The Spanish monarchy is in crisis following King Juan Carlos’ self-imposed exile

I really get a kick out legit news sites doing royal coverage! It’s one of my favorite things when the New York Times covers something involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, or when Politico does a story on King Juan Carlos’ self-imposed exile from Spain. We learned of Juan Carlos’ exile on Monday and the only thing confirmed is that the former king was allowed to leave the country rather suddenly after months of increasingly awful stories about his $100 million kickback from the House of Saud. Juan Carlos abdicated the throne in 2014, and it’s widely believed that King Felipe (Juan Carlos’ oldest son) has been kept “clean” and insulated away from his father’s financial crimes. But that has not stopped Spanish republicans from questioning whether the Spanish monarchy has outlived its usefulness. This Politico story is full of interesting anti-monarchist political gossip:
Spanish republicans are hoping that their moment has come — but the monarchy’s constitutional shield will be hard to crack. Former Spanish King Juan Carlos I shocked the world on Monday by announcing that he was leaving the country that he ruled for nearly 34 years due to the “public repercussions of certain past developments” of his private life.
But while disgust over the former king’s alleged misdeeds has filled the sails of republicanism, proponents of ditching the monarchy will need more than a continued fair political wind. The institution enjoys formidable constitutional protections — baked in by the country’s elite in the years after Juan Carlos was put in place by former dictator Francisco Franco — that are effectively impregnable. And it has powerful friends in the Spanish business and media world.
The royal household hopes that the ex-king’s self-imposed exile will allow his son Felipe VI — to whom Juan Carlos abdicated the throne in 2014 — to distance himself from the scandals and weather the storm (although friends of the former king who spoke to El Mundo hope he will be back in the country next month). The current king might find it hard to separate himself from his father’s deeds as details emerge suggesting that the successor benefited from questionable cash, and as Swiss and Spanish prosecutors look into the alleged financial misdeeds committed by the former monarch.
Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez sought to shield the current king from criticism on Tuesday by insisting that “institutions are not judged, people are.” He added that his coalition government’s commitment to the monarchy remained firm and appealed in favor of “stability and robust institutions” amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic downturn. But members of his own coalition government undermined that stance by questioning the state’s decision to let Juan Carlos leave Spanish soil — as well as the continuity of the crown itself.
Shortly after the announcement, Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias — leader of the leftist Podemos party — said that by “fleeing abroad” the ex-king had behaved in a manner “unbefitting” of a head of state, and ultimately left the monarchy “in a very compromised position.”
During a radio interview on Cadena SER on Tuesday, Equality Minister Irene Montero blasted the royal household for greenlighting the exit and linked the former monarch to his successor by declaring that it was “impossible to separate the decisions taken by the emeritus king from both his position as king or from his family.” Hours later, Iglesias and Montero’s parliamentary group went further by issuing a statement openly calling for a “plurinational republic where social, civil and political rights are guaranteed for all people and where, in truth, justice is the same for all.”
Politico points out that Spanish social media has been abuzz with republican sentiments too, and there was apparently a national survey in April showing that 62.3% of Spanish people wanted a national referendum on the monarchy. That being said, Franco really did make the monarchy difficult to dismantle, so nothing may come of it. Nothing but really bad press for King Felipe, that is. Politico slipped in that detail about how Felipe might have benefited from his father’s ill-gotten gains too, huh??
Not sure what other funds they’re insinuating. Felipe already renounced any inheritance from his father back in March.
You can’t renounce something you haven’t received. Note that JC fled to the Fanjuls who owned Domino sugar- a family that fled Cuba. Very big in Palm Beach and friends with Trump. Huge Republican donors.
Felipe and Letizia distanced themselves from JC during the Christina mess but it still wasn’t enough. I think they mean well but the damage to the institute is irrevocable and there is more stuff coming.
iirc he renounced any inheritance now or in the future.
It’s the 21st century – all monarchies have outlived their usefulness.
You said it all. There’s no reason that can justify why someone should be given this kind of power and money based solely on which family they are born. Not one reason. I do like Filipe and Letizia, still I bet they could live a pretty awesome life out of monarchy. I’m actually happily awaiting for the day Letizia talks openly about her life in the monarchy. I think she would have a lot to say.
They stuck in that note about the current king because Felipe was named a hereditary heir of (at least) one of the shady money-hiding shells Juan Carlos set up. Earlier this year he promised he would not inherit any of his dad’s money given how tainted his business connections were, so what clearly wasn’t a good look to begin with looks even worse now that we’re getting a clearer picture of how dirty the money is. Also, Juan Carlos’ girlfriend, who is also caught up in this scandal, was recorded saying the former king paid for all kinds of stuff for his family. And that’s just this twist because there’s plenty more to do with Felipe’s sister and brother-in-law as well. That family’s a mess.
Christina’skids all went to private school in Switzerland when she started working after the husband’s indictment. JC had a home in Bahamas for many years.
Marie Chantal dogged Letizia on Twitter last year over that Easter mess with Sophia. I doubt their life will be easy because the discharge sided with JC.
What “discharge”?
@Michelle: interesting on Marie Chantal. Never heard anything about her dogging Letizia. Can you tell us more?
He’s already renounced any inheritance now or in the future from his father, did it in March.
Yes, as I noted, because of this investigation. And it’s pretty clear from what the girlf said that he and his family have probably profited from Juan Carlos’ shady money connections already. She said he paid for everything for his family in cash.
The spanish friends I have do not care for the RF. As they had gotten rid of the monarchy before, and they only came back after Franco dictatorship, spanish are not brainwashed as the english are when it comes to the King. This is good, I think, because it forces the RF to be on its toes and provide good service. Juan Carlos and his daughter were bad, they were outed. Say what you will about Felipe and Letizia, but they are intelligent enough to understand they cannot pulling shit without repercutions. I can even see they not losing their minds in the eventuality they lose the CRown- which, while very hard, might happen one day- whereas I am pretty sure William( yes, William, because I think Charles will be KIng still- most possibly William too, but if it will fall, it will be on William) and Kate would became very, very depressed and lost, not because they bought into “Duty first” but because they feel it is owed to them and enjoy the priveleges way too much.
Letizia was photographed at an anti-monarchy event years before she met Felipe. I’d guess she has heavily mixed feelings about the role, even while she fell head over heels for him. When she first arrived, she insisted on the idea of it being a real job with working hours. Her haters twisted this into, ‘Letizia refuses to work weekends, she only wants to work M-F’
Felipe and Letizia are so photogenic that they look like the actors cast in a movie about this mess.
I’m an American living in Spain and it’s really not in crisis
Obviously the UK is in a totally different place with our monarchy but this has got me wondering what it would take if there was a big enough reason/shift in public sentiment. Just an idle daydream.