Harry Shearer thinks he should continue to voice black characters on ‘The Simpsons’

For years, The Simpsons’ producers knew that they had a problem on their hands. Hank Azaria, a white guy, had done the Indian-accented voice of Apu for the length of The Simpsons’ run. Even when the Indian and Indian-American community repeatedly requested that Azaria stop voicing the character, the producers kept him voicing Apu. Then this year happened. Suddenly, “white actors voicing animated characters of color” became an issue and tons of white voice actors stepped down from voicing those animated characters. I think that’s a good thing but I also think that the voice-actor issue was not the most pressing diversity and representation issue facing Hollywood or the country. Still, a good first step. But not according to Harry Shearer, who does the voice for multiple Simpsons’ characters, including Dr. Hibbert, the black doctor character.
The voice of Mr Burns and Ned Flanders on The Simpsons has questioned the show’s decision to stop white actors playing black characters. Harry Shearer, 76, who has also voiced the African-American medic Dr Julius Hibbert in the animated comedy, said: “The job of the actor is to play someone who they are not.”
In an interview with Matt Chorley on Times Radio yesterday Shearer, who also plays Waylon Smithers, Principal Skinner and Reverend Lovejoy, said actors should be able to play characters outside their personal experience, noting that he also had nothing in common with Mr Burns and Ned Flanders. “I have a very simple belief about acting. The job of the actor is to play someone who they are not. That’s the gig, that’s the job description,” he said.
He warned that diversity efforts were in danger of conflating “representation”, the important work of ensuring that the industry employs people and reflects the lives of different communities, with on-screen performance.
He declined to criticise the show directly, joking that “we don’t get paid by the voice” so he would not suffer financially from not playing Dr Hibbert. He said his favourite character was Mr Burns, the money-hungry nuclear power tycoon. “He’s pure evil, and nothing’s better than that for comedy.”
I understand the “it’s acting, we’re not trying to be the most accurate representation” argument, but I’d just like to point out something: that is the same argument made exclusively by cisgendered white actors everywhere when they want to play transgender characters or characters of different races. Scarlett Johansson said something similar to Shearer when she wanted to play a transgender character – she argued that she could play a tree, especially given that she’d already 100% played a Japanese character. As much as I think that the “vocal blackface/brownface” issue is a tricky one with case-by-case nuances, I also think that white people need to be more f–king aware of how often they should step away from playing or voicing characters of other races or genders.
‘Middle-aged white man doesn’t get the point’ – AGAIN. Sigh.
Well if he’s middle aged at 76 then that’s a very long life he’s going to be living!
Agreed. Until the representation problem is solved, the let the parts for those underrepresented communities be filled by their people, thereby increasing their representation. Cause and effect.
Sometimes it’s almost annoying how poster child these twerps look.
Of course the man in the header thinks he should still be able to voice a black man. He probably even has a black friend!
He’s make a great couple with Scarjo. Now, before you scoff, remember, she dated Sean Penn. So this could happen.
Her heart already belongs to Allen.
But since she would def play Soon Yi in a bio pic, Harry Shearer could play Allen.
LOL
This is more of “I want to continue to make money and I don’t want that disrupted.” White privilege personified
The best years of The Simpsons are long over and these voices are already part of culture. I don’t agree with changing any of the voice actors on this particular show but I also haven’t watched any new episodes since 1999 so if they were changed I wouldn’t care either way.
The show should have ended a decade ago. I am a mega fan of the early seasons only, as are many fans. The Simpsons reddit page is basically only content from the 90s. They should have pulled the plug after the movie came out. A long anticipated movie to end a long running series would have been perfect. But alas greed and stupidity reign supreme so we still get a weekly serving of mediocre TV with a side of racism-lite.
“it’s acting, we’re not trying to be the most accurate representation”
OK Harry. How many non-white voice actors are acting as white characters? How many non-white actors are there in the main cast?
(Hint: It’s zero).
Everyone can play everyone when EVERYONE has the same opportunities. Until then, no.
Exactly this. White actors are allowed to play any role. POC actors aren’t allowed to play much beyond POC roles. He’s just an self absorbed asshole who just wants the $$ coming in. If it doesn’t change his pay, why is he being so stupid about it? Other than he is actually that idiotic.
Yes – once there is fair representation, then have at it! But the whole point of replacing Dr Hibberts voice with a black voice is because black voice actors haven’t been given the chance. Latino voices haven’t, Asian voices haven’t, Indigenous voices haven’t. This is the opportunity to do that. Once it happens, then let’s revisit actors are acting.
There are very few opportunities for actors of color, and fools like this make for even fewer. Of course he doesn’t see the problem, because he is the problem.
Exactly. HE is the problem ! Why would White men like him want equality? Equality doesn’t favor them !
That’s a purposely simplistic view.