Queen Elizabeth was included on British Vogue’s ‘women shaping 2020′ list

The September issue of British Vogue is devoted to Black Lives Matterm racial-justice conversations and activists doing work around race and racism. Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful was actually promoting the September issue in that interview where he said that sh-t about the Duchess of Sussex. Enninful said that Meghan wasn’t only going up against racism, she was going up against a lot of different elements in Britain, and that she came in without knowing “the rules.” What he said was pretty awful, although I maintain that his central point about Meghan was somewhat correct, he just said it in a terrible way which got him yelled at by the Sussex Squad.

Someone tipped me off about British Vogue just publishing their “Vogue 25: The Women Shaping 2020” list this morning. It’s just a listicle of British women who are being labeled “changemakers” or whatever. The list includes Michaela Coel, Emily Maitlis (the journalist who destroyed Prince Andrew) and Florence Pugh (sad clown noise). The list also includes… the Queen?? Here’s the write-up on the Queen:

On 5 April, as the country grappled with fear and grief, Queen Elizabeth II made a television address to the nation, the fifth in her 68-year reign. Her pitch-perfect message, ending with the promise “We will meet again”, echoing the words of Vera Lynn, was watched by some 24 million people. Even in 2020 – a precarious year for the royal family in other ways – the Queen is still a source of unique solace and support to the public.

[From British Vogue]

There are already people spinning conspiracies about how Buckingham Palace “got” to Edward Enninful and that’s why he said that sh-t about Meghan and why he’s now on the Queen’s side or whatever. I think the simpler explanation is that Enninful is a British person and it seems like the overwhelming majority of people have an issue with calling out racism when they see it. It also seems like people in Britain are simply brainwashed into thinking that the Queen is some kind of symbolic figure of national strength, when really she’s just a very old and very petty woman who doesn’t give a sh-t about anyone other than a handful of white family members.