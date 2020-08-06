Reese Witherspoon’s Southern-lifestyle brand Draper James got a PPP loan

Sometimes, a celebrity will show you who they really are and then they’ll quickly try to rebrand and act like no, they’ve changed and grown and now they’re a better person. Sometimes I buy it, sometimes I don’t. When I don’t buy someone’s rebrand or I find them fake as hell, I usually just think I’m all alone and everyone else is being fooled by someone’s newly sugary persona. I’m always shocked when people agree with me though! So it is with Reese Witherspoon. I’m not saying Reese is awful or anything (she’s not) or that she hasn’t done good work on and off the screen in the past seven years following her 2013 arrest. She has done a lot of good work. But there’s something so deeply fake about her shtick and I thought I was alone with that opinion, and I’ve just assumed that her post-arrest rebrand has been a massive success. But I’m starting to wonder!
Here are just some of things which have blown up in Reese’s face in recent months: she tried to do a Draper James free-dress giveaway to teachers and it ended in catastrophe, and teachers around the country now hate her. She got a massive payday from Quibi – a subscription service her husband helped form – while other staffers got laid off. And she was almost completely snubbed for Emmy Award nominations for THREE different projects just last week. Could it be that people are not buying Reese’s shtick? Anyway, here’s something else which probably won’t ingratiate her to many people: her Draper James line got a PPP loan.
Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James is draped in cash. The Oscar-winning actress’ clothing company received a PPP loan between $350,000 and $1 million, according to the online database. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Draper James employed 44 people. The influx of cash was approved on April 11, 2020, just as the company came under fire for a dress giveaway gone wrong.
A rep for Draper James didn’t immediately return Page Six Style’s request for comment.
The brand wanted to thank teachers for their tireless efforts during the pandemic and offered them a chance to win free dresses. Unfortunately, Draper James greatly underestimated how many teachers would be interested in the deal — one million entered — and couldn’t meet the demand, as it planned on giving away only 250 dresses. Instead, Draper James offered teachers discounts between 20 and 30 percent.
“Out of 535 teachers on a social media page on FB, not even one got a free @draperjames dress! What in the what??,” one person tweeted. “All of us received codes for either 20-30% off codes. Can’t even afford the dresses with a discount! Great marketing ploy!”
Page Six Style later exclusively reported that Witherspoon donated to nonprofit DonorsChoose to support teachers in three Southern cities following the Draper James flap.
I don’t think it’s wrong or weird for any business to apply for a PPP loan and the whole point of the PPP loan program was to inject money into the American economy quickly and help businesses survive the pandemic. I don’t know how many people Reese employs at Draper James, but I bet the money helped the business. Still, it all feels related – Reese getting that huge payday from Quibi while other people lost their jobs, the dresses-for-teachers fiasco, and now this: a bailout/loan for her Southern-lifestyle company.
Photos courtesy of WENN, IG.
I mean, it’s just the way businesses work.
She might have already invested at the beginning to get the company going.
But she’s not always gonna put her own money or her investors’.
So, any company can benefit from help from the government no matter how rich its CEO or people who run it are.
If she got a loan she didn’t deserve, I’d put the blame on the loan programme and its approval criteria.
I don’t buy into her shtick either and I felt like I was the only one! I like how she promotes and champions women in the workplace but….I dunno. something about her feels very forced to me.
I don’t know how I feel about the loan, because if they qualified they qualified, but we are seeing that the program was mismanaged and that lots of really small businesses without millionaire founders couldn’t get loans, so its just kind of a bad look, regardless of the legality.
I don’t have an issue with the PPP loan. If it meant the company was able to keep people employed and paid then why shouldn’t they have got it. My tiny company also got a loan (much less than she did) and you have to show that the money is going to salaries and utilities.
I’m sorry but the PPP loans were meant for true small businesses and not celeb run vanity projects. As a small business owner, I am absolutely disgusted by every one of these large companies that took money that was meant to help us. I am watching too many of my friends closing their businesses after no help from the government and wondering when my business will be next. She should be ashamed of herself and I say that as someone who was a huge fan of hers. People need to wake up and realize that small businesses are the backbone of this country and without us, you’ll enjoy shopping at big box stores and eating at chain restaurants for the rest of your life.
Thank you, agreed. People really need to wake TF up when the rich keep getting richer, even in this pandemic.
This. All day.
I’ll get reemed for this. BUT. I have always…’disliked’ her. Even her best work, Election, seemed to be written expressly for her lol. I’ve never trusted her. I’ve never been a fan. Maybe it’s her history. Her family’s history (the whole John Witherspoon thing). I’ve always gotten a huge self-important vibe from her which is a pet peeve of mine lol.
I think it’s unfair to talk about the Quibi thing because it has nothing to do with her. They have spent billions with talent, every major celebrity has gotten a massive payday.
I also don’t think her emmy snubs have to do with public perception of her “shtick”, I think is more likely about the characters that she plays (they are mostly unlikable). Either way she is a producer in all these shows so regardless of her acting getting a nomination the mere fact that all of them were nominated in big categories means that she has huge power in the industry