Donald Trump says Joe Biden will ‘hurt the Bible, hurt God, he’s against God’

One of Donald Trump’s “hits” against Joe Biden is that Biden is senile or something. That doesn’t make much sense long-term because every time Trump opens his mouth, he makes some kind of terrible gaffe, he reminds everyone that he took a cognitive test and got “extra credit” or he mispronounces something really obvious. Like Yo-Semite. Or Thighland:
Yep. That’s actually not all Trump did yesterday. He also decided to do a little riff for all of the Evangelical voters who already support him, a degenerate and compulsive cheater who is on his third marriage. Trump said Biden, who is Catholic, has “no religion” and that Biden will “hurt the Bible, hurt God, he’s against God, he’s against guns.” When the pandering is so naked…
Biden’s response:
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday countered President Donald Trump’s baseless attack that he, a practicing Roman Catholic, would somehow “hurt God,” calling the comments “shameful.”
“Like so many people, my faith has been the bedrock foundation of my life: it’s provided me comfort in moments of loss and tragedy, it’s kept me grounded and humbled in times of triumph and joy. And in this moment of darkness for our country — of pain, of division, and of sickness for so many Americans — my faith has been a guiding light for me and a constant reminder of the fundamental dignity and humanity that God has bestowed upon all of us,” Biden said.
“For President Trump to attack my faith is shameful. It’s beneath the office he holds and it’s beneath the dignity the American people so rightly expect and deserve from their leaders.”
Yeah but Biden is forgetting that somehow those hypocritical Bible-thumpers think a racist senile jackass was sent by God and a humble man who has buried a wife and two children is somehow “hurting God.”
So Biden is more powerful than God if he can hurt him?! No wonder Trump’s so scared of him!!!
I thought this too. I always thought God was atop all pecking orders. That’s was a bonkers speech ( whatever it’s called when his lips moves). Seems to have trouble drawing crowds with these tarmac rallies though
“Whatever it’s called” is the truth. It isn’t a speech so much as a word vomiting Episode. I saw a Twitter thread yesterday with guesses about God’s Secret Service handle. It was funny. My favorite was “Holy Roller.”
But seriously. He is past where my dad was in the later stages of Alzheimer’s. If you even look at his coherence at the beginning of the term to now it is a marked decline.
The Daily Show nailed it with this clip.
Haha! That was my first head scratching thought. Biden can hurt God! Wow! Not a great endorsement for God.
In addition to not behaving in any way Christlike, the Evangelical community has also forgotten the 1st and 2nd Commandment it seems.
Yes, given Billy Graham picture with his wife’s assistant they lean heavily into 6 and/or. 9.
Cause, you know…the bible is Donnie’s favorite book
Biden is the only Catholic elected as Vice President of the United States. He is a devout, practicing Catholic, who clearly takes great comfort from and attempts to live his faith. Trump is filth and this is yet another dog whistle to his KKK followers who believe Catholics must be driven out. There have been numerous vandalism attacks on Catholic Churches in the past month.
And yet, I fear it doesn’t matter. Biden’s heartfelt response, such a contrast to Trump’s inarticulate grasping, will be spun and mocked and swept under the rug by the right wing propaganda machine that has convinced people that Trump is their savior.
I was feeling optimistic about the election a few weeks ago but I’m becoming convinced again that Trump will win.
And yet, friends of ours who are devout Catholics, will vote for Trump yet again because their biggest issue is anti-abortion. It boggles the mind.
Trump: Sh*t talking about God, blah, blah, blah
God: Get off my side, Don.
Trump says Biden is against God because Trump thinks he is God.
Exactly!
It’s just so upsetting to me that he’s going to get millions of votes. Do you ever feel like this can’t be real and we must be living in a simulation?
I’m honestly really sure that America is going to vote him in for a second term, there is massive disconnect within your country. Sad really.
I think we’re living in the darkest timeline 😂😂
Yes and I just mentioned above that it’s really dawning on me that he could very well win, probably will win. His incompetence and malevolence is no match for the right wing propaganda that’s telling people none of Trump’s egregious decisions and mistakes and debacles are his fault.
No i just cannot go there mentally.
This is my greatest fear. I can’t go there mentally either. I have three Trumpian relatives. I have converted two of them since 2016. We all need to remind friends and family how critically important this election is. Even my mother who is a life long Republican is disgusted with Trump and promised she will vote for Joe Biden.
He just stands around yelling whatever nonsense pops into his Hieronymus Bosch hellscape of a brain.
This election will be such a mess. Trump saying that Biden will hurt god and Biden trying to divide minority communities in his recent comments about Latinos being more diverse than Black people.
Where is Warren when you need her??
Honestly, it doesn’t matter. Warren — or any other candidate — would be ripped to shreds by the right.
And Biden wasn’t “trying to divide the minority community,” please. He misspoke and clarified his remarks almost immediately. This is NO TIME for “both sides” nonsense.
@Esmom and @Darla – I didnt say the two statements were equal. Biden absolutely is making a contrast statement about two different minority communities highlighting that one is “more diverse” than the other. It was NOT the first time he has made that comparison. If he isnt “fluent” on racial issues at this point, he needs to just keep his mouth shut.
Biden is not trying to divide minority communities. He isn’t what I would call fluent on racial issues. I’m not sure another 70 year plus white person is the solution for that. Oh Esmom said it better than me. ^^^that
Here’s the little light in this: Trump’s got nothing on Biden so far. Nada. He has zero scandals, zero dirt, and therefore he can’t fire up his base with bullshit like he did with Hillary. That energy he generated from all of the Hillary hate isn’t there with Biden, so Trump’s grasping at straws. God and guns? Cool, Donald.
hypocrite[ hip-uh-krit ]
noun
a person who pretends to have virtues, moral or religious beliefs, principles, etc., that he or she does not actually possess, especially a person whose actions belie stated beliefs.
a person who feigns some desirable or publicly approved attitude, especially one whose private life, opinions, or statements belie his or her public statements.
Quick question guys, hopefully when this idiot loses the election this year. If he cries foul play and refuses to leave office. What is the process to remove him?
I think these last few years have highlighted something to me, democracy is a fragile system.
I wonder if the morons he’s trying to persuade realize what he just said is blasphemous. Christian theology says nobody can hurt God, which is all-powerful. That said the ability for Trumps supposed Christian supporters to rationalize his cruelty as good is astounding, so they’ll figure something out.