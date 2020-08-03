Queen Elizabeth’s aides feel like they’re in a ‘prison camp’ in isolation at Balmoral

As an American, I have no place to talk about how other countries are handling the pandemic. America is a viral mess and we’re more than four months into it and we still don’t have a national plan. It’s the worst. America is absolutely worse off than the UK. But the UK is still grappling with business closings, mask mandates, social distancing protocols and more. Which is why I think it’s weird that the Queen is still hellbent on traveling to Balmoral this week. Liz of House Petty has been in relative isolation at Windsor Castle since late March, with a skeleton staff of royal household staffers and aides looking after her and Prince Philip. She’s been riding horses and not much else, which has led some commentators (like Andrew Morton) to suggest that Liz’s reign is effectively over, because now everyone can see how unimportant she actually is to the nation. So why underline that uselessness by “going on vacation” to Scotland? And why put dozens of additional staffers through strict isolation protocols just because she wants to be useless somewhere else?
Royal aides are despairing that their Covid-secure sleeping quarters in Balmoral are like a ‘Colditz prison camp’. A group of servants have travelled up to the Scottish home of the Royal Family ahead of the Queen and Prince Philip’s arrival this summer.
The hand-picked team of aides are in a two-week quarantine as they prepare the castle and some have found conditions wanting. Staff have been banned from social activity and the annual Ghillies Ball has also been cancelled due to coronavirus.
An insider said ‘stir-crazy’ aides are staying in the New Block, a dull granite building with a dozen bedrooms outside near the castle. The insider said: ‘Without all the normal facilities which make a stay pleasant for staff, everyone’s saying it’s like being in Colditz, the prisoner of war camp. It’s the assignment from hell because there is absolutely nothing people can do. The social club remains shut and the staff bar closed. With so little to do they’re going stir-crazy.’
The insider told The Sun aides are unable leave the castle grounds to visit local shops and pubs. Three chefs, footmen, housemaids, pages and under-butlers are among the staff already currently residing at Balmoral. Her Majesty, 94, and Philip, 99, are expected at the residence within days and will stay for 12 weeks.
Balmoral is actually a “private residence” of the sovereign and so the household staff are private. But because she’s the Queen, she also needs palace-employees to fuss around her government business. So she’ll probably have more people around her, in the Balmoral bubble, than she did at Windsor Castle. Not to mention, she expects her family to travel up to see her at Balmoral too. Prince Andrew, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, probably Prince Charles and Camilla, they’ll all be coming up at some point in August and September. Which, again, why? Why do this during a pandemic? Why put all of those staffers through the misery? It’s all so unnecessary (which sort of describes the royal family entirely).
I bet Liz won’t wear a mask either.
One of the many things that needs to be investigated? The use of taxpayer-funded staff to serve Liz while she’s at one of her private homes. And taxpayer-funded security to secure that massive estate.
She is a government employee with government housing. That’s where she should live. She chooses to live elsewhere for months every year? She should have to pay for all staff and security on those private residences out of her private deep pockets. This includes W&K’s security at Anmer (on private Sandringham Estate) which should be paid by Liz personally.
BTW, whinging, leaking, racist, abusive royal staff? I’d love to be quarantined on a 50,000 acre (20,000 hectare) Scottish estate.
Sauce and sensibility: Everything in this comment? Spot on, and I really, really can’t wait until Scotland leaves for the EU. Will Petty Betty need a passport? Stay tuned!
Oh noes, the staff bar and social club are shut! Will someone save these poor sausages from this prison like hellhole? It’s too awful for words… no shops or pubs!
I swear, if I hear one more complaint from entitled losers that lockdowns are like jail, with people “cooped up” and going “stir crazy” I think I might lose my mind. Some people have zero fortitude.
Dear royal staff, your ancestors lived through the Blitz, with rations and nights spent in tube stations. You can freaking put up with no staff bar for a few months, you babies.
It’s no wonder the staff are so entitled though, given who their employer is.
Cheer up, staff, I’m sure PedoAndy will bring you something from the Woking Pizza Express when he comes for his pap walk at church or riding with Mummy.
This is really not the time for HM and her staff to be complaining about anything. Balmoral is nothing like a prison camp and this is really not the time to complain about anything regarding her own domestic situation. She has vast numbers of rooms, has endless money, and specially prepared gourmet food. She really should not be complaining about anything. A prison camp is nothing like a palace and as for government funding, royals have always used government monies for their own gain and gratification.
Old bag
So now isolating at a royal estate is like being confined in an infamous prison camp run by the Nazis? These people really lack perspective, the level of tone-deafness is insane!
I find this comparison to be in extremely poor taste.
It definitely shows tone deafness, to be sure. I’m not a big fan of QE’s, but she has been doing this for a vast majority of her life and she might very well believe this could be her last summer with her husband, family, herself, intact. Maybe it’s a swan song of sorts for her to travel to her beloved Balmoral one last time?
I’m just waiting to see how this is Meghan’s fault!
Given their advanced age, this may be the last visit HM and Philip make to Balmoral.
*Looking up sympathy in the dictionary*
Ahhhhh there it is right between sh** and syphilis…
Same folk out and out being openly racist re: the Sussex’s now wants us to feel bad because they can’t go to the pubs or shops?????
get outta here with that
“Why?” Because she’s the Queen and she can do as she pleases, and she doesn’t need to concern herself with the opinions of her staff. It’s privilege in action.
And honestly it’s somewhat less hypocritical to see the monarch ordering people around rather than the “nice granny” image we’ve been sold all these years. If she’s to be the last Queen, she can Queen until the end… (and she’ll be judged, of course, on her actions).