Donald Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: ‘Let them prove somebody was guilty’

I hope Donald Trump’s Axios-on-HBO interview wasn’t just a one-day story. It was completely awful and showed Trump for the sad, petty, stupid clown he’s always been. Axios’ Jonathan Swan got high marks for simply calling out Trump in real time, much like Chris Wallace did several weeks ago in a Fox News interview. Tom & Lorenzo made an interesting point yesterday: three and a half years since Trump came to power, and journalists are finally seeing the writing on the wall and they understand that they don’t have to play nice with an unhinged fascist just to keep access to the White House.
The Axios interview was so bad that most people only focused on the worst parts, the section where Trump could not even say that John Lewis was a good man (“he didn’t come to my inauguration”) and the part where Trump fumbled with papers and charts as he tried to prove that America was not still in the middle of a catastrophic pandemic. But did you know that Jonathan Swan also asked him about Ghislaine Maxwell? Trump’s response: “Her friend, or boyfriend, was either killed or committed suicide in jail. She’s now in jail. Yeah, I wish her well. I’d wish you well. I’d wish a lot of people well. Good luck. Let them prove somebody was guilty.” OH MY GOD. He’s truly sitting there and telling her to keep her mouth shut about his involvement in the human trafficking. Here’s the full interview:
Meanwhile, Trump couldn’t even do a relatively simple National Parks bill signing yesterday without f–king it up. Did you know this grown man has never learned how to pronounce Yosemite? He pronounces it “Yo Semite.”
Jesus, he’s stupid. I don’t have anything else to add but these tweets (which made me laugh more than they should have.)
Trump, this morning, introducing his Secretary of the Interior: "He loves the Interior."
The readout of the AXIOS Interview is worse than the video version. Yet this has to be my favorite exchange… pic.twitter.com/UKD3tXAKUQ
The National Parks bill and the anti-trafficking stuff Ivanka is pushing is just her pathetic attempt to lure back suburban women voters for Daddy, complete with taxpayer funded videos of Ivanka enjoying taxpayer funded trips to the parks. He allowed hunters to kill hibernating baby bears and he is allowing fracking. He was part of Epstein and Maxwell’s nefarious activities. No amount of Nagini’s makeup should be allowed to cover up these truths
“Did you know this grown man has never learned how to pronounce Yosemite? He pronounces it “Yo Semite.”
Or how about “Prince of Whales”? I will never forget that as long as I live. It still cracks me up.
I guess he never watched Disney cartoons as a kid. Even I learned to say Yosemite Sam by watching Bugs Bunny. As a child. He’s such an embarrassment.
And there’s this – I’ve watched it over and over, and in between pining for the fiords, I am still giggling: https://youtu.be/yYafgN9edy4
I’m not sure if that is a veiled threat or honest well wishes to a probable child molester.
I don’t think he knows either.
I’ve been having the best time reading and listening to the fallout from his HBO fiasco. It’s glorious. I quit hammering him out loud some time ago because if anyone voted for him, I won’t change minds…I can’t make anyone see and understand what they’re unwilling to digest. Now I’m simply smug. I can’t help it. And following his latest interview? I’m walking around with a season eight Cersei smirk. There’s just. So. Much.
He’s shown more empathy for Ghislaine Maxwell than Americans who died from COVID on his watch.
He’s even proud of the number of cases and deaths.
It’s the follow up questions which continue to trap him. What books? What manuals? Along with his diagnosis he really is f’n stupid believing he can talk his way around anything. He fails at everything he does. If he doesn’t feel threatened he’ll keep talking. Keep talking Drumpf. The more you talk the more your poll numbers drop.