Is James Corden the leading contender to replace Ellen DeGeneres?

Do you think that Ellen DeGeneres’ show will go on for much longer? I don’t. After reading those Buzzfeed pieces about The Ellen Show’s toxic work environment, the racism, racial microaggressions, sexual harassment, grooming, and sexual abuse, I feel like there are lawsuits coming. I’m not saying that Ellen will be fired outright, but that Warner Bros. will probably use their “internal investigation” as a cover to negotiate Ellen’s exit, plus some out-of-court settlements with some of the employees who have been victimized by Ellen’s producers. I also don’t believe that Ellen will fight to stay – she’s been phoning it in for so many years, and she clearly does not want to be doing this anymore. So the question becomes: what happens next? Do they shutter the show and start something new? Or do they merely fire Ellen and her producers and bring in a new host? Well, The Sun claims that James Corden is apparently at the top of the list for host-replacements:
James Corden is in line to replace US TV host Ellen Degeneres following her “toxic workplace” scandal, it has been claimed. The Brit Late Late show host could be the shock winner after dozens of employees accused the $50 million-a-year presenter of turning a blind eye to racism, bullying and sexual harassment on her hit daytime show. Former staffers have this week alleged that senior executives at the show groped and kissed employees – and even solicited one of them for oral sex.
Now insiders at the show’s network NBC claim that Corden, 41, was seen as “the long term successor” to Ellen long before scandal hit the seemingly squeaky clean host. NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy is part of the executive team overseeing the probes on the claims against The Ellen DeGeneres Show – and deciding on the future of the Emmy winning long running daytime hit series.
The Brit telly boss is a “huge fan of James” and has him “‘high on his wanted list for talent and a long term replacement for Ellen,” should the spot become available, a source told The Sun.
“This issue has fast tracked everything and made everyone look at the future today,” the insider said. “James Corden was being eyed for Ellen’s job in the long term before any of this came to light. Now this shocking new development places a spotlight on the next step. James and his team have been trailblazers in modern TV, taking the once considered graveyard chat show slot into a cutting edge format with huge online, social media and global recognition. In five years he went from unknown to A-list star and creative.
“Currently his CBS deal is only contracted until 2022 after he turned down a five year deal. Paul is a huge fan of what James does on screen. He already has a huge devoted audience, global appeal and is loved by Hollywood. Replacing Ellen was always going to be a tough challenge, but he is a natural fit and easy transition. James would freshen up daytime and with a free hand would be allowed to build a new afternoon era.”
A few things – this story originated at the Sun, a British outlet, and I feel pretty strongly that the Sun doesn’t know much about the inner-workings of American television. I think they’re just throwing a British name out there. I also think that Corden is a valuable property for CBS, and if he’s being groomed for anything, it’s the 11:30 late-night slot on CBS, and CBS wouldn’t let Corden out of his contract for this.
Beyond all that, Corden is reportedly an a–hole too, just like Ellen. There have been stories about him for years (just like Ellen), about how he’s a dick to staff, waiters, fans and everybody else. And it’s strange to think that the answer to the Ellen Show’s disaster is “put more white dudes on television.”
I heard Drew Barrymore has a new show coming soon,i think she will probably serve the same demographic as Ellens show.
Word.
Fox Soul with Claudia Jordan is amazing!!! Hope it can get on television at some point.
Agreed that from everything I’ve heard about James Corden, he’s just as bad as Ellen is. But he’s a guy, so I guess it’s OK for him. *rolls eyes*
Right? Like wasn’t a whole thing with Jimmy Kimmel putting him on the spot and Corden couldn’t name a single one of his camera men?
Ellen has never been my jam, but I feel like the obvious successor is Kristen Bell, right?
They should try Busy Phillips for a day time slot this time.
I mean, should – yes! I’m just trying to think like a network exec. I find Bell soooo annoying most of the time, but I think she would appeal to Ellen’s audience.
She’s definitely positioning herself for some hosting job for a while now. So has Chrissy Teigen.
Good lord no. They’d be going from one problematic person to another. Kristen would be a horrendous choice unless they want the exact same outcome.
Wow. I’m kinda surprised he’s a dick. I wouldn’t have thought that. And to waiters??? Beyond the immediate deal breaker that is on decency grounds. I always question the intelligence of anyone who decides being nasty to someone handling your food is a great idea. I tip really well because I feel that food service employees are underpaid and generally overworked. I kiss their ass for a completely different reason…it has to do with what I’m eating.
I think it’s Corden’s people leaking this. He’s not super popular on late night so might as well take over daytime.
Didn’t Ellen just renew her contract not too long ago too? I don’t think she can just quit.
I don’t care for Corden. There’s something aggressively earnest about him, and it doesn’t feel genuine. But whatever, I don’t watch either other than the occasional clip.
I miss Craig Ferguson. And if Corden does leave his show, I hope someone other than a white guy replaces him.
Hmm. I’d think he’d stay in late-night television and they’d find someone else altogether to replace Ellen, probably another woman.
Corden did an AskMeAnything on reddit a few years ago and it was a disaster. Every other question was asking him why he is such a dick. He is a terrible choice so of course NBC wants him.
I never watch these shows, daytime or late night. I have no opinions on who would be an actual good host but if we’re talking funny women of color my first pick would be Awkwafina. Weed humor is safe for daytime now right?
*stares, stares, stares…….blink……stares*
Doubtful. I think they will go with Kelly if anything since her show has gone down well.
This is the same James Corden who was basically shunned from the U.K. comedy scene because he was an insufferable douche, yes? Good luck with that…
I remember some years ago he was publicly rude to some ‘legend’ at an awards show,very lucky he managed to turn that around in the US.
I kind of think Chrissy Teigen would be great in this role. I know she gets on people’s nerves but I honestly do like her and think she’s funny.