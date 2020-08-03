Prince William solves mental health by watching the FA Final in Sandringham

Here are some photos of Prince William at Sandringham on Saturday, where he “hosted” a viewing party for the FA Cup Final. William is president of the Football Association and he watched as Arsenal beat Chelsea (William is an Aston Villa fan). He hosted the viewing party because sports are slowly coming back, but few people can actually be in the stands because of the pandemic. Speaking of, there seemed to be about 25 people – mostly men, but a few women – at this viewing party. No one wore a mask and while they were not sitting in a tight group, I think the men failed at social distancing. They probably think that because it’s open air and they’re dudes, they don’t have to take the virus seriously. They are wrong.
Beyond William’s bloke cosplay, he had another reason for hosting the viewing party – it was all part of his “Heads Up” mental health campaign for men, a campaign which was (at best) rather vague. The Heads Up campaign mostly consisted of William saying “men can talk about mental health” with football stars and then making the football stars do the heavy lifting. Mostly I think the Heads Up campaign was just William furthering his pretend-bloke status, complete with racist, classist “jokes.” People Magazine says that before the match, William “met with his guests, listening to their mental health stories and the frontline workers’ experiences of life during the coronavirus pandemic.” I would be very curious to know how long that meet-and-greet lasted before William just sat down and paid attention to the match. My guess? Ten minutes, max.
The good thing is that the FA Final marked the “culmination” of the Heads Up campaign. Mental health is solved, people! There’s no more work to be done on mental health now that William can’t use “watching a football game” as an “event.” I wonder what hobby he’ll use for “mental health” next. Rose bush-trimming and mental health?
Congratulations @Arsenal on winning this year's #HeadsUpFACupFinal! The Duke, as President of the FA, was joined today by frontline workers, local fans and Heads Up supporters to watch the #HeadsUpFACupFinal. A final that marks the culmination for the #HeadsUp campaign, showcasing how the power of football can kickstart conversations on mental health. Thank you to everyone involved in #HeadsUp ⚽️
Dear lord, how can a viewing party for a football match be the culmination of a mental health campaign? This is so embarrassing! They can’t even bother to disguise their lack of ambition when it comes to one of their supposed core causes.
Oof They wanted to borrow the popularity of the FA Cup to pretend they were “starting a conversation” for the umpteenth time. I guess William is not a flexible thinker and just forced the event to go ahead.
Starting a conversation is only the VERY FIRST STEP in a mental health campaign! It has to be followed up by educating the public and creating/funding projects, i.e. support structures that can actively help and create change. Will has been faffing around with “starting a conversation” for years. The conversation ought to have been started years ago and new steps ought to have been taken – if he was actually serious about men’s mental health, which he clearly isn’t. I guess Head’s Together has now been official abandoned. Shame, shame, shame (me co-playing the bell-ringing septa from Game of Thrones).
I think they’re moving on to partially copying Meghan (again). Meghan wanted long-term relationships with her charities but with one or two big projects each year to draw attention to those charities William and Kate are supposed to move to short term relationships with charities but centered around a big project per charity.
Can you imagine sharing your story with someone who “jokes” like William?
Whatever happened to that clip of him trashing the guy he had just spoken with back in 2012, I think? The Daily Mail actually had the video up. Kate and William were doing their multiple events in one day thing before they disappeared again for weeks and William was caught insulting someone as they were leaving.
What? I’ve never heard of this story.
Yes, I remember it well. I think it was an event with film industry types, BAFTA(?), not sure but Will and Kate were caught on film with him insulting one of the organizers as they were leaving (called him a name). The film was then choppily edited to delete that comment.
So him and his family are already back from their staycation?the match was over the weekend.
Such a douche.
This guy is who the British want as king?
Charles the tampon and William the douche.
Whether they want him or not is irrelevant. This IS what they are going to get because this is how monarchy works: primogeniture. The Brits have no say in the matter unless they actually get serious about putting the entire institution to a vote.
Is that even discussed seriously, abolishing the monarchy?
No. The British monarchy survives because of the inertia built into a 1000-year old institution, the apathy of the people and the fact that it will be a legal and political mess to entangle the Crown from the State.
I’ve lived in Britain and no one in the social circles I frequented (mainly young people) cares about them – they don’t care for them in a positive manner (which will become a problem for the BRF) but neither do they care to oppose them. Furthermore, I very much doubt that anyone in the political establishment really wants to do the work to get rid of them.
@Scollins
Isn’t it a little unfair to compare William to Charles? Other than their philandering, I honestly see no other similarities. In fact, I think William has far more in common with Andrew than his father. (Not the paedo tendencies, but more because they both possess strong ‘useless douchbag’ + ‘arrogant tosser’ tendencies.
PWT should have been Andrew’s son, while the relatively harmless York girls should have been Charles’.
Monarchy doesn’t work like that. You get who you’re given unless you want a bloody revolution/civil war or peaceful legislative nightmare that would suck up parliament and the courts time for years
Wow, I am shocked that Heads Up has run its course. I thought that Will and Kate would milk that project for years. All they had to do was say “mental health,” blab a bit, make bad, offensive jokes and call it a day. I’m shocked, shocked I tell you!
That’s it? That’s the end of the campaign? Was anything actually achieved? Or was this whole campaign an excuse for William to hang out with/watch footballers and pass it off as “work”?
Yes. Wills never smiles more or looks more engaged than when he is at a sports event. It appears he wants to whittle down the charities he spends time with and then decided that even that was too boring, so it seems his way forward is to pair his love of sports with his work.
These outdoor events are still corona spreaders. There have been so many reports of people catching it from backyard parties.
This Heads Up campaign basically was nothing more that some PR pics.
The Heads Up campaign was to get people to open up about taking about their mental health because it’s often the hardest part and the first step to getting help. Say want you want, but I thought his documentary last year was great, footballers and normal guys talking about their mental health together. If it stops even one man/boy from committing suicide then it’s a success.
Imagine, William comes to me and I have to tell him my mental health struggles.
I MEAN. The basic thing about mental health is how difficult it is to talk about it, to anyone, to loved ones, the people closest to you!!
And in this case, I would have to tell everything to a stranger who I just met?!
C’mon.
And watch him stifle yawn after yawn as he suffers through your ‘boring’ problems. Yeah, not very likely.
When I was finishing my bachelor degree, I had to take one last humanities course. I chose Intro to Western Civilizations, super easy. I had to “immerse myself” in a cultural event for the final project, writing a paper on it. So I, as an Irish American who enjoys the Irish Festivals near me, chose to go to an Irish Festival. I wrote my entire paper on watching Irish dancing, trying different Irish beers, listening to singing and walking around the exhibits….basically everything I would have been doing that day anyway.
That’s exactly what William has done. He arranged a project where he could continue to do what he was going to do anyway and get class credit for it.
I know this is going to anger some people because they don’t like William but in the UK(where I live half the time) this campaign actually has done a lot of good . They made three really inspiring documentaries about mental health for the BBC and ITV
I’m actually really proud that both William and harry and Kate came out and spoke of theirs struggles. We are told to just get over it and move on when we have depression and even with my family I’ve heard more people saying I’m sad and that ok to be sad .
If this project is finished it proves, to me, they were just piggy backing off of Harry. With Harry gone there is no need for William to pretend to care about mental health.
Look at the press release when campaign first launched last year it was always supposed to end on the day of this year’s FA Cup final 🤦♀️
And, they expected him to do all the work.
It’s infuriating. It’s a problem that’s maligned, underfunded, misunderstood, and then you get this guy not taking it seriously either. And it’s not like he’s so busy doing other things.
The Cambridge follow-through is consistently lacking.