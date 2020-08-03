“Donald Trump will accept the GOP nomination with no media present” links

Donald Trump will be formally nominated as the Republican presidential candidate behind closed doors, with zero journalists present. [Towleroad]
Amy Adams, this is not Oscar material (or is it??). [Dlisted]
Caitlyn Jenner comments on the Kanye West situation. [Just Jared]
What’s happening in Trumpland these days? Nothing good. [Pajiba]
The misogyny which built the modern GOP. [Jezebel]
There’s little Latino inclusion in the Emmy nominations. [LaineyGossip]
Cicely Tyson’s vintage style was soooo good. [Go Fug Yourself]
Michael Henry tackles “it’s just a preference.” [OMG Blog]
Here’s more about the fashion from Beyonce’s Black Is King. [RCFA]
The Rock negotiates his daughter’s bedtime adorably. [Seriously OMG]
I love that the GOP has forced us to put up with this evil man for 3 1/2 years, but they think not broadcast them kissing up to him at the convention will save them from us remembering who they are or what they did. Vote vote vote this needs to an election that punishes everyone who sat back and let our country be ripped apart for the ego of a Tyrant