Donald Trump says Joe Biden will ‘hurt the Bible, hurt God, he’s against God’

One of Donald Trump’s “hits” against Joe Biden is that Biden is senile or something. That doesn’t make much sense long-term because every time Trump opens his mouth, he makes some kind of terrible gaffe, he reminds everyone that he took a cognitive test and got “extra credit” or he mispronounces something really obvious. Like Yo-Semite. Or Thighland:

Trump mispronounces Thailand as "Thighland" pic.twitter.com/PgTRnHpAA8 — The Recount (@therecount) August 6, 2020

Yep. That’s actually not all Trump did yesterday. He also decided to do a little riff for all of the Evangelical voters who already support him, a degenerate and compulsive cheater who is on his third marriage. Trump said Biden, who is Catholic, has “no religion” and that Biden will “hurt the Bible, hurt God, he’s against God, he’s against guns.” When the pandering is so naked…

A completely deranged Trump claims Joe Biden will "hurt God" if elected president pic.twitter.com/cJ8fbghmAm — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 6, 2020

Biden’s response:

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday countered President Donald Trump’s baseless attack that he, a practicing Roman Catholic, would somehow “hurt God,” calling the comments “shameful.” “Like so many people, my faith has been the bedrock foundation of my life: it’s provided me comfort in moments of loss and tragedy, it’s kept me grounded and humbled in times of triumph and joy. And in this moment of darkness for our country — of pain, of division, and of sickness for so many Americans — my faith has been a guiding light for me and a constant reminder of the fundamental dignity and humanity that God has bestowed upon all of us,” Biden said. “For President Trump to attack my faith is shameful. It’s beneath the office he holds and it’s beneath the dignity the American people so rightly expect and deserve from their leaders.”

[From CNN]

Yeah but Biden is forgetting that somehow those hypocritical Bible-thumpers think a racist senile jackass was sent by God and a humble man who has buried a wife and two children is somehow “hurting God.”

Vice President Biden just released a remarkable statement about his faith and values, in the face of Trump’s attacks today. Worth reading in full. This is how a leader faces a bully. pic.twitter.com/WS5OINQRRY — Joshua DuBois (@joshuadubois) August 7, 2020