was tweeting about abortion on Friday.
After a wild week for Kanye West, the rapper and presidential hopeful is now saying that the public shouldn’t be “concerned” about him. The 43-year-old took to Twitter to address what his wife, Kim Kardashian, deemed a bipolar episode after he made claims about her family and broke down in tears at a rally in South Carolina while saying the couple considered terminating Kardashian’s pregnancy with now 7-year-old daughter North.
“I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me,” West tweeted Friday morning. “I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject.”
West went on to add that he believes there may be a bigger agent at work to keep him from securing the presidency.
“There is a tactic of 4 D’s: Distract, Discredit, Dismiss, Destroy,” he continued. “I am quite alright. Take a second and think about what is being projected here.”
After he tweeted that, he posted a link to a New York Post article about how birth-control pioneer Margaret Sanger’s name was being taken off a Planned Parenthood building, because Sanger believed in eugenics. Anti-choice activists always bring up Sanger’s complicated history as some kind of “proof” that… abortion should be illegal, because eugenics or something. Their arguments never made any sense. Kanye followed that up with this tweet: “Over 22,500,000 black babies have been aborted over the past 50 years.” Congrats, anti-choice activists. This is your new spokesperson.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red, Backgrid.
He and a lot of other idiots should read Freakonomics and see how legal abortions have a link to a decrease in crime rate, increased education opportunities, and an overall benefit to society.
But sure, fine, whatever blame women having abortions for why were on sign 6 of the apocalypse.
So . . . looks like he’s unwittingly going to split the Trump vote then? In that case, keep on tweeting Kanye.
I hope someone will troll his tweet with a meme I saw recently – “abortion could have prevented this post”
He’s still trying to get on ballots for SWING states like Ohio just to be a spoiler candidate. I have no words for him UGHHHH
If he loves Trump so much why does he need to run?
I hate to break it to him, but pro-lifers don’t actually care about babies and they care about black babies even less.
They’re a racist, misogynistic cult of forced pregnancy and birth in order to control and subjugate women. If they actually cared about children, they would be pro-birth control and would be leading the way for robust programs for new and expecting mothers so children were born to people who both wanted them and had the means to care for them at every level.
Right on.