Sean Penn married Leila George after he ‘won her back, he worked hard to get her back’

Over the weekend, we heard that the Ham no longer stands alone. Sean Penn married his girlfriend of four years, Leila George, at some point during the lockdown. Details were vague at first, although this week the Hamface did appear on Seth Meyers’ show (via Zoom) and he confirmed the fact that he got married. He married Leila last Thursday and said “We did a COVID wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother. And we did it that way.” I can only imagine what Dylan Penn thought of her father marrying someone one year younger than herself. Here’s the video and note how Seth Meyers looks really HOT with longer hair (and Penn looks like a sad ham).

So, a happy-ish story, fine, whatever. I just thought we would never really hear any details about Leila and Sean’s relationship or what led up to this. I was wrong! People Magazine had this exclusive:

Sean Penn put in work to win back Leila George prior to their nuptials last week. The Oscar winner, who turns 60 later this month, tied the knot with George, 28, on July 30, during an intimate ceremony with only a few loved ones present. Though the pair have been romantically linked since 2016, a friend of George’s tells PEOPLE that the pair reunited early this year after a stretch of being on and off. “Leila has been in Sean’s life for a while. They got together and then they broke up, and Sean won her back,” says the source. “He realized he had made a mistake and when he felt he might lose her, he worked hard to get her back.” Penn split from Charlize Theron in June 2015. He was previously married to Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010, and Madonna from 1985 to 1989. The source adds that the time self-isolating together during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic helped strengthen their connection. Penn and George even embarked on humanitarian efforts with each other throughout the public health crisis, including helping set up testing sites in Los Angeles. “They got back together during COVID and became really close and got engaged a few months ago, early during quarantine,” explains the source.

[From People]

This reminded me of something so I went through the archives to find it. I have a clear memory of Sean whining about how Robin Wright never really loved him in some interview years ago – here it is, he said NO ONE had ever loved him. This was one of his favorite subjects circa 2014-15, he made several references to that narrative – he had been divorced from Robin for several years (after being off-and-on for years before that too). Especially when he was with Charlize Theron, he talked about how he hated his second marriage (to Robin) but he was a big believer in the institution of marriage and even back then, he was completely open to remarrying. Anyway, I’m not completely sure what triggered those memories, but if I had to guess, I would say that Sean was a dick to Leila and she backed away and then he love-bombed her to get her back. I’d also like to say to all of the women out there: pay attention to what a man says about his ex-wives. You might end up legally tied to a 60-year-old ham who will turn on you and tell the world you never really loved him.

