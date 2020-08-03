“Donald Trump will accept the GOP nomination with no media present” links

Donald Trump will be formally nominated as the Republican presidential candidate behind closed doors, with zero journalists present. [Towleroad]

Amy Adams, this is not Oscar material (or is it??). [Dlisted]

Caitlyn Jenner comments on the Kanye West situation. [Just Jared]

What’s happening in Trumpland these days? Nothing good. [Pajiba]

The misogyny which built the modern GOP. [Jezebel]

There’s little Latino inclusion in the Emmy nominations. [LaineyGossip]

Cicely Tyson’s vintage style was soooo good. [Go Fug Yourself]

Michael Henry tackles “it’s just a preference.” [OMG Blog]

Here’s more about the fashion from Beyonce’s Black Is King. [RCFA]

The Rock negotiates his daughter’s bedtime adorably. [Seriously OMG]