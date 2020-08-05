Duchess Meghan’s friends won’t be named by the Daily Mail… for now

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and HRH The Countess of Wessex attends the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Sunday 10 November 2019

I’m actually really tired of writing about the Duchess of Sussex’s lawsuit against the Mail. The pre-trial hearings and filings are endless, which is just what the Mail wanted. They wanted to drag this out for as long as possible to create stories and content and, more than that, confusion. The truth is quite simple: the Mail had no right to publish Meghan’s letter to her father. They were wrong. This should have been settled out of court, that’s how cut-and-dry the case is. But the Mail continues to harp on and on about how Meghan’s friends went to People Magazine to defend Meghan. The Mail has threatened to publish the names of those friends, and Meghan sought an injunction (or the British equivalent of an injunction). Which was just tentatively granted, so a smallish victory for Meghan in this neverending lawsuit saga.

The Duchess of Sussex has won the right to keep secret the identity of five friends who spoke to a US celebrity magazine about her relationship with her father. Meghan, 39, had argued that publicly naming her best friends would be an “unacceptable price to pay” in her privacy case against The Mail on Sunday.

Mr Justice Warby said at the High Court that it was an “unusual” application in which a newspaper was seeking to identify confidential media sources. He ruled that the friends should remain anonymous “in the interest in the administration of justice” but the said decision could be reviewed as the case develops. The judge said the anonymity order would enable “shielding the friends from the glare of publicity in the pre-trial stage”.

The court heard there is evidence to suggest that the duchess’s advisers were “energetically briefing the media about these proceedings from the outset”. He said that a copy of Meghan’s witness statement was posted on the Twitter feed of Omid Scobie, co-author of the biography Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family which was serialised in The Times. It was “accompanied by a quotation attributed to ‘a close source’, criticising the Mail for wishing to ‘target five innocent women through the pages of its newspapers and its website’,” the judge said.

Mr Justice Warby said: “Mr Scobie then tweeted the passage from the witness statement that I have quoted above. The inference invited is that he had been provided with a copy by representatives of the claimant. This seems very likely.”

A source close to Meghan welcomed the anonymity ruling, saying: “The duchess felt it was necessary to take this step to try and protect her friends — as any of us would — and we’re glad this was clear. We are happy that the judge has agreed to protect these five individuals.”

It sounds like good news for Meghan BUT it also sounds like yet again, the “establishment” is going to force Meghan to play by a different set of rules. All of this harping on and on about what Meghan is leaking to Omid Scobie or what her friends are telling media outlets… like, every royal and every celebrity does that. The Duchess of Cambridge does that. The Prince of Wales does that. Prince William 100% does that. Angela Kelly does that. And yet Meghan is the one being nitpicked about it. Anyway, again… this is a mess and the Mail wants it to be a mess.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit Auwal Mosque in Cape Town

21 Responses to “Duchess Meghan’s friends won’t be named by the Daily Mail… for now”

  1. notasugarhere says:
    August 5, 2020 at 10:23 am

    Now she needs an injunction to prevent the Fail from ‘reporting’ on the case.

    Reply
  2. Andrew’s Nemesis says:
    August 5, 2020 at 10:26 am

    They’ll bend the law into a pretzel to break her.
    But she won’t break. Not our Meghan.

    Reply
    • bub244 says:
      August 5, 2020 at 10:54 am

      They won’t. The British legal system has its flaws but our judges are genuinely impartial and, to be honest, Meghan isn’t important enough for anyone to be tempted to ‘bend’ any laws.

      Reply
      • Andrew’s Nemesis says:
        August 5, 2020 at 10:55 am

        Do you really think that this particular judge, given his history, is genuinely impartial?
        I’ve worked in legal circles and the cynicism and search for loopholes genuinely shocked me.

      • Mary says:
        August 5, 2020 at 11:36 am

        LOL, someone who sweepingly says “our judges are genuinely impartial” has not worked around a lot of judges, if any!!!

  3. BayTampaBay says:
    August 5, 2020 at 10:33 am

    If Meghan’s sources are not to be revealed, does this protect the Daily Fail from not having to reveal their sources on all the falsehoods printed about Frogmore Cottage and the cost of Meghan’s clothing?

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      August 5, 2020 at 10:43 am

      They wouldn’t have to reveal those anyway. Leaking lies about Meghan isn’t criminal activity, so the Fail would say they’re ‘protecting their journalistic sources’.

      I think Meghan’s point was, there is no legal reason why the Fail should be allowed to release the names of her friends. They have done nothing illegal. Them talking to a magazine about Meghan’s mistreatment does NOT open the letter up to be free of Meghan’s personal copyright, no matter what the Fail argues.

      Reply
    • MsIam says:
      August 5, 2020 at 10:44 am

      I believe those issues pertain to the part of the case that was dismissed due to not being relevant to the copyright issue.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      August 5, 2020 at 10:46 am

      That was something the judge talked about – how journalists usually fight to protect their sources, and here they want to expose sources – so while I don’t think he came out and said it, there was an implication that this could set a bad precedent for the Mail.

      Reply
  4. TeamMeg says:
    August 5, 2020 at 10:40 am

    I love her so much. Good that the court upheld Meghan’s very reasonable, legally and ethically sound request. Infuriatingly obtuse the DM even made anonymity an issue. Soldier on, Duchess!

    Reply
  5. Ainsley7 says:
    August 5, 2020 at 10:42 am

    The DM didn’t settle because they knew they could make more money off reporting about the case than they stand to lose from the case. Even if they lose, they will still win. It sucks for H&M, but there will be no real justice here. The DM knew what the laws were when they printed the letter. They knew that she might sue, and they knew that they could milk that for all it’s worth.

    Reply
    • Belli says:
      August 5, 2020 at 10:56 am

      Exactly. Even if they lose, they’ll spin it as Meghan losing and all they care about is making money and convincing as many people as they can that she’s awful in the meantime.

      Reply
    • STRIPE says:
      August 5, 2020 at 11:05 am

      IMO, unfortunately they’ve already won. They won the minute she sued them because now they are within their rights to do things like ask for her friends names etc because they are defending themselves, milking the story for clicks all along the way. It’s unfair, but it’s the truth as far as I can see.

      Reply
  6. Sofia says:
    August 5, 2020 at 10:44 am

    Good. The friends have been named in the confidential court papers so the people who need to know (aka actively involved with the case from a legal perspective) so the Fail wanting them revealed is just so that they can smear them.

    Reply
  7. Jegede says:
    August 5, 2020 at 10:44 am

    The audacity of The Times is breathtaking.🙄

    Justice Warby called out both parties’ actions in his reading.

    But that paper only singled out what the judge said about Meghan, while completely ignoring his equally contemptuous remarks about the MOS.

    Reply
  8. edenburning says:
    August 5, 2020 at 10:48 am

    I firmly believe that people should be entitled to privacy except where their actions impact on legitimate public concerns. Whose concern are letters between Meghan and her father? Come on.

    Reply
  9. S808 says:
    August 5, 2020 at 10:50 am

    I can’t wait for this case to be done with for Meghan’s sake. One less thing to deal with from that island.

    Reply
  10. aquarius64 says:
    August 5, 2020 at 10:51 am

    I still see it as a victory for Meghan. I think the judge saw the Fail was out to expose the friends to smear them and damage their credibility. DM lawyers can challenge their statements at trial where they can be eventually named. Scobie’s book is now tied to this suit which will juice the sales. BM and the BRF better start sweating. No telling what else comes out that may hurt them.

    Reply
  11. Abena Asantewaa says:
    August 5, 2020 at 10:54 am

    Meghan is brave, she will be victorious, because no paper will publish her private correspondents without permission ever again. Happy birthday Duchess. The judge does go on a bit, it was all pointless nitpicking. A good move that we knew what Meghan was going to say, that way, the judge could not be bias, all eyes were watching. This case won’t go to court, because daily mail will settle, they just want to milk it for a bit more money before..

    Reply
  12. Freedancer says:
    August 5, 2020 at 11:21 am

    She should not go on. They are going to crush her friends and her. Even if she wins, they are not going to let that go. Justice is only a word on this case : it is not about what is fair, it is about who knows and bends the rules. They have decades if pratice. I get why she wanted to seek justice and clear her name, but she will have to play very dirty to break them. And even if she could, this will crush her réputation. Dirty IS their réputation they absolutely dont care even if they loose ! But they will make her do stuff she doesnt want. Come on she has to fight to protect witness. What the hell! They just see that as a game. She cannot win at the end even if she wins the trial (and i dont see a win for her in this trial)

    Reply
    • Jegede says:
      August 5, 2020 at 11:26 am

      What reputation is left to crush?

      Anyway, Prince Charles won his copyright claim against the MOS. As have several others.

      There’s no turning back now.

      Besides, Thomas Markle is a far more unpredictable/dangerous witness for the MOS, they should worry on that.

      Reply

