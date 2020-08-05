Molly Sims ‘got really mom shamed’ for not being able to nurse her son

Molly Sims is mom to three: Brooks, eight, Scarlett, five and Grey, three and a half. She recently called in to Kristen Kelly’s Mom School podcast and the topic turned to breastfeeding. Molly said she did not produce enough milk to keep her babies fed. She tried herbs and pumps, but nothing got Brooks what he needed so her lactation consultant convinced her to supplement his feedings with formula, which ultimately gave him the amount of food he needed. But even though she was just trying to meet her baby’s needs, she got mom-shamed for doing so.
Molly Sims knows that “fed is best” when it comes to her kids — but the road to that mindset took some time.
The model and actress, 47, chatted with Kristen Kelly for the most recent episode of her Mom School podcast, tearing up as she recalled how “people really mom shamed” her after her son Brooks Alan, now 8, was born, because she wasn’t able to produce enough milk for him.
Sims praised a lactation specialist she worked with named Linda Hanna, who was “ultimately one of the first” people who convinced Sims to make the move to formula.
“She goes, ‘We got to feed this baby some formula. … We’re just going to need a little,’ ” Sims says. “I was taking 18 herbs. I mean, I did a breast pump. I did it all. I did everything. [Linda] was really such a constant and I cannot thank her enough, because that about put me under. I was really depressed over it.”
“And I just don’t make milk. I made a little bit, and finally by the third baby, she goes, ‘Are we really going to try this?’ I’m like, ‘We’re really going to try it,’ ” she adds.
For Sims, the pressure from people who made her feel like feeding her children formula was akin to giving them “poison” was difficult to bear — not to mention witnessing how easy nursing a baby looked with other moms.
“I always say to women, ‘They come out of you, and you automatically have mom guilt,’ ” she says. “I would see these women, and they just stick that baby on the boob, and I watched it. … I watched her breastfeed.”
This makes no sense to me. A mother cannot produce milk, so people attacked her? Do these same people shame paraplegics for not walking? Although it makes no sense, it, unfortunately, does not surprise me. Many people take their parenting POVs to the extreme. Plus, they have no problem telling/lecturing a total stranger in line at Target, I can only imagine what their poor ‘friends’ are subjected to. (By the way, this is true with many dog owners as well.) Obviously, moms want tips and tricks, the Mom Help book market is big money, but it’s simply not helpful when the suggestion is encased in judgement.
Molly also mentioned that one time she fell asleep while breastfeeding Brooks and rolled over on top of him. It scared her so much that she started having anxiety fueled dreams that plagued her for all three kids about them drowning. I remember dozing off once while breastfeeding. I was sitting in a chair and I woke just as my arm holding my baby started to go slack. It terrified me so much that remembering back to it can still seize my chest. I think that’s part of what Molly was saying about automatic mom guilt. Anything we do that isn’t right – not even that it’s wrong, it just isn’t right – completely messes with our heads. Once the child is born, it’s parental guilt, I don’t think the overwhelming sense that you are completely screwing up parenting discriminates based on biology or gender.
Breastfeeding can be the hardest part about having a new baby.
In retrospect, it was absolutely one of the hardest, least pleasant things, even over and above the sleep deprivation.
Mom shaming is a super thing, especially over formula vs. breastfeeding. It really sucks, and I’m sorry Molly went through it. There’s this section of the breastfeeding world which claims that women hardly ever ever don’t produce enough milk, so that sometimes translates into “you’re lying about not having enough, you’re lazy and a bad mom.” And forget about consciously choosing formula… People get so needlessly judgmental.
I had to breastfeed my first due to low milk production, and the shame was unreal. When I got pregnant with my 2nd, I was so excited…until I remembered the horror of my first experience with breastfeeding. It was straight up dread and anxiety from there on out, because I knew I’d be formula feeding right out of the gate. I didn’t want to breastfeed! It was that simple, and we have wonderful science milk for that very purpose, but people always have stuff to say. 😒
I had a woman in my mother’s group with this view. She was your garden variety sanctamommy and was adamant that all women can breastfeed, despite the fact that I was clearly struggling to produce enough milk for my son. The implication that I was lazy/not trying hard enough/inept really stung.
To increase my milk supply, I took Domperidone (worked extremely well), lactation teas, brewers yeast, you name it. I mixed fed for 7 months, and by 8 months I gave up on breast milk altogether because I couldn’t bear the fact that I was spending more time with the breast pump than my son.
My mom gave birth to 7 healthy children. She could NOT BREASTFEED. We all got formula. All have college degrees, no one moved home, no one needs mom’s money, and we are ALL HEALTHY and strong.
The current “breast is the very bestest thing you can do for your children if you actually love them and want them to succeed in life” mantra is so incredibly sexist and damaging. I don’t know who might be reading this today, but if your baby is napping and you’re dreading when s/he wakes up in twenty minutes because you hate nursing so, so much or you can’t get the process started, truly: fed is best.
I agree that what happened with breastfeeding becoming a shameful, bad thing to do in the middle 20th century was bad, but my god. Take a new mother, usually in some discomfort if not outright pain, add several heaping helpings of guilt about a thing that, while natural, isn’t *quite* as easy as they sell it. I nursed three kids for 7-11 months each and the pain never really went away for me. “You’re doing it wrong,” “you must have had a bad latch,” etc… Nope. I did it to save money because as a SAHM my time was already paid for, but it’s psychotic to do this to women and provide no support. I applaud you, Molly. You did good.
I had same issues with milk production. I had a lactation doctor, on herbs, and domperidone to produce more milk. Domperidone actually worked really well for me, but I know its banned in the US for some reason. It’s been used in Canada for over 20 years.
I also had to supplement with formula until milk production was enough to feed my baby and that took about 2 months to achieve. My mom didn’t understand my struggles, and was very critical of me and complained to other family members that I “was lying about breastfeeding”. During her first visit to see her grandchild, she would scowl and shake her head when she saw a baby bottle at my house. I remember that visit was so awful, I felt like I had to sneak bottles so she wouldn’t see them.
It’s stressful trying to feed your baby, and your body isn’t able to do it. Women, I wish we could be kinder to each other.
A fed baby is the healthiest baby, whether it’s by breast, bottle or both. F*ck mommy shamers, they’re the worst of the worst.
Where I live in the UK, new parents are all corralled into newbie classes to learn about childbirth and newborn care. It’s strongly encouraged and basically everyone goes. After the feeding instructor spent the whole session discussing breastfeeding, a parent asked about bottle feeding. She looked at the parent with disdain and said “I only discuss breastfeeding here”. Later when I had a medical problem due to overproduction of milk, I found it impossible to get help and had to research a solution online myself like a Dr MacGyver on two hours a sleep. I came out the other side, but it was incredibly stressful and very unnecessary.
Two plus years into motherhood and I am still surprised about how overnight my breasts and what I do with the became an acceptable topic of conversaron among people.
I think mommy shamers should be actually ashamed of themselves for all the crap hey give others.
I am on the opposite side of her situation because I have been breastfeeding for over 2 years. Since the day my kid turned one I have been dealing with people’s opinions. I have been told that if he can say the word “boob” maybe he shouldn’t been breastfeeding. I have been told by someone I barely knew that “it is ok you are still breastfeeding because he JUST turned one, but you should stop soon” (like some sort of switch turns at day 366 of a person’s life). We really can’t win.
Leave women alone, we have enough to deal with and we don’t need unsolicited opinions.