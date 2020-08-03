Queen Elizabeth’s aides feel like they’re in a ‘prison camp’ in isolation at Balmoral

As an American, I have no place to talk about how other countries are handling the pandemic. America is a viral mess and we’re more than four months into it and we still don’t have a national plan. It’s the worst. America is absolutely worse off than the UK. But the UK is still grappling with business closings, mask mandates, social distancing protocols and more. Which is why I think it’s weird that the Queen is still hellbent on traveling to Balmoral this week. Liz of House Petty has been in relative isolation at Windsor Castle since late March, with a skeleton staff of royal household staffers and aides looking after her and Prince Philip. She’s been riding horses and not much else, which has led some commentators (like Andrew Morton) to suggest that Liz’s reign is effectively over, because now everyone can see how unimportant she actually is to the nation. So why underline that uselessness by “going on vacation” to Scotland? And why put dozens of additional staffers through strict isolation protocols just because she wants to be useless somewhere else?

Royal aides are despairing that their Covid-secure sleeping quarters in Balmoral are like a ‘Colditz prison camp’. A group of servants have travelled up to the Scottish home of the Royal Family ahead of the Queen and Prince Philip’s arrival this summer. The hand-picked team of aides are in a two-week quarantine as they prepare the castle and some have found conditions wanting. Staff have been banned from social activity and the annual Ghillies Ball has also been cancelled due to coronavirus. An insider said ‘stir-crazy’ aides are staying in the New Block, a dull granite building with a dozen bedrooms outside near the castle. The insider said: ‘Without all the normal facilities which make a stay pleasant for staff, everyone’s saying it’s like being in Colditz, the prisoner of war camp. It’s the assignment from hell because there is absolutely nothing people can do. The social club remains shut and the staff bar closed. With so little to do they’re going stir-crazy.’ The insider told The Sun aides are unable leave the castle grounds to visit local shops and pubs. Three chefs, footmen, housemaids, pages and under-butlers are among the staff already currently residing at Balmoral. Her Majesty, 94, and Philip, 99, are expected at the residence within days and will stay for 12 weeks.

[From The Daily Mail]

Balmoral is actually a “private residence” of the sovereign and so the household staff are private. But because she’s the Queen, she also needs palace-employees to fuss around her government business. So she’ll probably have more people around her, in the Balmoral bubble, than she did at Windsor Castle. Not to mention, she expects her family to travel up to see her at Balmoral too. Prince Andrew, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, probably Prince Charles and Camilla, they’ll all be coming up at some point in August and September. Which, again, why? Why do this during a pandemic? Why put all of those staffers through the misery? It’s all so unnecessary (which sort of describes the royal family entirely).

I bet Liz won’t wear a mask either.