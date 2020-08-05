Charlize Theron’s daughters think that she ‘needs a boyfriend,’ she shut them down

Charlize Theron has been single for years, ever since her split with Sean Penn. I actually sort of believe that she dates or maybe has some casual hookups here and there, but Penn was her last for-real relationship. I enjoy her single-mom vibe so much because she’s so matter-of-fact about it. Except that now her two daughters are at the age where they want to know why mommy doesn’t have a boyfriend or husband. Charlize shut that sh-t down in a hurry though:

Charlize Theron’s daughters insist that she needs a boyfriend — but the Oscar winner says that she’s dating herself.

“Two days ago I was in the car with my two girls and my little one said something like ‘You need a boyfriend!’” she said Thursday on Diane Von Furstenberg’s Spotify podcast, “InCharge with DVF.”

“And I said, ‘Actually, I don’t. Right now, I feel really good,’ and she’s like, ‘You know what, mom? You just need a boyfriend, you need a relationship!’” Theron — who has two adopted children; 8-year-old Jackson and 5-year-old August — continued, telling her daughter that she’s in a relationship with herself right now. “She had this look in her eye like she had never really contemplated that that was even a possibility. Her mind was blown. But, I know that was the day that she realized there’s a different possibility.”

She said she has thrown herself into motherhood — and had wanted to adopt since she was 8 years old. She has been honest about raising her transgender daughter Jackson, alongside her other daughter August, and said: “The thing that was really eye-opening to me was, my children kind of came to me in this unexpected way, where you know — I didn’t know I was going to be the mom to two African-American girls. I didn’t know I was going to be the mom to an African-American trans girl. All of these things have kind of made me more aware of how little I know. My children have completely reopened my eyes to the world and I jokingly always say I’m back at university. I’m back having to learn every single day because they challenge me in that way.”