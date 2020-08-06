Jason Momoa restored his wife Lisa Bonet’s car: relationship goals?

Prepare yourselves for a whole lotta pretty. This story includes true love, classic convertibles, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa, although not necessarily in that order. Jason posted this short teaser video to his Instagram on Tuesday of a classic 1965 Mustang GT convertible that he’d had restored. Honestly, that would have been enough for me, but the story behind it ups the emotional factor x10. Jason’s caption alongside the video read as follows:

Aloha everyone, this is 14 years in the making. I wanted to surprise my wife with her first car she ever bought and bring it back to life and into our family, Mahalo to @bigkemdizel for bringing me to @divine1customs to meet Misha, I could not have done this without the love and support they put into this project. Link in BIO! full video on our YouTube Channel! Directed by @da_bray , this was Damien’s directing debut for our company @on_the_roamthis last year and he put this all together to show the amount of love that went into this restoration. Thank you to everyone involved and the crew! @ppgrefinish As always big Mahalo to @colterwall for the music from Imaginary Appalachia, sleeping on the blacktop & Caroline. Please give the full video a watch on YouTube. link in bio & story. Aloha J #1965mustang #firstcar #lisabonet

The link to the full video is here. It’s only seven and a half minutes long but it takes you through the restoration and Lisa’s reaction when she sees it. The story is that this Mustang was the first car Lisa purchased at 17 years old, At 17, Lisa was making Cosby Show money, so this isn’t your usual first car purchase, even though the mass production model retailed for less than $3,000. This particular model is only one of three that were made, due to all the customizations. The before shots show the car was trashed, rusted out and undriveable and by the end, it’s a gawd damned piece of art. Yes, I’m getting emotional but I have good reason! The first car I drove was my dad’s 1970 Mustang. They were making hard tops that year, but Dad custom ordered a convertible cloth top. That thing was a beast, heavier than a house and no power steering. It taught all three kids to drive. By the time it was my turn, Dad had bought his 1990 Mustang convertible, so the old Mustang was mine to drive exclusively. She was rusted and all her dents and crunches (compliments of my brothers’ tenure with her) had been Bondo-ed but not painted so she was a patchwork of colors and textures. She looked much like the befores of Lisa’s car. In 2000 my dad had her restored and I can still remember the feeling of seeing her reborn for the first time*. Everyone remembers their first car and the freedom that came along with it, even if it wasn’t as beautiful as Lisa’s ‘stang. Jason of course went to the best of the best to look after his wife’s baby and he was right to, if you watch the care with which they restored each individual part, this car will last forever.

Lisa generally surrounds herself with beauty. Never was this more evidenced than last weekend when her ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz, posted this birthday salutation to her current husband, Jason, who turned 41 on August 1:

Yes, sure, the sentiment of a blended family operating as a loving unit is lovely but holy Hannibal – don’t stare too long or the hotness contained in that shot will sear your irises. And this did not go unnoticed – by anyone. But the best part of all, when this dropped, the internet spent the day celebrating Lisa for it, as they should. Lenny. Jason. Mustangs – talk about living your best life.

*My brother still owns our 1970 Mustang, btw