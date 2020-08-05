Charlize Theron’s daughters think that she ‘needs a boyfriend,’ she shut them down

Charlize Theron has been single for years, ever since her split with Sean Penn. I actually sort of believe that she dates or maybe has some casual hookups here and there, but Penn was her last for-real relationship. I enjoy her single-mom vibe so much because she’s so matter-of-fact about it. Except that now her two daughters are at the age where they want to know why mommy doesn’t have a boyfriend or husband. Charlize shut that sh-t down in a hurry though:
Charlize Theron’s daughters insist that she needs a boyfriend — but the Oscar winner says that she’s dating herself.
“Two days ago I was in the car with my two girls and my little one said something like ‘You need a boyfriend!’” she said Thursday on Diane Von Furstenberg’s Spotify podcast, “InCharge with DVF.”
“And I said, ‘Actually, I don’t. Right now, I feel really good,’ and she’s like, ‘You know what, mom? You just need a boyfriend, you need a relationship!’” Theron — who has two adopted children; 8-year-old Jackson and 5-year-old August — continued, telling her daughter that she’s in a relationship with herself right now. “She had this look in her eye like she had never really contemplated that that was even a possibility. Her mind was blown. But, I know that was the day that she realized there’s a different possibility.”
She said she has thrown herself into motherhood — and had wanted to adopt since she was 8 years old. She has been honest about raising her transgender daughter Jackson, alongside her other daughter August, and said: “The thing that was really eye-opening to me was, my children kind of came to me in this unexpected way, where you know — I didn’t know I was going to be the mom to two African-American girls. I didn’t know I was going to be the mom to an African-American trans girl. All of these things have kind of made me more aware of how little I know. My children have completely reopened my eyes to the world and I jokingly always say I’m back at university. I’m back having to learn every single day because they challenge me in that way.”
I would think that Jackson and August are at the age where they see their school peers and their peers’ families and wonder why there isn’t a man in mom’s life. It’s not that her daughters honestly believe that Charlize needs a man, it’s just that they don’t know what it would look like and they’re curious. But yeah, it’s best to begin the feminist indoctrination as soon as possible. Start ‘em young! Mommy doesn’t need a man because mommy is a badass who won’t settle for anything less than she deserves.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Totally get this. Being a single mother is hard work, 24/7—even for movie stars, if they choose to be hands on. I’m in a relationship with myself now, too. We get along really well and usually want to do the same thing. LOL
Love your comment! I happen to be married but I also recall how much I enjoyed being single too. The freedom to do what you want and have time to yourself if you are a woman is undervalued in this society.
Good!
I’m 38 and finally have learned that I’m far happier without a man that I would be with the wrong one. I’ve clung to too many bad relationships when I could have spent that time doing things that make me happy, learning about myself, seeing my family more. Unless something happens organically and someone sweeps me off my feet, I plan on staying single.
way to go Julia!
Go Charlize. First, I appreciate how casual and accepting she is about talking about her trans daughter. Second, I got divorced last year and I can’t believe how many women say to me, “Don’t worry you’ll find someone”. Hey I don’t want to find someone. I want to take care of myself. I only have a couple years left with my teens in the house, I don’t have time for random guys and their issues. Every trait I would be looking for in another person I will cultivate within myself thankyouverymuch.
I think we need to be careful about the whole “women don’t need men!” narrative. I was raised to be a strong feminist…you don’t need anyone etc. It was actually harmful to me in the end and now I’m re-balancing that narrative in my head. Because yes, i do need people. Whether in a romantic relationship or not, we need people. And that’s ok. That’s human.
Sometimes I don’t want to be “strong” . There is strength in vulnerability and leaning on people in times of need. There are also life lessons that can only be learned in partnership (and others that can only be learned when single). There is no one way that is good and another that is bad. There is only balance and being a mentally, emotionally and physically healthy person in the world.
So if she’s single and happy. Awesome. If she chooses to date later…also great. Whatever. But let’s stop with the “we don’t need anyone” nonsense.
I don’t think Charlize isn’t in a relationship because the options are less than what she deserves. I think she’s not going to push anything because she’s just happy with her life and if ever a good person comes by, she’ll just simply consider it.
People make it too complicated. At a certain age, maturity, confidence level, if you’re in a a general good place in life, I think women and men don’t really give 2sh*ts anymore. They live their lives to the fullest and que sera sera. That’s what I would do…
I have a good balance between work, parenting and me time. Plus I don’t think dating is worth the effort and aggravation. So I get where CT is coming from.
