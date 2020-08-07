Queen Elizabeth was included on British Vogue’s ‘women shaping 2020′ list

The September issue of British Vogue is devoted to Black Lives Matterm racial-justice conversations and activists doing work around race and racism. Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful was actually promoting the September issue in that interview where he said that sh-t about the Duchess of Sussex. Enninful said that Meghan wasn’t only going up against racism, she was going up against a lot of different elements in Britain, and that she came in without knowing “the rules.” What he said was pretty awful, although I maintain that his central point about Meghan was somewhat correct, he just said it in a terrible way which got him yelled at by the Sussex Squad.
Someone tipped me off about British Vogue just publishing their “Vogue 25: The Women Shaping 2020” list this morning. It’s just a listicle of British women who are being labeled “changemakers” or whatever. The list includes Michaela Coel, Emily Maitlis (the journalist who destroyed Prince Andrew) and Florence Pugh (sad clown noise). The list also includes… the Queen?? Here’s the write-up on the Queen:
On 5 April, as the country grappled with fear and grief, Queen Elizabeth II made a television address to the nation, the fifth in her 68-year reign. Her pitch-perfect message, ending with the promise “We will meet again”, echoing the words of Vera Lynn, was watched by some 24 million people. Even in 2020 – a precarious year for the royal family in other ways – the Queen is still a source of unique solace and support to the public.
There are already people spinning conspiracies about how Buckingham Palace “got” to Edward Enninful and that’s why he said that sh-t about Meghan and why he’s now on the Queen’s side or whatever. I think the simpler explanation is that Enninful is a British person and it seems like the overwhelming majority of people have an issue with calling out racism when they see it. It also seems like people in Britain are simply brainwashed into thinking that the Queen is some kind of symbolic figure of national strength, when really she’s just a very old and very petty woman who doesn’t give a sh-t about anyone other than a handful of white family members.
Introducing #BritishVogue’s September 2020 issue, featuring a special fold-out cover starring 20 inspirational activists dedicated to making a change. First up: model and activist @AdwoaAboah, who has used her visibility to change perceptions around mental health, most notably through her platform @GurlsTalk, and international footballer and child poverty campaigner @MarcusRashford, who recently used his platform to lobby the government to fund free school meals for vulnerable children. From those tackling systemic racism to disability discrimination and domestic abuse, gender inequality to the climate crisis, in the new issue, @AfuaHirsch meets the activists determined to make a difference the world over. Swipe to see the full cover and read the full story at the link in bio. #VogueHope Featuring: @MarcusRashford @AdwoaAboah Second cover, from top left: @Meenals_World @TamikaDMallory @RizAhmed @JanetMock Professor Angela Davis Jane Elliott Alice Wong @Disability_Visibility @IJesseWilliams @JoanSmalls Third cover, from top left: @ReniEddoLodge Yvette Williams @OfficialJ4G @IAmPatrickHutchinson @OsopePatrisse @ClaraAmfo @BerniceAKing @JanayaTheFuture @FDwyer1980 Brittany Packnett Cunningham @MsPackyetti #MarcusRashford wearing @R13, @AColdWall & @Churchs and #AdwoaAboah wearing @Fenty, @Martine_Rose, @LockHatters, @Osoi_Official & @SLJLondon, photographed by @MisanHarriman and styled by @ItsDWallace, with hair by @EarlSimms2 and make-up by @CeliaBurtonMakeUp. With additional cover photography by @PhilipDanielDucasse, @KingTexas, @ChriseanRose, @EddieH__ and @KidNoble.
Wow. Petty Betty and her courtiers were pissed about the Vogue Changemakers issue.
The woman who is the literal symbol of an unchanging, outdated institution? The woman who ordered a media blackout for her paedophile, rapist son? lol okay. I thought Camila T was just talking shit when she cried about the Queen not being included in the forces for change issue, but obviously, the palace did feel a way. I don’t think they ever acknowledged it but I could be wrong.
Yeah, that was my first thought too – that Camilla T was speaking for Buckingham palace when she complained about the queen not being included last year.
Makes sense. The royal family twitter account never mentioned Meghan’s Vogue issue and even said she couldn’t put out a behind the scenes video (that Sussex Royal later posted in March) They were probably pissed.
Another thing: he,as a black man in a position of power, might feel compelled to deliver great results. Including the Queen in the list is a way to appease and attract audiences who are “bored” with racism.
Umm clearly Buckingham palace bought her this accolade and write-up to combat ‘the queen has become irrelevant and out of touch’ sentiment going around after the Sussexexit debacle. Petty Betty is no face of hope. She can go kick rocks with her corgis.
QEII stands for the opposite of change. She hasn’t shaped anything this year – she did an address after people had been asking for weeks and then she’s been in isolation.
She does inspire some people, like the article said, but I wouldn’t put her name next to BLM activists. And like someone said above, her role is to represent an unchanging institution filled with protocol, hierarchy and rules. She’s literally not supposed to “shape” anything. Adapt? Yes but she’s not supposed to be some “game changer”.
She inspires the right wing, pro-Brexit BRITISH types.
I am so disappointed.
How on earth is she a changemaker? She’s the head of a very outdated institution that no one is willing to change because “tradition.” (and I’m not even talking about abolishing the monarchy!)
Had she championed the Sussexes and given approval to their PT royal work, then maybe I could see it, because it would say she understands the current climate and knows the monarchy and the royal family needs to adapt. But…..that did not happen.
Even if people do see her as a source of strength and continuity and whatever, she’s still the opposite of a changemaker.
Exactly! She’s basically a living time capsule. Not at all representative of modernity and adaptation. Influential? Yes. Changemaker? Absolutely not.
If the UK wants to be defined as a nation that protects rapists of trafficked children and punishers of black people who dare step out of their “place,” then this queen is the shaper of 2020 that they deserve. Good for them. I’ll be over here in America making sure I’m not defined by the tangerine catastrophy inhabiting my government. I certainly won’t celebrate him or her.
Wow. If Enniful was experiencing pressure from Buckingham Palace to include he should have grown a damn spine and said no.
Having Petty Betty on this list totally negates the point of it
Wow. Wtf is she doing there…her sole purpose is to maintain the establishment.
he’s a sellout. I heard some tea that he and Naomi fell out months ago. I bet she checked him on some issue and that’s why. I’m turned off a bit.
I have a sliver of sympathy for him cause he’s still a black man navigating a long-standing white institution but this sucks and is black mark on an otherwise good issue.
You know, I would go further to argue that Lizzie and the Royals are the British version of “Make America Great Again.” I don’t know how much you know about colonial history, but the things England did around the world at the peak of Empire (causing mass famine in Bengal, wilfully selling opium to millions of Chinese, stealing land in Kenya etc. etc.) are no cause for celebration. So much of the Royal Family’s wealth–the tiaras etc. that all the fashion blogs salivate over–was illegally obtained. There is nothing that is admirable about this family or institution. So to me, as someone from the Commonwealth, I am baffled that Americans–even the liberal ones–continue to be fascinated by the European royals while at the same time hating Trump & Melania. Admiration for the royal family is the same thing as nostalgia for a past where one group of people benefited at the expense of everyone else.
The monarchy IS tradition–the whole point of defending tradition is to protect the monarchy.
The Queen literally embodies the establishment that set up slavery and genocide across the world and she’s done nothing to apologize for it. She’s the opposite of change because she never does. The main reason some people like her is because she’s always been there. Inertia does not mean change. All she’s done is hide away and now she’s going to Scotland because her routine can’t dare change for this worldwide disaster. The UK has one of the highest per capita death rates in the world but none of that could actually affect her life despite cities going back into lockdown.
Her speech was pretty pathetic too. It was weeks after the pandemic had started and she quote a song that only old people on the verge of death really remember. The bootlickers may have cooed about it but even in most Commonwealth countries it was barely a blip.
Jacinda Arden was far more of a change maker regarding the pandemic. She took action and now New Zealand is free of covid.
The Queen did nothing. Absolutely nothing.
Enninful cares way more now about sucking up to the working Royals than he ever did about collaborating with Meghan. This ridiculous accolade, so undeserved by the Queen, and coming right on his dissing Meghan (and yes, that’s what it was), is disgusting.